As Gilead Sciences (GILD) Market Value Rose, Shareholder North Point Portfolio Managers Lifted Position; As Halliburton Co (HAL) Shares Declined, Edge Wealth Management Has Upped by $4.49 Million Its Position

Edge Wealth Management Llc increased its stake in Halliburton Co (HAL) by 925.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Edge Wealth Management Llc bought 154,825 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.64% . The institutional investor held 171,551 shares of the oilfield services and equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.01M, up from 16,726 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Edge Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Halliburton Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.77B market cap company. The stock increased 1.67% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $18.84. About 12.16M shares traded. Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL) has declined 45.61% since September 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 45.61% the S&P500. Some Historical HAL News: 23/04/2018 – Halliburton Is Maintaining Presence in Venezuela and Is Carefully Managing Go-Forward Exposure; 04/04/2018 – HAL, SLB: At press conference unveiling new oil and gas discovery in #Bahrain. 1bilion barrel discovery. Light oil and gas discovered; 23/04/2018 – Halliburton Writes Down Entire Venezuelan Oil-Services Business; 23/04/2018 – HALLIBURTON SEES FRACK MARKET STAYING UNDERSUPPLIED IN 2018; 23/04/2018 – Caracas crisis prompts Halliburton write-off; 27/03/2018 – HALLIBURTON: INTL ACTIVITY LOOKS TO BE UP ABOUT 5% IN 2018; 13/04/2018 – News 5 WCYB: BREAKING: Washington County Dir. of Schools Kimber Halliburton finalist for top public school post in Alabama.…; 25/05/2018 – Halliburton Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 23/04/2018 – HALLIBURTON 1Q ADJ EPS CONT OPS 41C, EST. 40C; 23/04/2018 – Halliburton 1Q Adj EPS 41c

North Point Portfolio Managers Corp increased its stake in Gilead Sciences (GILD) by 4.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. North Point Portfolio Managers Corp bought 6,474 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.00% . The institutional investor held 164,702 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.71 million, up from 158,228 at the end of the previous reported quarter. North Point Portfolio Managers Corp who had been investing in Gilead Sciences for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $80.33B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.33% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $63.54. About 3.72 million shares traded. Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) has declined 14.15% since September 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.15% the S&P500. Some Historical GILD News: 18/05/2018 – FDA – TO DATE, IN STUDY, THERE ARE NO REPORTED CASES OF BABIES BORN WITH NEURAL TUBE DEFECTS TO WOMEN STARTING DOLUTEGRAVIR LATER IN PREGNANCY; 30/05/2018 – GILEAD, GALAPAGOS: EQUATOR ACHIEVES PRIMARY ENDPOINT OF ACR20; 30/05/2018 – GALAPAGOS NV – FILGOTINIB WAS GENERALLY WELL-TOLERATED IN EQUATOR TRIAL, WITH NO NEW SAFETY SIGNALS OBSERVED; 05/03/2018 – Gilead Sciences: Biktarvy Found to Be Non-Inferior to Abacavir-Containing Regimen in Virologically Suppressed Adults Living With HIV; 15/05/2018 – Geode Capital Adds Valeant, Exits pSivida, Buys More Gilead; 12/04/2018 – STAT Plus: Will this experimental hepatitis C treatment break Gilead’s grip on middle-income countries?; 28/03/2018 – Rob Portman: Portman Tours Mt. Gilead Maryhaven Center and Hosts Opioid Roundtable Discussion with the Morrow County Opiate; 01/05/2018 – #3 Gilead joins the lineup of big biopharma partners to ally with Verily – this time focused on immunology $GILD; 12/03/2018 – Gilead Sciences’ Norbert Bischofberger, PhD, to Step Down; John McHutchison, MD, Appointed Chief Scientific Officer and Andrew; 29/03/2018 – GILEAD SCIENCES INC GILD.O : BARCLAYS REINSTATE RATING TO MARKET WEIGHT

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.42, from 0.6 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 64 investors sold GILD shares while 421 reduced holdings. 115 funds opened positions while 381 raised stakes. 961.76 million shares or 3.38% less from 995.36 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Oakbrook Invs Ltd Liability Co has 0.3% invested in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) for 75,740 shares. Qci Asset Mgmt New York owns 309 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Commercial Bank Of Montreal Can has 2.17 million shares for 0.12% of their portfolio. Dnb Asset Management As has invested 0% in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD). Security Natl Communications holds 27,178 shares. West Oak Cap Ltd Liability Company owns 0.04% invested in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) for 1,064 shares. Piedmont Invest Advsr invested 0.41% in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD). Capstone Inv Ltd Liability Com holds 53,273 shares. Mufg Americas holds 0.24% or 129,464 shares. Gladius Cap Limited Partnership owns 17,879 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Barclays Public Ltd Company holds 2.62 million shares. Etrade Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability has 17,265 shares. Strategic Advsr Ltd Llc owns 6,929 shares. Sector Gamma As reported 6.03% in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD). Chicago Equity Prtn Limited Liability Corporation, a Illinois-based fund reported 37,023 shares.

More notable recent Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Gilead Chugs Along – Seeking Alpha” on August 12, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “EMA accepts Gilead’s filgotinib application for rheumatoid arthritis – Seeking Alpha” published on August 15, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Notable Tuesday Option Activity: GILD, EVRI, PLT – Nasdaq” on August 06, 2019. More interesting news about Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Gilead Sciences (GILD) Beats Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates – Nasdaq” published on July 30, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Gilead Sciences, Inc. (GILD) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 06, 2019.

North Point Portfolio Managers Corp, which manages about $628.27 million and $526.75M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) by 6,625 shares to 259,283 shares, valued at $12.84M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ansys Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) by 2,745 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 121,230 shares, and cut its stake in Amphenol Corp (NYSE:APH).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.44, from 0.66 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 56 investors sold HAL shares while 231 reduced holdings. 92 funds opened positions while 223 raised stakes. 653.08 million shares or 4.23% less from 681.92 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt holds 7,812 shares. Baystate Wealth Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 40 shares. Scotia Capital Incorporated invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL). Public Employees Retirement Systems Of Ohio owns 785,872 shares. Bb&T Secs Lc reported 78,788 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Morgan Stanley invested 0.03% in Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL). Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi stated it has 0.11% in Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL). 139,245 are owned by Financial Counselors. Lathrop Invest Mgmt holds 0.08% of its portfolio in Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL) for 9,194 shares. First Allied Advisory holds 0.01% or 10,933 shares in its portfolio. 202 are owned by Shelton Management. Andra Ap reported 123,400 shares or 0.11% of all its holdings. Moreover, Farmers Bancshares has 0.01% invested in Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL) for 785 shares. Highland Lc stated it has 32,907 shares. Cibc Markets Inc has invested 0.14% in Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL).

Edge Wealth Management Llc, which manages about $803.39 million and $405.87M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS) by 2,006 shares to 275 shares, valued at $53,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 4,138 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 80,452 shares, and cut its stake in Patrick Industries Inc (NASDAQ:PATK).

More notable recent Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Looming sanctions deadline set to whack Venezuela’s dwindling oil rig fleet – Seeking Alpha” on August 22, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Halliburton wins nine contracts for West Africa offshore project – Seeking Alpha” published on August 12, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Halliburton Company (HAL) – Yahoo Finance” on June 07, 2019. More interesting news about Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) A Risky Investment? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 05, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “How Does Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL) Fare As A Dividend Stock? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 17, 2019.