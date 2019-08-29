As Gilead Sciences Com (GILD) Valuation Rose, Clean Yield Group Has Boosted Stake by $817,765; Amazon Com (AMZN) Holder Fukoku Mutual Life Insurance Company Has Boosted Position by $2.06 Million as Share Price Declined

Fukoku Mutual Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 30.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fukoku Mutual Life Insurance Company bought 1,160 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 4,915 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.75 million, up from 3,755 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fukoku Mutual Life Insurance Company who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $884.31 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.33% or $23.48 during the last trading session, reaching $1787.73. About 2.27M shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 08/05/2018 – Amazon employees are outraged by their company’s opposition to a plan to add more diversity to its board:; 03/04/2018 – Trump Is Said to Dine With Oracle’s Catz, an Amazon Competitor; 14/05/2018 – Amazon’s expanding growth profit gives the company more room to invest in its business and explore new areas; 04/04/2018 – Battling the Amazon Effect, Manufacturers Embrace the Role of Retailer; 09/05/2018 – Amazon Sells Alexa’s Smart-Home Technology in Lennar Model Homes; 15/03/2018 – Jennifer Ablan: Exclusive: Amazon’s internal numbers on Prime Video, revealed; 23/05/2018 – Amazon and Lennar team up to show and sell smart home tech; 22/03/2018 – Silicon Valley Business Journal: EXCLUSIVE: Facebook, Google and Amazon in talks to lease Park Tower, one of S.F.’s last empty; 26/04/2018 – Amazon Raising Price of Annual Prime Membership to $119: TOPLive; 23/04/2018 – New Indian Exprs: In power-struggle against Amazon, Walmart could take over Flipkart very soon in USD 12 billion deal

Clean Yield Group increased its stake in Gilead Sciences Inc Com (GILD) by 30% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Clean Yield Group bought 12,581 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.00% . The institutional investor held 54,521 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.54 million, up from 41,940 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Clean Yield Group who had been investing in Gilead Sciences Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $80.88B market cap company. The stock increased 0.35% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $63.86. About 2.56 million shares traded. Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) has declined 14.15% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.15% the S&P500. Some Historical GILD News: 30/05/2018 – China Drug Administration Approves Epclusa(R) (Sofosbuvir/Velpatasvir), Gilead’s Pan-Genotypic Treatment for Chronic Hepatitis C Virus Infection; 10/05/2018 – @JimCramer vets biotech giants Biogen, Celgene, Gilead and Regeneron for positive prospects; 01/05/2018 – GILEAD CFO ROBIN WASHINGTON SPEAKS ON CALL; 12/03/2018 – Gilead Sciences Says Norbert Bischofberger to Step Dn as Chief Scientific Officer Effective at End Apri; 09/04/2018 – AbbVie’s Mavyret Rises After 2-Wk Fall, Epclusa Advances: Hep-C; 30/05/2018 – GILEAD AND GALAPAGOS ANNOUNCE RESULTS WITH FILGOTINIB IN THE PHASE 2 EQUATOR STUDY IN PSORIATIC ARTHRITIS AND PROGR; 30/05/2018 – GILEAD SCIENCES INC – CHINA DRUG ADMINISTRATION APPROVES EPCLUSA(SOFOSBUVIR/VELPATASVIR), GILEAD’S PAN-GENOTYPIC TREATMENT FOR CHRONIC HEPATITIS C VIRUS INFECTION; 01/05/2018 – GILEAD STILL SEES FY PRODUCT SALES $20.00B TO $21.00B; 30/05/2018 – GILEAD, GALAPAGOS REPORT RESULTS W/ FILGOTINIB IN EQUATOR STUDY; 16/04/2018 – GILD: NEW: SCOTUS asks the solicitor general to weigh in on a False Claims Act petition (Gilead Sciences Inc. v. U.S. es rel. Campie, No. 17-936). The materiality issue raised in that case could affect a related retaliation claim brought by the employee

