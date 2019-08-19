As Gilead Sciences (GILD) Market Valuation Rose, Holder American Money Management Cut by $2.70 Million Its Holding; As Amgen (AMGN) Stock Price Rose, Shareholder Country Club Trust Company Has Decreased Position by $542,241

Country Club Trust Company decreased its stake in Amgen Inc (AMGN) by 3.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Country Club Trust Company sold 2,869 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.93% . The institutional investor held 86,703 shares of the biological products (no diagnostic substances) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.47 million, down from 89,572 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Country Club Trust Company who had been investing in Amgen Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $122.35B market cap company. The stock increased 2.36% or $4.71 during the last trading session, reaching $204.02. About 3.00M shares traded. Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) has declined 2.12% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.12% the S&P500. Some Historical AMGN News: 21/05/2018 – FDA Approves Prolia® (Denosumab) For Glucocorticoid-lnduced Osteoporosis; 29/03/2018 – FDA OKS BLINCYTO® (BLINATUMOMAB) TO TREAT MINIMAL RESIDUAL; 07/03/2018 – AMGEN INC AMGN.O SETS QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $1.32/SHR; 10/03/2018 – Sanofi and Regeneron announce plans to make Praluent® more accessible and affordable for patients with the greatest health ris; 24/04/2018 – Amgen, Inc. Cuts 2018 View To EPS $11.30-EPS $12.28; 24/04/2018 – Amgen, Inc. 1Q Adj EPS $3.47; 24/04/2018 – Amgen, Inc. 1Q Rev $5.6B; 17/05/2018 – Mary MacDonald: Breaking: FDA approves new drug for migraines by @Amgen and Novartis; 16/05/2018 – AMGEN INC – EC APPROVED A NEW INDICATION IN REPATHA; 30/04/2018 – AMGEN GETS POSITIVE OPINION TO ADD RESULTS TO KYPROLIS LABEL

American Money Management Llc decreased its stake in Gilead Sciences Inc (GILD) by 75.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. American Money Management Llc sold 41,554 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.00% . The institutional investor held 13,210 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $859,000, down from 54,764 at the end of the previous reported quarter. American Money Management Llc who had been investing in Gilead Sciences Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $79.96B market cap company. The stock increased 0.43% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $63.14. About 7.59 million shares traded or 23.24% up from the average. Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) has declined 14.15% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.15% the S&P500. Some Historical GILD News: 01/05/2018 – GILEAD NASH DATA EXPECTED FROM PHASE 3 STUDIES BY EARLY 2019; 21/05/2018 – ViiV Healthcare Will Market Dolutegravir/rilpivirine in All Countries in the European Union and European Economic Area; 06/03/2018 – Searching for HIV cure, Gilead’s new ‘shock and kill’ combo swats back lethal virus in monkeys $GILD; 01/05/2018 – GILEAD 1Q ADJ EPS $1.48, EST. $1.66; 01/05/2018 – Gilead Sciences 1Q Net $1.54B; 30/05/2018 – China Drug Administration Approves Epclusa® (Sofosbuvir/Velpatasvir), Gilead’s Pan-Genotypic Treatment for Chronic Hepatitis C Virus Infection; 05/03/2018 – GILEAD: BIKTARVY FOUND TO BE NON-INFERIOR TO ABACAVIR REGIMEN; 21/03/2018 – STAT Plus: Gilead patent for its Sovaldi hepatitis C drug is rejected in Ukraine; 01/05/2018 – GILEAD 1Q REV. $5.1B, EST. $5.40B; 13/04/2018 – Gilead TAF Sales Rise 2%, HIV Combo Pills Gain 3%

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.42, from 0.6 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 64 investors sold GILD shares while 421 reduced holdings. 115 funds opened positions while 381 raised stakes. 961.76 million shares or 3.38% less from 995.36 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

American Money Management Llc, which manages about $201.60 million and $179.86 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares 0 (STIP) by 8,829 shares to 89,890 shares, valued at $8.96 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Spdr Msci Usa Strategicfactors Etf by 48,517 shares in the quarter, for a total of 52,219 shares, and has risen its stake in Schwab Int’l Equity (SCHF).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.11, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 70 investors sold AMGN shares while 539 reduced holdings. 131 funds opened positions while 405 raised stakes. 457.12 million shares or 8.22% less from 498.05 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Country Club Trust Company, which manages about $848.32M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr S&P Midcap 400 Etf Tr (MDY) by 1,451 shares to 28,860 shares, valued at $9.97M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (OEF) by 2,410 shares in the quarter, for a total of 51,305 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Whitehall Fds Inc.