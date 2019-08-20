As Gilead Sciences (GILD) Market Valuation Rose, Bank Of The West Has Lifted Holding; Textron (TXT) Shareholder Bank Of Nova Scotia Has Boosted Holding by $7.92 Million

Bank Of The West increased its stake in Gilead Sciences Inc (GILD) by 10.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bank Of The West bought 7,076 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.00% . The institutional investor held 77,715 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.05M, up from 70,639 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bank Of The West who had been investing in Gilead Sciences Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $80.67B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.64% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $63.7. About 2.08 million shares traded. Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) has declined 14.15% since August 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.15% the S&P500. Some Historical GILD News: 30/04/2018 – AbbVie’s Mavyret Rises After 1-Wk Fall, Epclusa Advances: Hep-C; 01/05/2018 – Clock Ticks for Gilead as Revenue, Earnings Per Share Fall Short; 23/03/2018 – GLAXOSMITHKLINE PLC GSK.L – VIIV HEALTHCARE GAINS CHMP POSITIVE OPINION FOR JULUCA (DOLUTEGRAVIR/RILPIVIRINE) IN EUROPE; 30/05/2018 – Gilead and Galapagos Announce Results With Filgotinib in the Phase 2 Equator Study in Psoriatic Arthritis and Progression Into; 23/03/2018 – Gilead TAF Sales Rise 3%, HIV Combo Pills Gain 2%; 12/03/2018 – Gilead Sciences Names Andrew Cheng Chief Medical Officer; 07/05/2018 – AbbVie’s Mavyret Falls After 1-Wk Rise, Epclusa Advances: Hep-C; 19/04/2018 – Good news for $GLPG $GILD $ABBV is that FDA sees thrombosis as a unique issue with $INCY $LLY baricitinib and not seen with other JAKi; 18/04/2018 – ASTELLAS PHARMA INC – ASSET TRANSFER WAS COMPLETED ON APRIL 12, 2018; 15/05/2018 – Gilead fortifies its cell therapy status, expanding into three new facilities and teaming with NCI $GILD

Bank Of Nova Scotia increased its stake in Textron Inc (TXT) by 306.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bank Of Nova Scotia bought 158,434 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.73% . The institutional investor held 210,154 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.65 million, up from 51,720 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bank Of Nova Scotia who had been investing in Textron Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $10.23B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.62% or $0.73 during the last trading session, reaching $44.47. About 419,059 shares traded. Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) has declined 26.02% since August 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.02% the S&P500. Some Historical TXT News: 18/04/2018 – TEXTRON CEO: BUSINESS PLANE DEMAND UP ON TAX CUTS, UPGRADES; 18/04/2018 – Textron 1Q Rev $3.3B; 18/04/2018 – Textron 1Q Bell Revenue $752M, Up 8%; 18/04/2018 – Textron 1Q Segment Profit $279M; 27/04/2018 – U.S. State Dept approves possible sale to Bahrain of attack helicopters; 18/04/2018 – TEXTRON – PROCEEDS FROM SALE OF TOOLS & TEST BUSINESS TO BE USED TO FUND ADDITIONAL SHARE REPURCHASES TO OFFSET EARNINGS IMPACT RELATED TO SALE; 18/04/2018 – TEXTRON 1Q ADJ EPS CONT OPS 46C, EST. 48C; 18/04/2018 – EMERSON TO BUY TOOLS, TEST EQUIPMENT BUSINESS FROM TEXTRON TO; 18/04/2018 – TEXTRON – 2018 GUIDANCE INCLUDES EXPECTED IMPACT OF TOOLS & TEST DIVESTITURE ON EPS AND CASH FLOW FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS; 18/04/2018 – Textron Reports First Quarter 2018 Income from Continuing Operations of $0.72 per Share; Signs Agreement to Sell Tools & Test

Bank Of Nova Scotia, which manages about $25.24 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Lockheed Martin Corp (NYSE:LMT) by 73,775 shares to 109,355 shares, valued at $32.83M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.28, from 0.77 in 2018Q4.

Bank Of The West, which manages about $855.91 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC) by 41,737 shares to 214,836 shares, valued at $11.54M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.42, from 0.6 in 2018Q4.