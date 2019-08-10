As Gilead Sciences (Gild) (GILD) Stock Rose, Holder Curbstone Financial Management Trimmed Holding; Proxima Capital Management Lifted Its Newell Brands (NWL) Position by $577,500

Curbstone Financial Management Corp decreased its stake in Gilead Sciences Inc. (Gild) (GILD) by 33.53% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Curbstone Financial Management Corp sold 7,880 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.00% . The institutional investor held 15,620 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.02 million, down from 23,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp who had been investing in Gilead Sciences Inc. (Gild) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $82.66B market cap company. The stock increased 0.65% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $65.24. About 5.23 million shares traded. Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) has declined 14.15% since August 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.15% the S&P500. Some Historical GILD News: 25/04/2018 – GILEAD HAD BEEN SUED BY MERCK OVER ITS HEPATITIS DRUGS; 05/03/2018 ViiV Healthcare Announces Positive New Dolutegravir Data for the Treatment of People Living With HIV Co-lnfected With Tuberculosis; 01/05/2018 – GILEAD:HCV PRICE NOW STABLE; EXPECTS MARKET SHARE STABLE MID-YR; 01/05/2018 – GILEAD’S 1Q YESCARTA REV. $40M, EST. 16.3M; 09/03/2018 – Gilead TAF Sales Rise 5%, HIV Combo Pills Gain 5%; 11/05/2018 – Gilead Sciences Stockholders Vote Against Shareholder Proposal on Independent Chair; 21/05/2018 – ViiV Healthcare Receives EU Marketing Authorisation for Juluca (dolutegravir/rilpivirine), the First 2-Drug Regimen, Once-Daily; 19/03/2018 – Gilead at Investor Day Hosted By H.C. Wainwright Today; 05/03/2018 – GLAXOSMITHKLINE PLC – DOLUTEGRAVIR WAS WELL-TOLERATED IN HIV/TB CO-INFECTED ADULTS RECEIVING RIFAMPIN-BASED TB THERAPY; 05/03/2018 – GLAXOSMITHKLINE UNIT: DOLUTEGRAVIR MET INSPIRING STUDY ENDPOINT

Proxima Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Newell Brands Inc (NWL) by 11.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Proxima Capital Management Llc bought 38,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.11% . The hedge fund held 372,000 shares of the plastic products company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.71M, up from 333,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Proxima Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Newell Brands Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.87 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.22% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $15.84. About 3.57M shares traded. Newell Brands Inc. (NYSE:NWL) has declined 45.86% since August 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 45.86% the S&P500. Some Historical NWL News: 11/04/2018 – STARBOARD – “URGES” NEWELL SHAREHOLDERS TO VOTE BLUE PROXY CARD TO ELECT ALL FOUR OF ITS NOMINEES; 31/05/2018 – NZ WINDFARMS LTD NWF.NZ – CHAIRMAN KERR-NEWELL IS STEPPING DOWN AS CHAIRMAN; 04/05/2018 – Newell expands divestiture plan, to sell Waddington for $2.3 bln; 05/03/2018 New York Post: Activist hedge fund steps up pressure on Newell Brands; 14/03/2018 – Newell Brands Independent Directors Issue Open Letter to Hldrs; 25/04/2018 – Newell Brands Named One of America’s Most Reputable Companies; 04/05/2018 – Newell Brands Sees 2018 Core Sales Flat to Down Low-Single Digits; 12/03/2018 – Former Newell Director Indicates Support For Starboard’s Efforts In Public Statement; 23/04/2018 – NEWELL BRANDS INC – ANDREW LANGHAM HAS AGREED TO STEP DOWN FROM BOARD, EFFECTIVE IMMEDIATELY AND DAVID ATCHISON WILL NOT STAND FOR ELECTION; 04/04/2018 – STARBOARD FILES NEWELL BRANDS PROXY STATEMENT

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.42, from 0.6 in 2018Q4.

Curbstone Financial Management Corp, which manages about $227.87M and $367.43 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cvs Health Corp. (Cvs) (NYSE:CVS) by 10,650 shares to 24,840 shares, valued at $1.34M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.19, from 0.75 in 2018Q4.

Proxima Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.13B and $90.78M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in New Sr Invt Group Inc (NYSE:SNR) by 100,096 shares to 153,000 shares, valued at $834,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

