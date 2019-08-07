As Gilead Sciences (GILD) Market Valuation Rose, Bryn Mawr Trust Company Has Increased Position by $426,465; Fourpoints Investment Managers Sas Stake in Deere & Co (DE) Decreased by $1.75 Million as Share Value Rose

Bryn Mawr Trust Company increased its stake in Gilead Sciences Inc (GILD) by 5.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bryn Mawr Trust Company bought 6,561 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.00% . The institutional investor held 121,256 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.88M, up from 114,695 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bryn Mawr Trust Company who had been investing in Gilead Sciences Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $81.06B market cap company. The stock increased 0.98% or $0.62 during the last trading session, reaching $63.98. About 7.05 million shares traded or 11.62% up from the average. Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) has declined 14.15% since August 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.15% the S&P500. Some Historical GILD News: 31/05/2018 – Gilead Sciences Coverage Assumed by PiperJaffray at Overweight; 30/04/2018 – Gilead and Verily Announce Scientific Collaboration on Immunological and Molecular Drivers of Inflammatory Diseases; 20/04/2018 – STAT Plus: NIH is sued for plans to award exclusive license for CAR-T therapy to Gilead; 01/05/2018 – Gilead Sciences 1Q Rev $5.09B; 30/04/2018 – Gilead Strikes Partnership With Alphabet’s Verily — MarketWatch; 18/04/2018 – ASTELLAS PHARMA INC – ASSET TRANSFER WAS COMPLETED ON APRIL 12, 2018; 27/04/2018 – Gilead’s Biktarvy Gets Positive Recommendation in Europe; 05/03/2018 – Gilead Sciences: Biktarvy Found to Be Non-Inferior to Abacavir-Containing Regimen in Virologically Suppressed Adults Living With HIV; 30/05/2018 – GALAPAGOS – CO TO GET $15 MLN PAYMENT FROM GILEAD FOR PROGRESSION INTO PHASE 3 OF PHASE 2B/3 SELECTION STUDY OF FILGOTINIB IN ULCERATIVE COLITIS; 10/03/2018 – #2 Searching for HIV cure, Gilead’s new ‘shock and kill’ combo swats back lethal virus in monkeys $GILD

Fourpoints Investment Managers Sas decreased its stake in Deere & Co (DE) by 35.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fourpoints Investment Managers Sas sold 11,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.67% . The institutional investor held 20,150 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.22M, down from 31,150 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fourpoints Investment Managers Sas who had been investing in Deere & Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $48.43 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.14% or $1.72 during the last trading session, reaching $152.78. About 1.76M shares traded. Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) has risen 19.86% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.86% the S&P500. Some Historical DE News: 18/05/2018 – DEERE CFO CONFIDENT COST REDUCTION ACTIONS TO OFFSET INFLATION; 18/05/2018 – DEERE & CO SAYS 2018 NET INCOME FORECAST INCLUDES $803 MILLION OF PROVISIONAL INCOME TAX EXPENSE ASSOCIATED WITH TAX REFORM; 04/04/2018 – US SOYBEAN: US FARMERS WILL FEEL EFFECT IMMEDIATELY AS THEY TEND TO SELL THEIR 2017 HARVEST GRADUALLY THROUGHOUT 2018 MARKETING YEAR – BERENBERG; 18/05/2018 – DEERE SAYS SUPPLY CONSTRAINTS ISSUES HAVE IMPROVED VERY NICELY; 30/05/2018 – Deere & Co Raises Dividend to 69c Vs. 60c; 18/05/2018 – DEERE 2Q ADJ. EPS $3.14, EST. $3.31; BOOSTS YEAR ADJ. NET VIEW; 05/03/2018 – MOODY’S ASSIGNS FOREIGN CURRENCY DEBT RATINGS TO JOHN DEERE CREDIT COMPAñíA FINANCIERA S.A.’S EXPECTED SENIOR ISSUANCES; 30/04/2018 – Deere&Co signs groundbreaking Nigeria deal; 04/04/2018 – Deere says assessing impact of Beíjing’s new tariffs; 09/05/2018 – Findlay Park Adds Deere, Exits Facebook, Cuts Comcast: 13F

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.42, from 0.6 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 64 investors sold GILD shares while 421 reduced holdings. 115 funds opened positions while 381 raised stakes. 961.76 million shares or 3.38% less from 995.36 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Lakeview Cap Partners Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.15% of its portfolio in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD). First Natl Trust reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD). Royal State Bank Of Canada stated it has 0.06% in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD). Apg Asset Mgmt Nv has 0.26% invested in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) for 2.42 million shares. Veritable Limited Partnership invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD). De Burlo Grp owns 0.23% invested in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) for 17,290 shares. Burns J W & New York invested 0.29% of its portfolio in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD). Mckinley Carter Wealth Incorporated reported 3,490 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Retirement Of Alabama has 0.33% invested in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD). Nuveen Asset Limited Com reported 752,773 shares. Bender Robert And Associates holds 76,552 shares or 2.44% of its portfolio. Amp Cap Ltd owns 0.27% invested in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) for 749,344 shares. Shelter Mutual Insur Communications reported 1.27% stake. Parkside Bancorporation And invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD). Pacific Heights Asset Mngmt Lc holds 0.74% or 87,000 shares.

Bryn Mawr Trust Company, which manages about $1.84B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard (VWO) by 20,285 shares to 427,458 shares, valued at $18.17 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Aflac Inc (NYSE:AFL) by 11,373 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 250,586 shares, and cut its stake in General Elec Co (NYSE:GE).

Fourpoints Investment Managers Sas, which manages about $1.49B and $29.36M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Diamond Offshore Drilling (NYSE:DO) by 180,000 shares to 962,505 shares, valued at $10.10M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

