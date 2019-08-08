As Gilead Sciences Com (GILD) Stock Rose, Shareholder Capwealth Advisors Has Cut Its Position by $589,745; As Stepan Co (SCL) Share Value Rose, Shareholder Personal Capital Advisors Has Increased Its Stake

Capwealth Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Gilead Sciences Inc Com (GILD) by 9.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capwealth Advisors Llc sold 9,073 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.00% . The institutional investor held 82,170 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.34 million, down from 91,243 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capwealth Advisors Llc who had been investing in Gilead Sciences Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $80.94B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.16% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $63.88. About 4.48 million shares traded. Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) has declined 14.15% since August 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.15% the S&P500. Some Historical GILD News: 01/05/2018 – Gilead Sciences 1Q Rev $5.09B; 15/05/2018 – Gilead Sciences: U.S. FDA Approves Expanded Indication for Truvada for Reducing the Risk of Acquiring HIV-1 in Adolescents; 01/05/2018 – Gilead Sciences 1Q EPS $1.17; 01/05/2018 – GILEAD EARNINGS CALL ENDS; 01/05/2018 – Gilead Sciences 1Q Adj EPS $1.48; 05/03/2018 – GLAXOSMITHKLINE PLC – DOLUTEGRAVIR WAS WELL-TOLERATED IN HIV/TB CO-INFECTED ADULTS RECEIVING RIFAMPIN-BASED TB THERAPY; 30/04/2018 – GILEAD & VERILY REPORT SCIENTIFIC PACT; 15/05/2018 – GILEAD: FDA APPROVED TRUVADA IN ADOLESCENTS; 30/04/2018 – GILEAD & VERILY REPORT SCIENTIFIC PACT TO IDENTIFY & UNDERSTAND; 21/05/2018 – FYI, $GILD offered us a statement in response to the ASCO abstract on the 4-1BB vs CD28 matchup study

Personal Capital Advisors Corp increased its stake in Stepan Co (SCL) by 19.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Personal Capital Advisors Corp bought 23,040 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.92% . The institutional investor held 143,470 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.56 million, up from 120,430 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp who had been investing in Stepan Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.15B market cap company. The stock increased 0.16% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $93.34. About 56,425 shares traded. Stepan Company (NYSE:SCL) has risen 14.18% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.18% the S&P500. Some Historical SCL News: 20/04/2018 – DJ Stepan Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SCL); 10/04/2018 – STEPAN CO SCL.N – MATTHEW EAKEN WILL CONTINUE IN HIS ROLE AS VICE PRESIDENT AND CORPORATE CONTROLLER; 24/04/2018 – Stepan Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 20/04/2018 – Stepan Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 10/04/2018 – STEPAN CO SAYS ROJO WILL SUCCEED MATTHEW EAKEN – SEC FILING; 24/04/2018 – Stepan 1Q Adj EPS $1.37; 24/04/2018 – Stepan 1Q Net $30.7M

Investors sentiment increased to 1.58 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.63, from 0.95 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 8 investors sold SCL shares while 52 reduced holdings. 34 funds opened positions while 61 raised stakes. 16.00 million shares or 1.19% less from 16.20 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Jacobs Levy Equity Management invested in 106,302 shares. 4,744 were reported by First Quadrant Lp Ca. Panagora Asset Mngmt Inc invested in 0.09% or 243,398 shares. Sei Invs owns 27,535 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Personal Capital holds 0.14% in Stepan Company (NYSE:SCL) or 143,470 shares. Menta Cap Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 3,500 shares. Lsv Asset Management reported 13,977 shares. Quantum Cap Limited Liability Company Nj, a New Jersey-based fund reported 4,000 shares. Riverhead Management Ltd Liability holds 0.01% or 1,486 shares in its portfolio. Hsbc Hldgs Public Lc stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Stepan Company (NYSE:SCL). Dimensional Fund Advsr Limited Partnership, a Texas-based fund reported 1.10 million shares. Ajo LP has invested 0% in Stepan Company (NYSE:SCL). Goldman Sachs Gp has invested 0% in Stepan Company (NYSE:SCL). The Tennessee-based State Of Tennessee Treasury Department has invested 0.01% in Stepan Company (NYSE:SCL). Legal & General Group Inc Public Lc invested in 0% or 53,941 shares.

Since March 7, 2019, it had 8 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $175,793 activity.

Personal Capital Advisors Corp, which manages about $1.01B and $8.91 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Duke Energy Corp New (NYSE:DUK) by 65,666 shares to 445,606 shares, valued at $40.10M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Costco Whsl Corp New (NASDAQ:COST) by 14,079 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 206,312 shares, and cut its stake in Versum Matls Inc.

More notable recent Stepan Company (NYSE:SCL) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “Stepan to present at the Stifel Cross Sector Insight Conference in Boston on June 10 & 11, 2019 – PRNewswire” on May 31, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Here’s Why I Think Stepan (NYSE:SCL) Is An Interesting Stock – Yahoo Finance” published on June 14, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Stepan Company (NYSE:SCL) Excessively Paying Its CEO? – Yahoo Finance” on May 03, 2019. More interesting news about Stepan Company (NYSE:SCL) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Stepan Company 2019 Q2 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” published on July 24, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Stepan: Why I Am Forgetting This Dividend King – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: November 02, 2018.

Capwealth Advisors Llc, which manages about $719.93M and $652.08 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Centurylink Inc Com (NYSE:CTL) by 114,389 shares to 1.91M shares, valued at $22.89M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Macys Inc Com (NYSE:M) by 15,843 shares in the quarter, for a total of 336,676 shares, and has risen its stake in Williams Cos Inc Del Com (NYSE:WMB).