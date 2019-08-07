As Gilead Sciences Com (GILD) Shares Rose, Pggm Investments Has Boosted Its Holding; Kensico Capital Management Upped Ebay (EBAY) Position by $77.30 Million as Stock Rose

Pggm Investments increased its stake in Gilead Sciences Inc Com (GILD) by 3.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pggm Investments bought 49,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.00% . The institutional investor held 1.67 million shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $108.38 million, up from 1.62M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pggm Investments who had been investing in Gilead Sciences Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $81.06 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.98% or $0.62 during the last trading session, reaching $63.98. About 7.05M shares traded or 11.62% up from the average. Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) has declined 14.15% since August 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.15% the S&P500. Some Historical GILD News: 05/03/2018 – GlaxoSmithKline: ViiV Healthcare Announces Positive New Dolutegravir Data; 19/04/2018 – DJ Gilead Sciences Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GILD); 25/04/2018 – CAFC: GILEAD SCIENCES, INC. v. MERCK & CO., INC. [OPINION] – Appeal #16-2302 – 2018-04-25; 18/04/2018 – Astellas Announces Sale of Certain Agensys Research Facilities to Kite, a Gilead Company; 30/05/2018 – GILEAD AND GALAPAGOS ANNOUNCE RESULTS WITH FILGOTINIB IN THE PHASE 2 EQUATOR STUDY IN PSORIATIC ARTHRITIS AND PROGR; 23/05/2018 – Startup Headed by Gilead Ex-Partner Lures Away Its Top Scientist; 01/05/2018 – GILEAD 1Q ADJ EPS $1.48, EST. $1.66; 30/05/2018 – GALAPAGOS NV – FILGOTINIB WAS GENERALLY WELL-TOLERATED IN EQUATOR TRIAL, WITH NO NEW SAFETY SIGNALS OBSERVED; 14/05/2018 – Gilead’s Epclusa Falls After 3-Wk Rise, Mavyret Advances: Hep-C; 25/04/2018 – GALAPAGOS NV GLPG.AS – AIMS TO REPORT TOPLINE RESULTS WITH TORTUGA (ANKYLOSING SPONDILITIS) FILGOTINIB STUDY

Kensico Capital Management Corp increased its stake in Ebay Inc (EBAY) by 58.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kensico Capital Management Corp bought 2.09M shares as the company’s stock rose 8.97% . The hedge fund held 5.66M shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $210.37 million, up from 3.58M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kensico Capital Management Corp who had been investing in Ebay Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $33.72 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.27% or $0.88 during the last trading session, reaching $39.69. About 8.46 million shares traded. eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) has risen 22.33% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.33% the S&P500. Some Historical EBAY News: 23/04/2018 – PAYPAL – CO, EBAY CONFIRMED SIGNING OF A PREVIOUSLY-ANNOUNCED AGREEMENT TO OFFER PAYPAL AS A WAY TO PAY ON EBAY UNTIL JULY 2023; 25/04/2018 – Ebay’s profit falls 60.7 pct in first quarter; 01/05/2018 – OfferUp went head to head with Craigslist to build a following. Now it’s going after eBay to build a business:; 19/04/2018 – GENERAL MOTORS CO – ELECTION OF WENIG TO BOARD’S SLATE OF NOMINEES WILL BRING GM’S BOARD OF DIRECTORS TO 11 MEMBERS; 13/04/2018 – Walmart is in advanced talks to acquire Amazon’s India rival Flipkart – but it may have to strike a deal with eBay first; 27/04/2018 – S&PGRBulletin: eBay Rtgs Unaffctd By Stck Buybk, Contd Grwth; 09/05/2018 – EBAY TO SELL ITS HOLDINGS IN FLIPKART; 25/04/2018 – eBay Sees FY Cont Ops EPS $1.65-EPS $1.75; 15/05/2018 – MILLENNIUM BOOSTED BSX, EBAY, PXD, AEE, KSS IN 1Q: 13F; 09/05/2018 – EBAY SEES GROSS PROCEEDS FROM FLIPKART DEAL ABOUT $1.1B

Pggm Investments, which manages about $19.60B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Boston Properties Inc Com (NYSE:BXP) by 1.24M shares to 1.65 million shares, valued at $221.20 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Alexandria Real Estate Eq In Com (NYSE:ARE) by 334,408 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.73M shares, and cut its stake in Physicians Rlty Tr Com (NYSE:DOC).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.42, from 0.6 in 2018Q4.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.47, from 0.65 in 2018Q4.