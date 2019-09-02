As Gilead Sciences (GILD) Market Valuation Rose, Citigroup Has Boosted Its Position; Sio Capital Management Decreased Its Holding in Hill (HRC) by $1.58 Million

Sio Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Hill (HRC) by 60.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sio Capital Management Llc sold 15,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.25% . The institutional investor held 9,682 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.03M, down from 24,682 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sio Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Hill for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.13B market cap company. The stock increased 0.22% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $107.68. About 292,783 shares traded. Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC) has risen 16.48% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.48% the S&P500. Some Historical HRC News: 20/04/2018 – Hill-Rom Enhances Spot™ Vision Screener To Serve Senior Population; 07/03/2018 – HILL-ROM HOLDINGS NAMES WILLIAM G. DEMPSEY EXECUTIVE CHAIRMAN; 27/04/2018 – HILL-ROM HOLDINGS – GROETELAARS WILL JOIN CO’S BOARD; 27/04/2018 – Hill-Rom 2Q Adj EPS 88c; 20/04/2018 – Jennison Adds Hill-Rom, Exits Cooper Cos, Cuts AbbVie; 07/05/2018 – Siemens Healthineers and Hill-Rom to Provide Comprehensive Diabetes Care for Primary Care Facilities; 26/03/2018 – Hill-Rom Showcases Surgical Leadership and New Safety Innovations at AORN 2018; 27/04/2018 – Hill-Rom 2Q Rev $710.5M; 27/04/2018 – Hill-Rom Holdings Second-Quarter Profit Falls 16%; 12/03/2018 – Hill-Rom To Divest Certain of Its Third-Party Rental Business to Universal Hospital Services

Citigroup Inc increased its stake in Gilead Sciences Inc (GILD) by 140.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Citigroup Inc bought 1.09 million shares as the company’s stock rose 1.00% . The institutional investor held 1.86 million shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $121.11 million, up from 774,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Citigroup Inc who had been investing in Gilead Sciences Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $80.33 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.33% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $63.54. About 3.72 million shares traded. Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) has declined 14.15% since September 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.15% the S&P500. Some Historical GILD News: 25/04/2018 – Fish & Richardson Wins Federal Circuit Affirmance of Reversal of $200 Million Damages Against Gilead After Merck’s “Unclean Hands”; 05/03/2018 – Gilead Sciences: No Patients in Biktarvy Treatment Arm Demonstrated Treatment-Emergent Resistance Through 48 Weeks; 30/05/2018 – GALAPAGOS NV – IN TRIAL ONE OTHER PATIENT RECEIVING FILGOTINIB DEVELOPED HERPES ZOSTER; 26/03/2018 – Gilead’s Epclusa Rises After 1-Wk Fall, Harvoni Advances: Hep-C; 30/05/2018 – China Drug Administration Approves Epclusa(R) (Sofosbuvir/Velpatasvir), Gilead’s Pan-Genotypic Treatment for Chronic Hepatitis C Virus Infection; 06/03/2018 – Searching for HIV cure, Gilead’s new ‘shock and kill’ combo swats back lethal virus in monkeys $GILD; 26/04/2018 – AbbVie’s beat fueled by demand for Humira, Hep C drugs; 08/05/2018 – UK biotech firm Autolus joins CAR-T rush with Nasdaq IPO filing; 27/04/2018 – GILEAD SCIENCES – CHMP’S RECOMMENDATION WILL NOW BE REVIEWED BY EUROPEAN COMMISSION, DECISION EXPECTED MID-2018; 23/04/2018 – Gilead’s Harvoni Falls For 3rd Wk, Mavyret Declines: Hep-C

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.42, from 0.6 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 64 investors sold GILD shares while 421 reduced holdings. 115 funds opened positions while 381 raised stakes. 961.76 million shares or 3.38% less from 995.36 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. National Asset Mgmt owns 11,709 shares or 0.1% of their US portfolio. Lord Abbett & Com has 0.08% invested in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) for 371,488 shares. Monetary Group reported 11,475 shares stake. Greenwich Wealth Management Lc owns 6,657 shares or 0.08% of their US portfolio. First Allied Advisory Ser Incorporated holds 130,671 shares or 0.29% of its portfolio. Bragg Financial Advsrs Incorporated holds 0.22% or 26,088 shares. Washington Tru Bancorporation, a Washington-based fund reported 2,191 shares. Spears Abacus Advsr Llc invested 2.91% of its portfolio in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD). Highlander Capital Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 0.03% invested in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) for 720 shares. Mirae Asset Co Limited stated it has 252,540 shares or 0.12% of all its holdings. Private Ocean Lc has invested 0.01% in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD). Moreover, Appleton Ptnrs Ma has 0.08% invested in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) for 9,420 shares. 4.31 million were reported by Manufacturers Life The. 6,825 are owned by Professional Advisory. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage invested 0% in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD).

Citigroup Inc, which manages about $103.75 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spotify Technology S A by 74,173 shares to 14,127 shares, valued at $1.96M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Instructure Inc by 14,358 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1,500 shares, and cut its stake in Dunkin Brands Group Inc (Put) (NASDAQ:DNKN).

Analysts await Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC) to report earnings on November, 1. They expect $1.65 earnings per share, up 1.23% or $0.02 from last year’s $1.63 per share. HRC’s profit will be $109.25 million for 16.32 P/E if the $1.65 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.23 actual earnings per share reported by Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 34.15% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.14 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.01, from 1.15 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 26 investors sold HRC shares while 102 reduced holdings. 59 funds opened positions while 87 raised stakes. 53.48 million shares or 5.51% less from 56.60 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Stone Ridge Asset Mgmt Lc owns 13,613 shares. Gsa Prtnrs Llp accumulated 2,726 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Bluecrest Management Limited owns 2,326 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Bahl Gaynor Inc owns 24,670 shares. Us Bancorporation De owns 5,068 shares. Great West Life Assurance Company Can reported 281,006 shares stake. Mutual Of America Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability Co owns 0.11% invested in Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC) for 72,909 shares. New York State Common Retirement Fund accumulated 0.02% or 128,550 shares. The New Jersey-based Lord Abbett And Limited Liability Com has invested 0.35% in Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC). Sio Ltd Com invested in 9,682 shares. Sectoral Asset Mngmt holds 2.02% of its portfolio in Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC) for 158,799 shares. Pathstone Family Office Ltd Liability Com holds 0.12% or 9,187 shares. Sawgrass Asset Mgmt Lc holds 0.11% or 23,525 shares. First Tru Advsr Ltd Partnership holds 0.07% of its portfolio in Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC) for 346,685 shares. Laurion Capital Mngmt Limited Partnership owns 17,068 shares.