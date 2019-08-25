As Gilead Sciences (GILD) Market Valuation Rose, Regentatlantic Capital Raised by $577,590 Its Stake; Brant Point Investment Management Continues to Hold Holding in Churchill Downs (CHDN)

Brant Point Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Churchill Downs Inc (CHDN) by 181.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brant Point Investment Management Llc bought 29,098 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.61% . The hedge fund held 45,147 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.08 million, up from 16,049 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brant Point Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Churchill Downs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.86 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.19% or $2.71 during the last trading session, reaching $121.29. About 223,266 shares traded. Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) has risen 27.40% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.40% the S&P500. Some Historical CHDN News: 25/04/2018 – Churchill Downs 1Q Net $182M; 24/04/2018 – CHURCHILL DOWNS REPORTS ALEX RANKIN AS CHAIRMAN & KAROLE LLOYD; 16/05/2018 – Churchill Downs inks deal for online sports betting in New Jersey; 14/05/2018 – Gaming investors eye jackpot from U.S. sports betting ruling; 07/05/2018 – Here’s why Kentucky Derby owner Churchill Downs sees digital as a massive growth engine; 08/05/2018 – ELDORADO RESORTS – ON MAY 7, CO, CHURCHILL DOWNS GOT ADDITIONAL INFORMATION & DOCUMENTARY MATERIALS REQUEST FROM FTC; 07/05/2018 – Briefing.com: $CHDN: Churchill Downs reports all-sources on the Kentucky Derby Day program totaled $225.7 million, an 8%; 19/04/2018 – DJ Churchill Downs Incorporated, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CHDN); 07/05/2018 – CHURCHILL DOWNS INC – PENDING TRANSACTIONS ARE EXPECTED TO CLOSE DURING SECOND HALF OF 2018; 16/05/2018 – CHDN IN PACT WITH SBTECH TO UTILIZE INTEGRATED TECH PLATFORM

Regentatlantic Capital Llc increased its stake in Gilead Sciences Inc (GILD) by 26.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Regentatlantic Capital Llc bought 8,886 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.00% . The institutional investor held 42,596 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.77 million, up from 33,710 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Regentatlantic Capital Llc who had been investing in Gilead Sciences Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $79.17B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.66% or $1.71 during the last trading session, reaching $62.51. About 7.49M shares traded or 20.85% up from the average. Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) has declined 14.15% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.15% the S&P500. Some Historical GILD News: 23/03/2018 – Janssen Announces Positive CHMP Opinion for JULUCATM▼ (dolutegravir/rilpivirine); 05/03/2018 – GLAXOSMITHKLINE PLC – VIIV HEALTHCARE ANNOUNCES POSITIVE NEW DOLUTEGRAVIR DATA FOR TREATMENT OF PEOPLE LIVING WITH HIV CO-INFECTED WITH TUBERCULOSIS; 21/03/2018 – STAT Plus: Gilead patent for its Sovaldi hepatitis C drug is rejected in Ukraine; 09/05/2018 – Gilead Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 16; 25/04/2018 – Fish & Richardson Wins Federal Circuit Affirmance of Reversal of $200 Million Damages Against Gilead After Merck’s “Unclean Han; 05/03/2018 – GLAXOSMITHKLINE PLC – DOLUTEGRAVIR WAS WELL-TOLERATED IN HIV/TB CO-INFECTED ADULTS RECEIVING RIFAMPIN-BASED TB THERAPY; 07/05/2018 – AbbVie’s Mavyret Falls After 1-Wk Rise, Epclusa Advances: Hep-C; 27/04/2018 – European CHMP Adopts Positive Opinion for Gilead’s Biktarvy(R) (Bictegravir, Emtricitabine, Tenofovir Alafenamide); 01/05/2018 – Gilead Sciences 1Q Rev $5.09B; 01/05/2018 – Gilead joins the lineup of big biopharma partners to ally with Verily – this time focused on immunology $GILD

More notable recent Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Have Insiders Been Buying Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) Shares? – Yahoo Finance” on July 15, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “The Implied Analyst 12-Month Target For MDYG – Nasdaq” published on August 05, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Churchill Downs Incorporated Completes Transaction to Assume Management of Lady Luck Casino Nemacolin – GlobeNewswire” on March 08, 2019. More interesting news about Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Churchill Downs Incorporated Announces Annual Dividend Increase, 3-for-1 Stock Split, and $300 Million Share Repurchase Program – GlobeNewswire” published on October 31, 2018 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Churchill Downs Incorporated (CHDN) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 10, 2019.

More notable recent Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Top Research Reports for Union Pacific, Lowe’s & Gilead – Nasdaq” on August 22, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Gilead’s (GILD) Filgotinib MAA for RA Accepted in Europe – Nasdaq” published on August 16, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Gilead Sciences (GILD) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” on July 11, 2019. More interesting news about Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “5 Top Stock Trades for Thursday: GE, GILD, SPOT, EA – Investorplace.com” published on July 31, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Gilead and Galapagos Complete Closing of Their Transformative Research and Development Collaboration – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 23, 2019.

