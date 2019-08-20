As Gilead Sciences Com (GILD) Stock Price Rose, Greatmark Investment Partners Has Boosted Its Position; Pnc Finl Svcs Group Com (PNC) Stake Maintained by Cutler Investment Counsel Llc

Cutler Investment Counsel Llc increased its stake in Pnc Finl Svcs Group Inc Com (PNC) by 2145.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cutler Investment Counsel Llc bought 59,385 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.69% . The institutional investor held 62,153 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.62M, up from 2,768 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cutler Investment Counsel Llc who had been investing in Pnc Finl Svcs Group Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $57.15 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.07% or $1.36 during the last trading session, reaching $128.36. About 1.84M shares traded. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) has declined 1.69% since August 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.69% the S&P500. Some Historical PNC News: 23/05/2018 – Denver Bus Jrnl: Exclusive: A chat with PNC Bank’s new Denver market president; 13/04/2018 – PNC Financial 1Q Net Interest Income $2.36B; 15/05/2018 – GUIDANCE: Seaco Container $200m ABS via DB/CS/PNC/SunTrust; 29/05/2018 – PNC Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 16/05/2018 – PNC Chief Executive To Speak At Deutsche Bank Investor Conference; 07/05/2018 – Post-Gazette: Beefing up the Promise: A big donation from PNC Foundation bodes well; 13/04/2018 – PNC Financial 1Q Return on Average Assets 1.34%; 10/05/2018 – ANNOUNCED: Seaco Container $200m ABS via DB/CS/PNC/SunTrust; 13/04/2018 – JP Morgan Chase, Citigroup, Wells Faro and PNC all saw share prices fall; 13/04/2018 – Commercial Lending Fuels PNC Profits

Greatmark Investment Partners Inc increased its stake in Gilead Sciences Inc Com (GILD) by 16.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc bought 15,430 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.00% . The institutional investor held 110,686 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.20 million, up from 95,256 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc who had been investing in Gilead Sciences Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $81.19B market cap company. The stock increased 1.54% or $0.97 during the last trading session, reaching $64.11. About 5.43M shares traded. Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) has declined 14.15% since August 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.15% the S&P500. Some Historical GILD News: 21/03/2018 – STAT Plus: Gilead patent for its Sovaldi hepatitis C drug is rejected in Ukraine; 25/04/2018 – Fish & Richardson Wins Federal Circuit Affirmance of Reversal of $200 Million Damages Against Gilead After Merck’s “Unclean Han; 27/04/2018 – Gilead’s Biktarvy Gets Positive Recommendation in Europe; 05/03/2018 – GILEAD: BIKTARVY FOUND TO BE NON-INFERIOR TO ABACAVIR REGIMEN; 30/05/2018 – GALAPAGOS NV – THERE WERE NO CASES OF OPPORTUNISTIC INFECTION, TUBERCULOSIS, THROMBOEMBOLISM, OR MALIGNANCY IN TRIAL; 30/04/2018 – GILEAD & VERILY REPORT SCIENTIFIC PACT TO IDENTIFY & UNDERSTAND; 13/03/2018 – QUEBEC EXPANDS PATIENT ACCESS TO CHRONIC HEPATITIS C THERAPIES; 15/05/2018 – Kite Announces New Worldwide Facilities and Expanded Collaboration With National Cancer Institute to Support Cell Therapy; 08/05/2018 – Gilead Presenting at Conference May 16; 25/04/2018 – GALAPAGOS NV GLPG.AS – IN 2018, CO’S PARTNER GILEAD TO COMPLETE RECRUITMENT OF REMAINING RA PHASE 3 STUDIES WITH FILGOTINIB

Investors sentiment increased to 0.87 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.05, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 52 investors sold PNC shares while 355 reduced holdings. 85 funds opened positions while 271 raised stakes. 353.96 million shares or 3.53% less from 366.91 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 1.02M are held by California Pub Employees Retirement Sys. Reilly Financial Ltd Liability stated it has 0.01% in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC). Rnc Cap Mngmt Limited Com, a California-based fund reported 10,244 shares. Point72 Asset Ltd Partnership accumulated 0.39% or 705,463 shares. Bourgeon Mngmt Limited Co owns 9,075 shares. Becker Cap stated it has 1.76% in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC). Metropolitan Life Insurance Ny, New York-based fund reported 50,216 shares. Stifel Fincl invested in 0.08% or 236,115 shares. Bokf Na owns 61,342 shares for 0.18% of their portfolio. Northwest Inv Counselors Limited Co invested 0.11% in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC). Shamrock Asset Management Limited Liability Company holds 0.29% of its portfolio in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) for 3,036 shares. 9.37 million were reported by Massachusetts Svcs Ma. Japan-based Daiwa Securities Group Inc Inc has invested 0.02% in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC). Gam Holdg Ag holds 0.01% of its portfolio in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) for 1,784 shares. Moreover, Cap Guardian Trust has 0% invested in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) for 3,010 shares.

More notable recent The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) news were published by: Bizjournals.com which released: “PNC expands ATM access at 7-Eleven stores across the country – Pittsburgh Business Times” on July 25, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “What Type Of Shareholder Owns The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc.’s (NYSE:PNC)? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 04, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Should You Worry About The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc.’s (NYSE:PNC) CEO Pay Cheque? – Yahoo Finance” on May 08, 2019. More interesting news about The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “PNC Changes Prime Rate – PRNewswire” published on July 31, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About PNC Financial Services Group Inc. (PNC) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 14, 2019.

Cutler Investment Counsel Llc, which manages about $1.04B and $511.36M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Growth Etf (VUG) by 2,313 shares to 9,435 shares, valued at $1.48 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

More notable recent Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Durect’s Deal With Gilead: An Unexpected Bonus For Shareholders – Seeking Alpha” on July 24, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Fidelity National Information Services Achieves #72 Analyst Rank, Surpassing Gilead Sciences – Nasdaq” published on August 08, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Is Gilead Sciences (GILD) Outperforming Other Medical Stocks This Year? – Nasdaq” on July 24, 2019. More interesting news about Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “5 Top Stock Trades for Thursday: GE, GILD, SPOT, EA – Investorplace.com” published on July 31, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “What Should You Know About Gilead Sciences, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:GILD) Future? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 02, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.42, from 0.6 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 64 investors sold GILD shares while 421 reduced holdings. 115 funds opened positions while 381 raised stakes. 961.76 million shares or 3.38% less from 995.36 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Prudential Fincl, New Jersey-based fund reported 4.10M shares. Cognios Capital Limited Liability Company invested 0.39% in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD). M Holdings Securities reported 4,120 shares. Oppenheimer Asset Mngmt holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) for 8,592 shares. 6,825 were reported by Professional Advisory. 1.42 million were reported by State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D. Wealthtrust Axiom Ltd Liability Company invested 0.5% in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD). American Century accumulated 908,422 shares. Summit Secs Group Incorporated Lc invested in 0.52% or 43,900 shares. Banque Pictet & Cie holds 145,137 shares. Nuwave Invest Management Lc has 4,467 shares for 0.34% of their portfolio. Tcw Gp holds 1.15% or 1.84 million shares in its portfolio. Blb&B Advisors Limited Company holds 3,660 shares. Spirit Of America Mngmt Corporation reported 5,300 shares. Long Road Counsel Ltd Liability Corporation holds 1.02% of its portfolio in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) for 25,600 shares.

Greatmark Investment Partners Inc, which manages about $285.51 million and $317.04M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Amerisourcebergen Corp Com (NYSE:ABC) by 4,330 shares to 3,500 shares, valued at $278,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.