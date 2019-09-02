As Gilead Sciences (GILD) Market Valuation Rose, Shareholder Sanders Capital Has Boosted Position; Washington Trust Bank Has Raised Ford Motor Co (F) Stake by $311,280; Stock Declined

Sanders Capital Llc increased its stake in Gilead Sciences Inc (GILD) by 5.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sanders Capital Llc bought 539,793 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.00% . The institutional investor held 11.29 million shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $793.70M, up from 10.75 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sanders Capital Llc who had been investing in Gilead Sciences Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $80.33 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.33% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $63.54. About 3.72 million shares traded. Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) has declined 14.15% since September 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.15% the S&P500. Some Historical GILD News: 18/05/2018 – CORRECT: FDA:TO EVALUATE RISKS OF BIRTH DEFECTS W/DOLUTEGRAVIR; 16/04/2018 – Gilead’s Complera Rises After 1-Wk Fall, Triumeq Advances: HIV; 25/04/2018 – Fish & Richardson Wins Federal Circuit Affirmance of Reversal of $200 Million Damages Against Gilead After Merck’s “Unclean Han; 21/05/2018 – ViiV Healthcare Receives EU Marketing Authorisation for Juluca (dolutegravir/rilpivirine), the First 2-Drug Regimen, Once-Daily; 30/04/2018 – Gilead and Verily Announce Scientific Collaboration to Identify and Understand Immunological and Molecular Drivers of; 10/05/2018 – BIOTOSCANA FARMA IN PACT WITH GILEAD TO MKT ANTI-INFECTIVES; 18/05/2018 – U.S. FDA SAYS ALERTING PUBLIC TO SERIOUS CASES OF NEURAL TUBE BIRTH DEFECTS REPORTED IN BABIES BORN TO WOMEN TREATED WITH DOLUTEGRAVIR USED TO TREAT HIV; 01/05/2018 – GILEAD:HCV PRICE NOW STABLE; EXPECTS MARKET SHARE STABLE MID-YR; 27/04/2018 – European CHMP Adopts Positive Opinion for Gilead’s Biktarvy(R) (Bictegravir, Emtricitabine, Tenofovir Alafenamide); 23/05/2018 – Kronos Bio Appoints Dr. Norbert Bischofberger, Former Head of R&D for Gilead Sciences, as President and Chief Executive Officer

Washington Trust Bank increased its stake in Ford Motor Co (F) by 414.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Washington Trust Bank bought 38,910 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.48% . The institutional investor held 48,301 shares of the auto manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $424,000, up from 9,391 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Washington Trust Bank who had been investing in Ford Motor Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $35.91B market cap company. The stock increased 0.55% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $9.17. About 32.06M shares traded. Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) has declined 5.36% since September 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.36% the S&P500. Some Historical F News: 23/05/2018 – Conservative Candidate’s Refusal to Attend Health Care Debate Undemocratic: London Health Coalition Concerned About Doug Ford’s Appearance at Private Clinic; 13/04/2018 – FORD SAYS MARCH CHINA VEHICLE SALES -11 PCT Y/Y, VS -30 PCT IN FEB; 23/04/2018 – Keller Rohrback Files Suit Against Ford and Bosch over Alleged Diesel Emissions Cheating in F-250, F-350, and F-450 Super Duty; 16/05/2018 – People: Amal Clooney’s Tom Ford Met Dress Drama Is a ‘Total Exaggeration’; 10/04/2018 – OUTFRONT Media and Ford Launch Billboard Splash Campaign To Bring Mustang’s ‘Personalized Pony’ Experience To Life; 15/03/2018 – Rugby-Hartley back, Ford and Care dropped for new-look England; 07/03/2018 – Saudis Seek to Tap Shale Gas Basin Rivaling Texas’ Eagle Ford; 15/05/2018 – Redneck Riviera Whiskey Taps Gretchen Wilson, Granger Smith and Colt Ford as Spirit Ambassadors; 02/04/2018 – NARA: Exhibit Closes: Betty Ford: A Champion for Breast Cancer Awareness; 24/04/2018 – S&PGR Asgns Ford Credit Auto Lease Trst 2018-A Nts Rtgs

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.42, from 0.6 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 64 investors sold GILD shares while 421 reduced holdings. 115 funds opened positions while 381 raised stakes. 961.76 million shares or 3.38% less from 995.36 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sky Group has 0.31% invested in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD). Matrix Asset Advsr Inc holds 296,876 shares or 3.3% of its portfolio. Hilton Cap Mngmt Limited owns 700 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Two Sigma Ltd Com stated it has 13,358 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Tdam Usa Incorporated owns 22,971 shares or 0.11% of their US portfolio. Cwm Ltd Liability Co invested in 55,738 shares. Earnest Prns Limited Liability holds 0% of its portfolio in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) for 631 shares. Zacks Inv Management reported 0.72% of its portfolio in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD). Martin Invest Mgmt reported 136,988 shares. Cornerstone Inc holds 0.42% of its portfolio in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) for 38,696 shares. Thornburg reported 0.8% of its portfolio in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD). 23,532 are held by Capital Invest Advsr Lc. Farmers Merchants Investments holds 4,055 shares. Nippon Life Global Americas has 0.46% invested in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD). Channing Capital Management Limited Liability Co owns 91,689 shares or 0.28% of their US portfolio.

Washington Trust Bank, which manages about $627.42M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Blackrock Fund Advisors (EEM) by 78,711 shares to 8,308 shares, valued at $356,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Trust (EMB) by 265,007 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 641 shares, and cut its stake in Select Sector Spdr (XLP).

Since May 10, 2019, it had 4 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $8.29 million activity. 840,962 shares were bought by FORD WILLIAM CLAY JR, worth $8.00M on Thursday, August 1. On Thursday, May 23 the insider THORNTON JOHN L bought $100,038.