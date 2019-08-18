As Gilead Sciences (GILD) Market Value Rose, Rhumbline Advisers Has Lifted Its Holding by $3.69 Million; Baidu (BIDU) Holder Investure Raised Stake by $2.55 Million

Investure Llc increased its stake in Baidu Inc (BIDU) by 30.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Investure Llc bought 15,550 shares as the company’s stock declined 32.47% . The institutional investor held 66,800 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.01M, up from 51,250 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Investure Llc who had been investing in Baidu Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $33.85 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.49% or $2.35 during the last trading session, reaching $96.7. About 5.93 million shares traded or 48.04% up from the average. Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) has declined 55.57% since August 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 55.57% the S&P500. Some Historical BIDU News: 26/04/2018 – Baidu 1Q Adj EPS $2.60; 18/05/2018 – Baidu’s President Stepping Down for ‘Family Reasons’; 20/05/2018 – Baidu Star’s Shock Exit Casts Entire AI-First Ambition in Doubt; 03/04/2018 – SOKON GETS SHANGHAI EXCHANGE INQUIRY ON PARTNERSHIP WITH BAIDU; 29/04/2018 – Baidu: Du Xiaoman Will Raise Approximately $1.9B; 15/05/2018 – Point72 Hong Kong Adds Baidu, Exits Alibaba, Cuts Baozun: 13F; 12/04/2018 – Baidu, Cogobuy’s Ingdan to jointly develop artificial intelligent network for internet-linked devices, sources say; 20/03/2018 – Skyworth and Baidu Established Strategic Partnership; 18/05/2018 – LU QI TO REMAIN AS BAIDU VICE CHAIRMAN: SINA.COM; 20/03/2018 – Computershare’s new “tailor made” Asian share plan platform helps Baidu increase usage four-fold

Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Gilead Sciences Inc (GILD) by 2.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rhumbline Advisers bought 56,702 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.00% . The institutional investor held 2.14M shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $139.34M, up from 2.09 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rhumbline Advisers who had been investing in Gilead Sciences Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $79.96 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.43% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $63.14. About 6.24M shares traded or 1.22% up from the average. Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) has declined 14.15% since August 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.15% the S&P500. Some Historical GILD News: 30/04/2018 – AbbVie’s Mavyret Rises After 1-Wk Fall, Epclusa Advances: Hep-C; 30/05/2018 – GILEAD, GALAPAGOS: EQUATOR ACHIEVES PRIMARY ENDPOINT OF ACR20; 23/04/2018 – Gilead’s Descovy Falls After 2-Wk Rise, Triumeq Declines: HIV; 01/05/2018 – GILEAD CEO JOHN MILLIGAN SPEAKS ON CALL; 23/04/2018 – Gilead Bond Trading 2x Average; Clients Net Sellers; 23/03/2018 – ViiV Healthcare Gains CHMP Positive Opinion for Juluca (dolutegravir/rilpivirine) in Europe; 23/03/2018 – Gilead TAF Sales Rise 3%, HIV Combo Pills Gain 2%; 01/05/2018 – GILEAD’S 1Q YESCARTA REV. $40M, EST. 16.3M; 01/05/2018 – Gilead Sciences Announces Second Quarter 2018 Dividend; 15/05/2018 – KITE – ANNOUNCED IT HAS LEASED A NEW FACILITY IN NETHERLANDS TO ENGINEER CELL THERAPIES IN EUROPE

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.42, from 0.6 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 64 investors sold GILD shares while 421 reduced holdings. 115 funds opened positions while 381 raised stakes. 961.76 million shares or 3.38% less from 995.36 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Rhumbline Advisers, which manages about $34.12B and $51.64 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Evergy Inc by 61,635 shares to 461,654 shares, valued at $26.80 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Oracle Corp Com (NYSE:ORCL) by 300,602 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4.43 million shares, and cut its stake in Nu Skin Enterprises Inc Cl A C (NYSE:NUS).

Investure Llc, which manages about $11.73B and $522.32M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Jd Com Inc (NASDAQ:JD) by 53,200 shares to 387,765 shares, valued at $11.69M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ctrip Com Intl Ltd (NASDAQ:CTRP) by 42,800 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 168,130 shares, and cut its stake in Mercadolibre Inc (NASDAQ:MELI).