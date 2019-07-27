As Gilead Sciences (GILD) Market Value Declined, Shareholder United Asset Strategies Has Lowered by $1.02 Million Its Holding; Microsoft (MSFT) Share Value Rose While Twin Tree Management LP Has Cut Stake by $16.20 Million

Twin Tree Management Lp decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 79.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Twin Tree Management Lp sold 138,420 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.99% with the market. The hedge fund held 35,480 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.19 million, down from 173,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Twin Tree Management Lp who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock increased 0.82% or $1.15 during the last trading session, reaching $141.34. About 19.04M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 28.55% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.12% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 11/04/2018 – MSFT BEGINS NEW EU PARENTAL VERIFICATIONS FOR CHILDREN ACCOUNTS; 13/03/2018 – CafeX Extends CRMs Power with New Release of Live Assist for Microsoft Dynamics 365; 22/05/2018 – CIT Serves As Sole Lead Arranger On $107.5 Million For Oakland Residential Project; 01/05/2018 – GeekWire: Tech Moves: Allen Institute hires Amazon Alexa machine learning leader ; Microsoft chairman takes on new investor; 26/04/2018 – Microsoft earnings press release available on Investor Relations website; 23/03/2018 – MICROSOFT NAMES STEVE MAY EUROPEAN DATA PROTECTION OFFICER; 13/03/2018 – Reputation.com Introduces First Social Media Platform Optimized for Multi-location Brands; 02/04/2018 – PRESS RELEASE – SUMMIT 7 SYSTEMS SELECTED BY MICROSOFT AS ONE OF THE FIRST TO SELL OFFICE 365 GOVERNMENT COMMUNITY CLOUD (GCC) HIGH LICENSING; 23/05/2018 – CFSC wins Microsoft 2018 IMPACT Citizenship Award; 30/05/2018 – CRN Exclusive: Microsoft Hires RSA Vet As New Enterprise Cybersecurity GM

United Asset Strategies Inc decreased its stake in Gilead Sciences Inc (GILD) by 22.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. United Asset Strategies Inc sold 15,621 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.97% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 54,957 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.57M, down from 70,578 at the end of the previous reported quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc who had been investing in Gilead Sciences Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $85.09 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.90% or $0.6 during the last trading session, reaching $66.92. About 3.70 million shares traded. Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) has declined 2.61% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.04% the S&P500. Some Historical GILD News: 01/05/2018 – Gilead Sciences 1Q Net $1.54B; 17/05/2018 – FDA names drugmakers potentially acting to delay cheap generics; 16/04/2018 – Gilead’s Harvoni Falls For 2nd Wk, Epclusa Declines: Hep-C; 06/03/2018 – GILEAD SCIENCES INC GILD.O : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $95 FROM $90; 25/04/2018 – Novartis, Gilead to Get Extra Medicare Coverage for Costly Drugs; 26/03/2018 – Gilead’s Odefsey Rises After 1-Wk Fall, Descovy Advances: HIV; 30/05/2018 – Gilead: Equator Study Achieves Primary Endpoint of ACR20 Response at Week 16; 05/03/2018 – GLAXOSMITHKLINE PLC – VIIV HEALTHCARE ANNOUNCES POSITIVE NEW DOLUTEGRAVIR DATA FOR TREATMENT OF PEOPLE LIVING WITH HIV CO-INFECTED WITH TUBERCULOSIS; 13/04/2018 – GILEAD EXPECTS DATA FROM PHASE 3 STELLAR STUDIES IN 1H 2019; 21/05/2018 – ViiV Healthcare Receives EU Marketing Authorisation for Juluca (dolutegravir/rilpivirine), the First 2-Drug Regimen, Once-Daily, Single-Pill for the Treatment of HIV

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sand Hill Glob Advisors Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.94% or 78,481 shares. The Minnesota-based Jnba Financial has invested 0.91% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Investec Asset Mgmt Limited holds 11.39M shares. Cap Invest Counsel Inc holds 2.43% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 56,042 shares. Atlantic Union Savings Bank invested 1.8% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Appleton Partners Inc Ma holds 108,554 shares or 1.7% of its portfolio. Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Liability invested in 0.16% or 40,628 shares. Moreover, First Foundation has 8.6% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 1.23M shares. 412,281 are owned by Agf Investments Inc. Rnc Management Lc has invested 2.96% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Sg Americas reported 231,169 shares. Spinnaker holds 107,685 shares. Karpus stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Gluskin Sheff & Associate holds 2.64% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) or 377,801 shares. Gfs Advsr Llc owns 36,386 shares.

More notable recent Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Fridayâ€™s Vital Data: IBM, Microsoft and Barrick Gold – Nasdaq” on July 19, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Microsoft (MSFT) Stock Moves -0.07%: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” published on July 08, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Dow 30 Stock Roundup: MSFT, JPM, IBM, JNJ, GS Earnings Impress – Nasdaq” on July 19, 2019. More interesting news about Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Technology Sector Update for 07/19/2019: WNS,EXPO,CRWD,MSFT – Nasdaq” published on July 19, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Technology Sector Update for 07/08/2019: MTSC,MSFT,SYMC,AVGO,AAPL – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 08, 2019.

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $28.35 million activity.

Twin Tree Management Lp, which manages about $432.39 million and $19.27 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Noble Energy Inc (NYSE:NBL) by 92,333 shares to 95,137 shares, valued at $2.35M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ebay Inc (Put) (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 249,900 shares in the quarter, for a total of 275,200 shares, and has risen its stake in Copart Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.42, from 0.6 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 64 investors sold GILD shares while 421 reduced holdings. 115 funds opened positions while 381 raised stakes. 961.76 million shares or 3.38% less from 995.36 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cohen Cap Mgmt owns 3,100 shares. Kistler invested in 0.13% or 4,721 shares. Hennessy Advisors, California-based fund reported 77,600 shares. Proffitt Goodson reported 36 shares. 4,296 were accumulated by Adell Harriman & Carpenter. Omers Administration Corp reported 28,800 shares. Old Republic Corporation holds 0.39% of its portfolio in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) for 220,500 shares. Cincinnati owns 0.63% invested in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) for 343,500 shares. 84,885 were reported by Natixis Advsrs L P. Lawson Kroeker Inv Mgmt Ne reported 84,153 shares. Verition Fund Management reported 47,049 shares. Smith Salley Assocs stated it has 0.52% in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD). Indiana Tru Invest has invested 0.32% in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD). 16,614 were reported by Winslow Evans & Crocker. Guggenheim Cap invested 0.45% of its portfolio in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD).