As Gilead Sciences (GILD) Share Price Declined, Petersen Flynn & Dinsmore Has Raised Stake by $336,375; M D C Hldgs (Put) (MDC) Market Valuation Rose While 683 Capital Management Has Boosted by $5.80 Million Its Position

Petersen Flynn & Dinsmore Inc increased its stake in Gilead Sciences Inc (GILD) by 15.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Petersen Flynn & Dinsmore Inc bought 5,175 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.97% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 38,696 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.52 million, up from 33,521 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Petersen Flynn & Dinsmore Inc who had been investing in Gilead Sciences Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $85.09 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.90% or $0.6 during the last trading session, reaching $66.92. About 4.79M shares traded. Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) has declined 2.61% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.04% the S&P500. Some Historical GILD News: 25/04/2018 – U.S. court upholds dismissal of $200 million Merck verdict against Gilead; 21/05/2018 – JANSSEN PHARMACEUTICAL – VIIV HEALTHCARE WILL MARKET DOLUTEGRAVIR/RILPIVIRINE IN COUNTRIES IN EUROPEAN UNION & EUROPEAN ECONOMIC AREA; 23/03/2018 – Janssen Announces Positive CHMP Opinion for JULUCATM▼ (dolutegravir/rilpivirine); 01/05/2018 – Clock Ticks for Gilead as Revenue, Earnings Per Share Fall Short; 13/03/2018 – QUEBEC EXPANDS PATIENT ACCESS TO CHRONIC HEPATITIS C THERAPIES; 09/05/2018 – Harish Manwani Joins Gilead Sciences’ Board of Directors; 05/04/2018 – U.S. Medicare sets outpatient rate for Yescarta reimbursement; 01/05/2018 – GILEAD’S 1Q YESCARTA REV. $40M, EST. 16.3M; 30/05/2018 – China Drug Administration Approves Epclusa(R) (Sofosbuvir/Velpatasvir), Gilead’s Pan-Genotypic Treatment for Chronic Hepatitis C Virus Infection; 12/03/2018 – Gilead Sciences Names John McHutchison Chief Scientific Officer

683 Capital Management Llc increased its stake in M D C Hldgs Inc (Put) (MDC) by 200% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. 683 Capital Management Llc bought 200,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.30% with the market. The hedge fund held 300,000 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.72 million, up from 100,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. 683 Capital Management Llc who had been investing in M D C Hldgs Inc (Put) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.30B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.03% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $37.38. About 268,748 shares traded. M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC) has risen 13.62% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.19% the S&P500. Some Historical MDC News: 28/03/2018 – Richmond American Announces Brand-New Community And Floor Plans In Herriman; 14/03/2018 – New Fallbrook Community In San Diego; 25/04/2018 – S&PGR Affirms MDC Holdings ‘BB+’ Rating, Outlook Stable; 14/05/2018 – MDC Holdings Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 09/05/2018 – MDC Holdings Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15; 07/05/2018 – M.D.C. Holdings’ Presentation At The J.P. Morgan 11th Annual Homebuilding And Building Products Conference To Be Webcast Live; 03/05/2018 – MDC Holdings 1Q EPS 68c; 15/05/2018 – Polar Capital Buys New 1.3% Position in MDC Holdings; 03/05/2018 – MDC Holdings 1Q Ending Backlog Dollar Value Up 18% to $1.88B; 13/03/2018 – New Richmond American Community In Jacksonville

Petersen Flynn & Dinsmore Inc, which manages about $572.13M and $604.75 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM) by 4,115 shares to 14,137 shares, valued at $1.14 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Conocophillips (NYSE:COP) by 58,970 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 20,429 shares, and cut its stake in Chevron Corp New (NYSE:CVX).

683 Capital Management Llc, which manages about $566.08 million and $1.10B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Tesla Inc (Put) (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 895,500 shares to 500,100 shares, valued at $139.96M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (Put) (HYG) by 100,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 100,000 shares, and cut its stake in Soleno Therapeutics Inc.

