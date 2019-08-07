As Gilead Sciences (GILD) Market Valuation Rose, Decatur Capital Management Has Lifted by $2.53 Million Its Position; Citrix Sys (CTXS) Position Lifted by Sei Investments Company

Decatur Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Gilead Sciences (GILD) by 36.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Decatur Capital Management Inc bought 38,866 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.00% . The institutional investor held 144,266 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.38 million, up from 105,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Decatur Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Gilead Sciences for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $79.96B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.36% or $0.87 during the last trading session, reaching $63.11. About 237,678 shares traded. Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) has declined 14.15% since August 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.15% the S&P500. Some Historical GILD News: 21/05/2018 – Janssen Announces European Commission Approval of JULUCA®▼ (dolutegravir/rilpivirine), the First Two-Drug Regimen, Once-Daily, Single-Pill for the Treatment of HIV-1; 12/03/2018 – The latest in a series of high-level R&D exits– Gilead R&D chief Norbert Bischofberger is leaving in surprise exit, CEO revamps top science jobs $GILD; 05/03/2018 – VIIV HEALTHCARE REPORTS POSITIVE NEW DOLUTEGRAVIR DATA FOR TREA; 07/05/2018 – Gilead’s Odefsey Falls For 3rd Wk, Triumeq Declines: HIV; 30/05/2018 – GALAPAGOS NV – IN TRIAL ONE OTHER PATIENT RECEIVING FILGOTINIB DEVELOPED HERPES ZOSTER; 18/04/2018 – STAT Plus: Supreme Court weighs whether to review a whistleblower case against Gilead; 23/05/2018 – Kronos Bio Appoints Dr. Norbert Bischofberger, Former Head of R&D for Gilead Sciences, as President and Chief Executive Officer; 13/04/2018 – Gilead Presents Data on Multiple Investigational Regimens for the Treatment of Patients With Nonalcoholic Steatohepatitis (NASH) and Advanced Fibrosis at The International Liver Congress™ 2018; 10/05/2018 – @JimCramer vets biotech giants Biogen, Celgene, Gilead and Regeneron for positive prospects; 05/03/2018 – GILEAD: BIKTARVY FOUND TO BE NON-INFERIOR TO ABACAVIR REGIMEN

Sei Investments Company increased its stake in Citrix Sys Inc (CTXS) by 27.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sei Investments Company bought 33,076 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.49% . The institutional investor held 151,499 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.12 million, up from 118,423 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sei Investments Company who had been investing in Citrix Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $11.97B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.75% or $0.69 during the last trading session, reaching $90.92. About 34,336 shares traded. Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) has declined 14.75% since August 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.75% the S&P500. Some Historical CTXS News: 08/05/2018 – ViewSonic Upgrades its Popular SC-T25 Raspberry Pi 3 Device with Citrix Workspace Hub Features at Citrix Synergy 2018; 17/04/2018 – Morphisec Joins Citrix Ready Partner Program; 08/05/2018 – Citrix Unveils lndustry’s First Digital Workspace to Unify and Secure all Apps and Content for all Devices; 09/05/2018 – CITRIX SYSTEMS INC CTXS.O : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $105 FROM $95; 25/04/2018 – Citrix Systems 1Q Rev $697M; 25/04/2018 – Citrix Raises Annual Forecast Following Strong 1Q Results — Market Mover; 08/05/2018 – Citrix Systems Targets 2022 Revenue Growth of at Least 6%; 25/04/2018 – Citrix Systems Sees 2Q EPS 72c-EPS 76c; 25/04/2018 – Citrix Systems 1Q EPS 99c; 08/05/2018 – Veridium Offers Passwordless Integration to Azure Active Directory and Citrix Cloud with VeridiumID and Its Newly Released

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.42, from 0.6 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 64 investors sold GILD shares while 421 reduced holdings. 115 funds opened positions while 381 raised stakes. 961.76 million shares or 3.38% less from 995.36 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Stoneridge Inv Prns Ltd Llc holds 1.59% or 83,106 shares in its portfolio. Clean Yield Group reported 1.43% stake. Moreover, Retirement Of Alabama has 0.33% invested in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) for 1.04 million shares. Sigma Planning Corp stated it has 15,243 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Llc reported 245,900 shares or 0.11% of all its holdings. Bartlett & Limited Liability Company accumulated 241,740 shares. Trustmark Commercial Bank Trust Department has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD). First National Trust Co has invested 0.02% in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD). Gabelli Funds Lc accumulated 65,043 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Stanley owns 31,141 shares or 0.49% of their US portfolio. Raab Moskowitz Asset Ltd Liability Co stated it has 5,493 shares or 0.16% of all its holdings. Newfocus Group Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.17% of its portfolio in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD). Shelter Retirement Plan owns 35,400 shares or 1.19% of their US portfolio. Raymond James Fin Svcs reported 0.07% of its portfolio in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD). City has 0.31% invested in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD).

Decatur Capital Management Inc, which manages about $528.00 million and $517.44 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Total System Services Inc. (NYSE:TSS) by 39,748 shares to 81,918 shares, valued at $7.78 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Corning Inc. (NYSE:GLW) by 137,113 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 163,160 shares, and cut its stake in Parker (NYSE:PH).

Sei Investments Company, which manages about $29.78 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Motorola Solutions Inc (NYSE:MSI) by 24,148 shares to 216,963 shares, valued at $30.59M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Aerojet Rocketdyne Hldgs Inc by 27,161 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 150,804 shares, and cut its stake in U S Silica Hldgs Inc (NYSE:SLCA).