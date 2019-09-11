As Gilead Sciences (GILD) Market Valuation Rose, Underhill Investment Management Raised Position by $2.59 Million; Genuine Parts Co Com (GPC) Shareholder Orrstown Financial Services Has Lifted Its Holding by $654,752 as Share Price Declined

Orrstown Financial Services Inc increased its stake in Genuine Parts Co Com (GPC) by 872.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Orrstown Financial Services Inc bought 5,846 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.32% . The institutional investor held 6,516 shares of the automotive aftermarket company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $730,000, up from 670 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Orrstown Financial Services Inc who had been investing in Genuine Parts Co Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.31B market cap company. The stock increased 0.90% or $0.87 during the last trading session, reaching $98.05. About 597,124 shares traded. Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC) has risen 0.63% since September 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical GPC News: 16/05/2018 – Genuine Parts Company Comments On Definitive Merger Agreement With Essendant Following Staples’ Conditional, Non-Binding Proposal To Acquire Essendant; 19/04/2018 – Genuine Parts Company Reports Sales And Earnings For The First Quarter Ended March 31, 2018; 21/04/2018 – DJ Genuine Parts Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GPC); 16/05/2018 – Genuine Parts Company Comments On Definitive Merger Agreement With Essendant Following Staples’ Conditional, Non-Binding Propos; 19/04/2018 – Genuine Parts Maintains 2018 Rev and Earnings Outlook; 12/04/2018 – ESSENDANT – COMBINED CO EXPECTS 90% OF COST SYNERGIES TO BE REALIZED WITHIN 2 YEARS POST-CLOSING & TO INCUR LESS THAN $50 MLN IN ONE-TIME CASH COSTS; 12/04/2018 Essendant And Genuine Parts Company’s S.P. Richards Business To Combine To Form Stronger, More Competitive National Business Pr; 12/04/2018 – Genuine Parts Holders to Own About 51% of Combined Company; 12/04/2018 – ESSENDANT INC – DEAL CREATES A CO WITH PRO FORMA 2017 NET SALES OF ABOUT $7 BLN, $300 MLN IN ADJUSTED EBITDA, 4.2% ADJUSTED EBITDA MARGINS; 19/04/2018 – GENUINE PARTS 1Q ADJ. EPS EX TRANSACTION-RELATED COSTS $1.27

Underhill Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Gilead Sciences Inc (GILD) by 26.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Underhill Investment Management Llc bought 39,800 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.00% . The institutional investor held 189,150 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.30M, up from 149,350 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Underhill Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Gilead Sciences Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $82.59 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.49% or $1 during the last trading session, reaching $68.08. About 7.84M shares traded or 28.14% up from the average. Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) has declined 14.15% since September 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.15% the S&P500. Some Historical GILD News: 01/05/2018 – Clock Ticks for Gilead as Revenue, Earnings Per Share Fall Short; 25/04/2018 – GALAPAGOS NV GLPG.AS – IN 2018, CO’S PARTNER GILEAD TO COMPLETE RECRUITMENT OF REMAINING RA PHASE 3 STUDIES WITH FILGOTINIB; 15/05/2018 – KITE – FACILITY TO ENGINEER, PRODUCE INNOVATIVE CELL THERAPIES, INCLUDING AXICABTAGENE CILOLEUCEL, A CHIMERIC ANTIGEN RECEPTOR T CELL (CAR T) THERAPY; 13/04/2018 – GILEAD EXPECTS DATA FROM PHASE 3 STELLAR STUDIES IN 1H 2019; 23/03/2018 – GLAXOSMITHKLINE PLC GSK.L – VIIV HEALTHCARE GAINS CHMP POSITIVE OPINION FOR JULUCA (DOLUTEGRAVIR/RILPIVIRINE) IN EUROPE; 05/03/2018 – GLAXOSMITHKLINE PLC – DOLUTEGRAVIR WAS WELL-TOLERATED IN HIV/TB CO-INFECTED ADULTS RECEIVING RIFAMPIN-BASED TB THERAPY; 05/03/2018 – GSK: ViiV Interim Results Show Dolutegravir Effective, Well-Tolerated in HIV/TB Patients; 15/05/2018 – Gilead’s Kite Leases New Facility in Netherlands to Engineer Cell Therapies in Europe; 07/05/2018 – AbbVie’s Mavyret Falls After 1-Wk Rise, Epclusa Advances: Hep-C; 30/05/2018 – GALAPAGOS – CO TO GET $15 MLN PAYMENT FROM GILEAD FOR PROGRESSION INTO PHASE 3 OF PHASE 2B/3 SELECTION STUDY OF FILGOTINIB IN ULCERATIVE COLITIS

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 1.09 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 36 investors sold GPC shares while 194 reduced holdings. 82 funds opened positions while 179 raised stakes. 108.27 million shares or 0.65% more from 107.57 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bank & Trust Of Hawaii accumulated 5,337 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Cypress Capital Mgmt Llc (Wy), a Wyoming-based fund reported 39 shares. World Asset Inc stated it has 11,572 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. Us Commercial Bank De owns 34,106 shares. Gam Holding Ag owns 0.16% invested in Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC) for 34,160 shares. Cornercap Investment Counsel holds 0.03% in Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC) or 1,977 shares. Westwood Holdings Gp reported 49,900 shares stake. Davenport reported 3,146 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Csat Advisory Limited Partnership owns 176 shares. Moreover, Bessemer Gru has 0.08% invested in Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC). Arrow Financial owns 0.01% invested in Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC) for 210 shares. Hyman Charles D owns 12,095 shares. Federated Investors Pa stated it has 2,196 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Northern invested in 1.79 million shares or 0.05% of the stock. Whitnell And reported 0.13% of its portfolio in Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC).

Orrstown Financial Services Inc, which manages about $71.37M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Skyworks Solutions Inc Com (NASDAQ:SWKS) by 9,477 shares to 2,263 shares, valued at $187,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Oracle Corp Com (NYSE:ORCL) by 15,382 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5,063 shares, and cut its stake in Polaris Inds Inc Com (NYSE:PII).

Since May 7, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $495,050 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.42, from 0.6 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 64 investors sold GILD shares while 421 reduced holdings. 115 funds opened positions while 381 raised stakes. 961.76 million shares or 3.38% less from 995.36 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, State Street Corporation has 0.3% invested in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) for 58.65 million shares. Hl Financial owns 13,608 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Ltd holds 137,512 shares or 0.15% of its portfolio. Wg Shaheen And Assoc Dba Whitney And holds 0.72% or 48,910 shares. Strategic Wealth Advsr Group Inc Ltd Liability Corp has 0.13% invested in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD). Monetary Management has 11,475 shares. Exane Derivatives has invested 0% in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD). Sky Investment Grp Lc, Connecticut-based fund reported 12,782 shares. Counsel Limited Liability Corporation Ny stated it has 69,980 shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Pub School Empls Retrmt has 0.08% invested in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD). Ghp Investment Inc holds 0.06% or 7,445 shares. Metropolitan Life Insurance holds 40,590 shares. Edgewood Mgmt Limited Liability Corp has 134,510 shares. Brandes Invest Partners Lp, California-based fund reported 92,722 shares. Numerixs Inv Tech invested in 48,448 shares or 0.41% of the stock.

