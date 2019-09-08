As Gilead Sciences (GILD) Market Value Rose, Holder Buckingham Asset Management Has Boosted Its Holding; Balasa Dinverno & Foltz Has Raised Medical Properties Trust (MPW) Position by $847,386 as Stock Price Rose

Balasa Dinverno & Foltz Llc increased its stake in Medical Properties Trust (MPW) by 29.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz Llc bought 47,077 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.40% . The institutional investor held 207,918 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.85 million, up from 160,841 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz Llc who had been investing in Medical Properties Trust for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.40B market cap company. The stock increased 1.21% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $19.22. About 4.06 million shares traded. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) has risen 23.94% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.94% the S&P500. Some Historical MPW News: 01/05/2018 – Invesque Inc. Closes on Previously Announced Acquisition of Toronto Based Mohawk Medical Properties REIT; 01/05/2018 – Mohawk Medical Properties REIT Sells to Invesque Inc. for C$177M and Announces Approval and Closing of Arrangement; 03/05/2018 – Medical Properties Trust 1Q Normalized FFO/Shr 36c; 30/05/2018 – MEDICAL PROPERTIES TRUST INC – PROCEEDS WILL BE USED TO REDUCE BORROWINGS UNDER MPT’S REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY; 03/05/2018 – MEDICAL PROPERTIES TRUST INC – QTRLY NORMALIZED FUNDS FROM OPERATIONS ON A PER DILUTED SHARE BASIS OF $0.36; 03/05/2018 – MEDICAL PROPERTIES TRUST INC – COMPANY REAFFIRMS ITS NFFO ESTIMATES FOR 2018; 30/05/2018 – MEDICAL PROPERTIES TRUST INC – TRANSACTION TO GENERATE PROCEEDS TO MPT OF $175 MLN FOR AN APPROXIMATE 13% UNLEVERED IRR ON 2012 INVESTMENT OF $96 MLN; 03/05/2018 – Medical Properties Trust 1Q Rev $205M; 30/05/2018 – MEDICAL PROPERTIES SEES PROCEEDS $175M; 24/05/2018 – Medical Properties Trust Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend of $0.25 Per Share

Buckingham Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Gilead Sciences Inc (GILD) by 1038.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Buckingham Asset Management Llc bought 40,479 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.00% . The institutional investor held 44,377 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.89M, up from 3,898 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Buckingham Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Gilead Sciences Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $81.43B market cap company. The stock increased 1.19% or $0.76 during the last trading session, reaching $64.82. About 6.83M shares traded or 12.88% up from the average. Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) has declined 14.15% since September 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.15% the S&P500. Some Historical GILD News: 18/05/2018 – FDA- PRELIM RESULTS FROM ONGOING STUDY FOUND WOMEN GETTING DOLUTEGRAVIR AT TIME OF BECOMING PREGNANT/EARLY IN FIRST TRIMESTER APPEAR AT HIGHER RISK FOR DEFECTS; 01/05/2018 – GILEAD REAFFIRMS YR NET PRODUCT SALES FORECAST; 25/04/2018 – Novartis, Gilead to Get Extra Medicare Coverage for Costly Drugs; 09/05/2018 – Gilead Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 16; 30/04/2018 – GILEAD & VERILY REPORT SCIENTIFIC PACT TO IDENTIFY & UNDERSTAND; 15/05/2018 – U.S. Food and Drug Administration Approves Expanded lndication for Truvada® (Emtricitabine and Tenofovir Disoproxil Fumarate) for Reducing the Risk of Acquiring HIV-1 in Adolescents; 30/05/2018 – Gilead and Galapagos Announce Results With Filgotinib in the Phase 2 Equator Study in Psoriatic Arthritis and Progression Into; 18/05/2018 – CORRECT: FDA:TO EVALUATE RISKS OF BIRTH DEFECTS W/DOLUTEGRAVIR; 28/03/2018 – Rob Portman: Portman Tours Mt. Gilead Maryhaven Center and Hosts Opioid Roundtable Discussion with the Morrow County Opiate; 30/05/2018 – GALAPAGOS NV – IN TRIAL ONE OTHER PATIENT RECEIVING FILGOTINIB DEVELOPED HERPES ZOSTER

