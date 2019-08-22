As Gilead Sciences (GILD) Market Value Rose, Tompkins Financial Trimmed Its Position by $957,248; Knighthead Capital Management Increases Stake in Pg&E (PCG)

Tompkins Financial Corp decreased its stake in Gilead Sciences Inc (GILD) by 92.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tompkins Financial Corp sold 14,957 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.00% . The institutional investor held 1,130 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $73,000, down from 16,087 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp who had been investing in Gilead Sciences Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $81.28 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.07% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $64.18. About 2.25 million shares traded. Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) has declined 14.15% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.15% the S&P500. Some Historical GILD News: 09/05/2018 – Gilead Lawsuits: California HIV Patients File Class Action and Personal Injury Cases Over Key HIV Drug; 23/04/2018 – Gilead Bond Trading 2x Average; Clients Net Sellers; 05/04/2018 – U.S. Medicare sets outpatient rate for Yescarta reimbursement; 25/04/2018 – MERCK LOSES BID TO REVIVE $200 MILLION VERDICT AGAINST GILEAD; 30/05/2018 – Gilead and Galapagos Announce Results With Filgotinib in the Phase 2 Equator Study in Psoriatic Arthritis and Progression Into Phase 3 for the Selection Study in Ulcerative Colitis; 13/04/2018 – Gilead Presents Data on Multiple Investigational Regimens for the Treatment of Patients With Nonalcoholic Steatohepatitis (NASH) and Advanced Fibrosis at The International Liver Congress™ 2018; 30/05/2018 – GILEAD SCIENCES INC – EPCLUSA IS FIRST PAN-GENOTYPIC HCV SINGLE TABLET REGIMEN (STR) APPROVED IN CHINA; 05/03/2018 – GILEAD SCIENCES – THROUGH 48 WEEKS, BIKTARVY FOUND NON-INFERIOR TO ABACAVIR-CONTAINING REGIMEN IN VIROLOGICALLY SUPPRESSED ADULTS LIVING WITH HIV; 15/05/2018 – Gilead’s Kite Buys Building in Santa Monica From Astellas Pharma; 07/05/2018 – Gilead’s Odefsey Falls For 3rd Wk, Triumeq Declines: HIV

Knighthead Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Pg&E Corp (PCG) by 1986.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Knighthead Capital Management Llc bought 9.93M shares as the company’s stock declined 16.45% . The hedge fund held 10.43M shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $185.69M, up from 500,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Knighthead Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Pg&E Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.34B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.29% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $11.97. About 4.72 million shares traded. PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) has declined 58.05% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 58.05% the S&P500. Some Historical PCG News: 23/04/2018 – Edison, PG&E Seek Mercy From Courts Over Doomsday Fire Payouts; 03/05/2018 – PG&E Corp.’s First Quarter Comes Up Short — Earnings Review; 18/05/2018 – PG&E TENTATIVELY LOSES DISMISSAL OF FIRE LEGAL CLAIM; 09/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – PG&E – 03/09/2018 12:43 PM; 14/05/2018 – BAUPOST ADDED PCG IN 1Q: 13F; 07/05/2018 – PG&E Expands Support for Oakland and Stockton Student Scholarships Through its Better Together: Investing in California’s Youth Program; 03/05/2018 – PG&E SAYS NOT PROVIDING EPS GUIDANCE ON N. CALIFORNIA WILDFIRES; 24/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – PG&E – 04/24/2018 07:23 PM; 25/05/2018 – PG&E: Utility Looks Forward to Carefully Review Cal Fire Reports; 10/04/2018 – PG&E CORP PCG.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $51 FROM $50

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.42, from 0.6 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 64 investors sold GILD shares while 421 reduced holdings. 115 funds opened positions while 381 raised stakes. 961.76 million shares or 3.38% less from 995.36 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. New York-based Quantbot Ltd Partnership has invested 1% in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD). Pggm Invests has invested 0.55% in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD). Focused Wealth Management holds 0.08% of its portfolio in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) for 4,014 shares. Factory Mutual Insurance has invested 0.74% in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD). Dodge And Cox holds 17.07M shares. Harvey Capital reported 90,665 shares or 2.83% of all its holdings. Cincinnati Financial Corporation reported 938,419 shares. Cibc World, a Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 205,433 shares. Oakworth Capital has 0.11% invested in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD). Edge Wealth Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 49,708 shares or 0.8% of their US portfolio. Hl Fincl Services Ltd Llc owns 13,608 shares. F&V Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability accumulated 76,260 shares. Cap Guardian, California-based fund reported 224,470 shares. Sterneck Capital Mngmt Ltd Llc holds 2.11% or 37,122 shares. 625 were accumulated by Loeb Prtn.

Tompkins Financial Corp, which manages about $632.79M and $526.41 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (IEFA) by 9,301 shares to 95,661 shares, valued at $5.81 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Inc (IEMG) by 23,314 shares in the quarter, for a total of 313,969 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (USMV).

