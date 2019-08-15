As Gilead Sciences (GILD) Share Price Rose, Edgewood Management Has Cut Holding by $3.17 Million; Ward Ferry Management LTD Position in Noah Hldgs LTD (NOAH) Has Upped as Share Price Declined

Edgewood Management Llc decreased its stake in Gilead Sciences Inc (GILD) by 26.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Edgewood Management Llc sold 48,843 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.00% . The institutional investor held 134,510 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.74M, down from 183,353 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Edgewood Management Llc who had been investing in Gilead Sciences Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $79.94 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.84% or $1.18 during the last trading session, reaching $63.12. About 5.08 million shares traded. Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) has declined 14.15% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.15% the S&P500. Some Historical GILD News: 13/04/2018 – Gilead TAF Sales Rise 2%, HIV Combo Pills Gain 3%; 01/05/2018 – GILEAD 1Q ADJ EPS $1.48, EST. $1.66; 23/03/2018 – GLAXOSMITHKLINE PLC GSK.L – VIIV HEALTHCARE GAINS CHMP POSITIVE OPINION FOR JULUCA (DOLUTEGRAVIR/RILPIVIRINE) IN EUROPE; 30/05/2018 – GALAPAGOS NV – IN TRIAL ONE OTHER PATIENT RECEIVING FILGOTINIB DEVELOPED HERPES ZOSTER; 14/05/2018 – Glaxo’s Triumeq Rises After 1-Wk Fall, Odefsey Advances: HIV; 18/05/2018 – FDA – TO DATE, IN STUDY, THERE ARE NO REPORTED CASES OF BABIES BORN WITH NEURAL TUBE DEFECTS TO WOMEN STARTING DOLUTEGRAVIR LATER IN PREGNANCY; 30/05/2018 – GILEAD, GALAPAGOS: EQUATOR ACHIEVES PRIMARY ENDPOINT OF ACR20; 25/04/2018 – GILEAD HAD BEEN SUED BY MERCK OVER ITS HEPATITIS DRUGS; 01/05/2018 – Gilead Sciences Backs FY Adj EPS $1.41-Adj EPS $1.51; 13/04/2018 – Gilead Presents Data on Multiple Investigational Regimens for the Treatment of Patients With Nonalcoholic Steatohepatitis (NASH) and Advanced Fibrosis at The International Liver Congress™ 2018

Ward Ferry Management Ltd increased its stake in Noah Hldgs Ltd (NOAH) by 10.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ward Ferry Management Ltd bought 266,700 shares as the company’s stock declined 40.07% . The institutional investor held 2.91 million shares of the investment managers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $141.10 million, up from 2.65 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ward Ferry Management Ltd who had been investing in Noah Hldgs Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.71B market cap company. The stock decreased 4.73% or $1.41 during the last trading session, reaching $28.43. About 408,141 shares traded. Noah Holdings Limited (NYSE:NOAH) has declined 37.23% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 37.23% the S&P500. Some Historical NOAH News: 29/05/2018 – Noah Holdings Ltd. 1Q Adj EPS 68c; 29/05/2018 – Noah Holdings Ltd. 1Q EPS 71c; 29/05/2018 – Noah Holdings Ltd. 1Q Rev $132.5M; 29/05/2018 – HONG KONG SFC REPRIMANDS, FINES NOAH HOLDINGS (HONG KONG); 15/05/2018 – Noah Holdings Limited to Announce First Quarter 2018 Financial Result on Tuesday, May 29, 2018; 06/03/2018 – Noah Holdings Ltd. 4Q Adj EPS 48c; 29/05/2018 – Noah Holdings Ltd. 1Q Net $42.8M; 10/04/2018 – NOAH HOLDINGS LTD NOAH.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $58 FROM $52; 06/03/2018 – Noah Holdings Ltd. 4Q EPS 42c; 22/03/2018 – Noah Holdings’ Lam Is Taking Long View on China (Video)

