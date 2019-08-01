As Gilead Sciences (GILD) Market Valuation Rose, King Wealth Management Group Has Boosted Stake by $1.19 Million; Boston Properties (BXP) Position Held by Springbok Capital Management Llc

King Wealth Management Group Llc increased its stake in Gilead Sciences Inc (GILD) by 129.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. King Wealth Management Group Llc bought 18,365 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.00% . The institutional investor held 32,576 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.12 million, up from 14,211 at the end of the previous reported quarter. King Wealth Management Group Llc who had been investing in Gilead Sciences Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $83.41B market cap company. The stock increased 0.47% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $65.83. About 3.54M shares traded. Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) has declined 14.15% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.15% the S&P500. Some Historical GILD News: 30/05/2018 – GILEAD AND GALAPAGOS ANNOUNCE RESULTS WITH FILGOTINIB IN THE PHASE 2 EQUATOR STUDY IN PSORIATIC ARTHRITIS AND PROGR; 18/05/2018 – U.S. FDA SAYS ALERTING PUBLIC TO SERIOUS CASES OF NEURAL TUBE BIRTH DEFECTS REPORTED IN BABIES BORN TO WOMEN TREATED WITH DOLUTEGRAVIR USED TO TREAT HIV; 12/04/2018 – STAT Plus: Will a $300 hepatitis C treatment break Gilead’s grip on middle-income countries?; 30/04/2018 – GILEAD & VERILY REPORT SCIENTIFIC PACT; 25/04/2018 – Fish & Richardson Wins Federal Circuit Affirmance of Reversal of $200 Million Damages Against Gilead After Merck’s “Unclean Hands”; 08/05/2018 – UK biotech firm Autolus joins CAR-T rush with Nasdaq IPO filing; 01/05/2018 – GILEAD 1Q REV. $5.1B, EST. $5.40B; 15/05/2018 – KITE ANNOUNCES NEW WORLDWIDE FACILITIES AND EXPANDED COLLABORATION WITH NATIONAL CANCER INSTITUTE TO SUPPORT CELL THERAPY PIPELINE; 01/05/2018 – Gilead Sciences 1Q Net $1.54B; 12/03/2018 – Gilead Sciences’ Norbert Bischofberger, PhD, to Step Down; John McHutchison, MD, Appointed Chief Scientific Officer and Andrew

Springbok Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Boston Properties Inc (BXP) by 77.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Springbok Capital Management Llc bought 2,292 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.60% . The hedge fund held 5,258 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $704,000, up from 2,966 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Springbok Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Boston Properties Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $20.28 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.29% or $1.72 during the last trading session, reaching $131.23. About 512,481 shares traded. Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) has risen 8.91% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.91% the S&P500. Some Historical BXP News: 14/03/2018 – Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Commences Investigation on Behalf of Boston Properties, Inc. Investors (BXP); 24/04/2018 – Boston Properties 1Q Rev $661.2M; 25/04/2018 – BXP: CEO CONFIRMS ON CALL BXP INVOLVEMENT IN 3 HUDSON PROJECT; 04/04/2018 – MFS Global Real Estate Fund Adds Boston Properties; 24/04/2018 – BOSTON PROPERTIES INC BXP.N SEES FY 2018 FFO SHR $6.27 TO $6.36; 15/03/2018 – Boston Properties Declares Regular Quarterly Dividends; 24/04/2018 – Boston Properties Sees FY FFO $6.27/Shr-FFO $6.36/Shr; 25/04/2018 – BOSTON PROPERTIES PRESIDENT DOUG LINDE SPEAKS ON CALL; 24/04/2018 – BOSTON PROPERTIES INC BXP.N – PROJECTED EPS (DILUTED) FOR 2018 OF $3.28 – $3.37 PER SHARE; 22/04/2018 – DJ Boston Properties Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BXP)

Springbok Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.29B and $1.77B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Fedex Corp (NYSE:FDX) by 4,670 shares to 2,830 shares, valued at $513,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Xerox Corp by 123,026 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1,574 shares, and cut its stake in Overseas Shipholding Group I.

More notable recent Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Introducing Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP), A Stock That Climbed 11% In The Last Five Years – Yahoo Finance” on May 08, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “3 Big Stock Charts for Tuesday: Western Digital, Huntington Bancshares and Boston Properties – Investorplace.com” published on July 23, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Boston Properties Inc (BXP) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” on August 01, 2019. More interesting news about Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Boston Properties: Office Space – Seeking Alpha” published on July 25, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Should You Worry About Boston Properties, Inc.’s (NYSE:BXP) CEO Pay Cheque? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 12, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.36 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.46, from 0.9 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 28 investors sold BXP shares while 126 reduced holdings. 61 funds opened positions while 148 raised stakes. 136.07 million shares or 4.77% less from 142.89 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Sandy Spring Commercial Bank has 0% invested in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) for 120 shares. Apg Asset Mngmt Nv owns 0.01% invested in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) for 48,615 shares. Dnb Asset Mngmt As invested in 17,141 shares. Moreover, Bp Public Ltd Company has 0.09% invested in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP). Advisory Alpha Ltd reported 0% in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP). Madison Hldg stated it has 61,855 shares. North Star Investment Management accumulated 11 shares or 0% of the stock. Engineers Gate Manager LP accumulated 0.04% or 4,400 shares. Element Capital Limited holds 2,430 shares. Amp Ltd reported 0.25% stake. Williams Jones And Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 3,150 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Glenmede Tru Na reported 5,714 shares. Vident Invest Advisory Ltd Liability owns 15,083 shares. Boston Family Office Limited Liability Company owns 1,672 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Quadrant Management Lc holds 23,173 shares or 1.72% of its portfolio.

King Wealth Management Group Llc, which manages about $1.58B and $319.60 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Invesco Exchng Traded Fd Tr by 48,361 shares to 55,944 shares, valued at $1.38M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Lockheed Martin Corp (NYSE:LMT) by 1,130 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 17,329 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr Ivv (IVV).