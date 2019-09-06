As Gilead Sciences (GILD) Market Value Rose, Reynders Mcveigh Capital Management Decreased by $327,990 Its Position; As Exxon Mobil (XOM) Market Value Declined, Holder Amica Retiree Medical Trust Decreased Its Stake by $1.18 Million

Reynders Mcveigh Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Gilead Sciences Inc (GILD) by 26.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Reynders Mcveigh Capital Management Llc sold 5,046 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.00% . The institutional investor held 13,734 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $893,000, down from 18,780 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Reynders Mcveigh Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Gilead Sciences Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $81.13 billion market cap company. It closed at $64.06 lastly. It is down 14.15% since September 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.15% the S&P500. Some Historical GILD News: 26/03/2018 – Gilead’s Epclusa Rises After 1-Wk Fall, Harvoni Advances: Hep-C; 21/05/2018 – Janssen Announces European Commission Approval of JULUCA®▼ (dolutegravir/rilpivirine), the First Two-Drug Regimen, Once-Daily, Single-Pill for the Treatment of HIV-1; 08/05/2018 – Gilead Presenting at Conference May 16; 12/04/2018 – STAT Plus: Will this experimental hepatitis C treatment break Gilead’s grip on middle-income countries?; 30/05/2018 – Gilead and Galapagos Announce Results With Filgotinib in the Phase 2 Equator Study in Psoriatic Arthritis and Progression Into Phase 3 for the Selection Study in Ulcerative Colitis; 13/04/2018 – GILEAD EXPECTS DATA FROM PHASE 3 STELLAR STUDIES IN 1H 2019; 12/04/2018 – STAT Plus: Will a $300 hepatitis C treatment break Gilead’s grip on middle-income countries?; 21/05/2018 – ViiV Healthcare Will Market Dolutegravir/rilpivirine in All Countries in the European Union and European Economic Area; 15/05/2018 – KITE – ANNOUNCED IT HAS LEASED A NEW FACILITY IN NETHERLANDS TO ENGINEER CELL THERAPIES IN EUROPE; 19/03/2018 – Gilead at Investor Day Hosted By H.C. Wainwright Today

Amica Retiree Medical Trust decreased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corporation (XOM) by 62.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Amica Retiree Medical Trust sold 14,765 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.48% . The institutional investor held 8,915 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $720,000, down from 23,680 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Amica Retiree Medical Trust who had been investing in Exxon Mobil Corporation for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $290.76B market cap company. The stock increased 0.35% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $70.51. About 2.55M shares traded. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 9.03% since September 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.03% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 27/04/2018 – Pump the Permian: Exxon’s Quick-Fire Attempt to Stop the Drop; 07/03/2018 – EXXONMOBIL – ENERGY OUTLOOK ASSUMES 1.3 PCT AVG GROWTH/YEAR IN GAS DEMAND FROM 2016 TO 2040; 09/04/2018 – Exxon Sparks IMF Concern With Weighty Returns in Tiny Guyana; 09/05/2018 – Exxon Mobil Unit Sells Italy Refinery, Fuel Terminals to Algeria; 08/05/2018 – QP’S CEO SAYS ABANDONED PLANS TO DEBOTTLENECK ITS EXISTING LNG TRAINS, OPTED TO BUILD NEW TRAINS; 23/05/2018 – Exxon Mobil Aims for 25% Reduction in Flaring by 2020; 15/05/2018 – Russia’s Rosneft looks to Vietnam experience to help global expansion; 07/03/2018 – Exxon Mobil To Grow Chemicals Manufacturing Capacity in North America, Asia Pacific by About 40%; 29/03/2018 – Qatar Petroleum wins exploration bids in 4 blocks offshore Brazil; 07/03/2018 – Exxon’s XTO caps leaking gas well in Ohio

Analysts await Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) to report earnings on November, 1. They expect $0.91 earnings per share, down 37.67% or $0.55 from last year’s $1.46 per share. XOM’s profit will be $3.75B for 19.37 P/E if the $0.91 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.73 actual earnings per share reported by Exxon Mobil Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 24.66% EPS growth.

Amica Retiree Medical Trust, which manages about $113.93M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN) by 5,339 shares to 7,331 shares, valued at $419,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Reynders Mcveigh Capital Management Llc, which manages about $978.23M and $904.26M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Disney Walt Co Disney (NYSE:DIS) by 7,010 shares to 249,618 shares, valued at $27.72 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Merck & Co Inc (NYSE:MRK) by 11,045 shares in the quarter, for a total of 75,766 shares, and has risen its stake in Novo (NYSE:NVO).

Analysts await Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.72 EPS, up 1.18% or $0.02 from last year’s $1.7 per share. GILD’s profit will be $2.18B for 9.31 P/E if the $1.72 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.72 actual EPS reported by Gilead Sciences, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

