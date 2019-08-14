As Gilead Sciences (GILD) Market Value Rose, Penn Davis Mcfarland Has Raised Stake by $428,155; As Procter & Gamble Co (PG) Stock Rose, Shareholder Stewart & Patten Co Has Cut Holding

Stewart & Patten Co Llc decreased its stake in Procter & Gamble Co (PG) by 8.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stewart & Patten Co Llc sold 20,670 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.49% . The institutional investor held 219,681 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $22.86 million, down from 240,351 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stewart & Patten Co Llc who had been investing in Procter & Gamble Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $290.76 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.90% or $1.05 during the last trading session, reaching $116.2. About 3.19M shares traded. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 47.18% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 13/03/2018 – Ranir Obtains Rights to P&G Tooth Whitening Strip Patents; 03/04/2018 – Pfizer in talks with P&G for consumer health unit sale – CNBC; 03/04/2018 – CORRECTED-PFIZER CONSIDERING OPTIONS, INCLUDING JOINT VENTURE WITH OTHER DRUG MAKERS – CNBC, CITING SOURCES (NOT “WITH P&G”); 19/04/2018 – P&G CFO SAYS RETAILERS ARE STILL REDUCING INVENTORY LEVELS; 18/04/2018 – P&G Also Held Discussions With Pfizer Over Its Consumer Health Unit; 19/04/2018 – P&G Acquires The Consumer Health Business Of Merck KGaA, Darmstadt, Germany; 09/04/2018 – Adweek: Breaking: P&G’s new dedicated agency will bring together talent from agencies at competing holding companies:…; 18/05/2018 – SIAM CITY CEMENT PCL SCCC.BK – UNIT SIGNED ASSETS SALES AND PURCHASE AGREEMENT TO PURCHASE SOME PART OF BUSINESS OF P.G. SERVICE CO; 09/05/2018 – Procter & Gamble Announces $1.25B Debt Tender Offer; 03/04/2018 – PFIZER IS SAID IN TALKS W/ P&G ON CONSUMER UNIT: CNBC

Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc increased its stake in Gilead Sciences Inc (GILD) by 3.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc bought 6,587 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.00% . The institutional investor held 185,368 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.05M, up from 178,781 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc who had been investing in Gilead Sciences Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $80.02 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.74% or $1.12 during the last trading session, reaching $63.18. About 2.38 million shares traded. Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) has declined 14.15% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.15% the S&P500. Some Historical GILD News: 21/05/2018 – Gilead’s Harvoni Falls After 2-Wk Rise, Epclusa Declines: Hep-C; 10/05/2018 – @JimCramer vets biotech giants Biogen, Celgene, Gilead and Regeneron for positive prospects; 26/03/2018 – Gilead’s Epclusa Rises After 1-Wk Fall, Harvoni Advances: Hep-C; 30/04/2018 – GILEAD & VERILY REPORT SCIENTIFIC PACT; 15/05/2018 – U.S. FDA OKS EXPANDED INDICATION FOR TRUVADA® (EMTRICITABINE,; 30/05/2018 – GILEAD AND GALAPAGOS ANNOUNCE RESULTS WITH FILGOTINIB IN THE PHASE 2 EQUATOR STUDY IN PSORIATIC ARTHRITIS AND PROGR; 01/05/2018 – Gilead Sciences 1Q Net $1.54B; 05/03/2018 – GLAXOSMITHKLINE UNIT: DOLUTEGRAVIR MET INSPIRING STUDY ENDPOINT; 21/05/2018 – ViiV Healthcare Receives EU Marketing Authorisation for Juluca (dolutegravir/rilpivirine), the First 2-Drug Regimen, Once-Daily, Single-Pill for the Treatment of HIV; 25/04/2018 – CAFC: GILEAD SCIENCES, INC. v. MERCK & CO., INC. [OPINION] – Appeal #16-2302 – 2018-04-25

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.42, from 0.6 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 64 investors sold GILD shares while 421 reduced holdings. 115 funds opened positions while 381 raised stakes. 961.76 million shares or 3.38% less from 995.36 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Paradigm Asset Communication Ltd owns 19,360 shares. Panagora Asset Mngmt Inc invested 0.24% of its portfolio in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD). Destination Wealth Mngmt owns 0.02% invested in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) for 6,587 shares. Sva Plumb Wealth Mgmt Ltd Liability owns 0.21% invested in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) for 33,852 shares. Bbva Compass Bancorp Inc invested in 28,860 shares or 0.12% of the stock. Hanson & Doremus Mngmt owns 7,267 shares or 0.16% of their US portfolio. Malaga Cove Capital Llc accumulated 0.55% or 13,890 shares. Gamco Investors Et Al invested in 0% or 9,500 shares. Tudor Inv Corporation Et Al accumulated 121,119 shares. Regions Fin Corporation holds 0.48% or 641,450 shares in its portfolio. Dodge And Cox stated it has 17.07 million shares. First Hawaiian Bank & Trust, a Hawaii-based fund reported 11,183 shares. Alpha Windward Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.1% or 2,270 shares in its portfolio. Appleton Ma invested in 0.08% or 9,420 shares. Oakworth Cap Inc stated it has 0.11% of its portfolio in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD).

Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc, which manages about $575.68 million and $289.08M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) by 3,784 shares to 212,413 shares, valued at $20.04 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) by 5,411 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 158,453 shares, and cut its stake in Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS).

Stewart & Patten Co Llc, which manages about $814.96M and $548.24 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) by 43,710 shares to 498,165 shares, valued at $8.91M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cisco Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 26,208 shares in the quarter, for a total of 244,475 shares, and has risen its stake in Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.06, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 57 investors sold PG shares while 748 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 506 raised stakes. 1.50 billion shares or 2.71% less from 1.54 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Delta Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Company Tn reported 262,800 shares. Institute For Wealth Ltd Liability Com reported 16,119 shares. Hollencrest Cap Mngmt reported 23,046 shares. Steinberg Glob Asset Mngmt holds 23,757 shares or 0.29% of its portfolio. Ntv Asset Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company has 40,030 shares. New Vernon Invest Limited Liability Company accumulated 4,577 shares. Hillsdale Investment Mngmt reported 0.05% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Bailard Incorporated reported 0.25% stake. Viking Fund Lc holds 1.27% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) for 49,000 shares. Private Asset Management holds 1.09% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) or 58,672 shares. The Rhode Island-based Whalerock Point Prns Limited Liability Company has invested 1.65% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Meristem Family Wealth Limited Liability Com invested in 0.21% or 5,949 shares. Fisher Asset Mngmt Limited Liability holds 1.3% or 10.33M shares. Switzerland-based Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) has invested 0.9% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Kornitzer Management Incorporated Ks stated it has 1.16% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG).