As Gilead Sciences Com (GILD) Share Value Rose, Holder Lafleur & Godfrey Cut by $2.10 Million Its Holding; As Becton Dickinson & Co Com (BDX) Stock Value Rose, Harvest Capital Management Cut Its Position

Harvest Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Becton Dickinson & Co Com (BDX) by 24.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Harvest Capital Management Inc sold 3,458 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.28% . The hedge fund held 10,600 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.65 million, down from 14,058 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Harvest Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Becton Dickinson & Co Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $68.00B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.44% or $1.12 during the last trading session, reaching $253.92. About 758,976 shares traded. Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) has risen 2.24% since August 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.24% the S&P500. Some Historical BDX News: 19/04/2018 – BD Unveils Suite of Diagnostic Informatics and Automation Innovations; 19/03/2018 – BECTON DICKINSON AND CO – EXPECTS TO RECORD A GAIN ON TRANSACTION AT TIME OF CLOSING; 19/03/2018 – becton dickinson and company | bd bactec peds plus/f culture vials soyb | K173873 | 03/16/2018 |; 09/05/2018 – MANDATE: Becton, Dickinson and Co. EUR, GBP Bmark Bond Roadshow; 22/03/2018 – U.S. FDA – AT FDA’S REQUEST, BD IS CONDUCTING TESTING TO DETERMINE IF LAB TESTS OTHER THAN MAGELLAN LEAD TESTS ARE AFFECTED BY THIURAM INTERFERENCE; 26/04/2018 – FDA: Becton Dickinson & Company- BD Vacutainer® Push Button Blood Collection Set 0.6 x 19 mm x 305 mm 23G x ® x 12 (Catalog n; 03/05/2018 – Becton Dickinson 2Q Adj EPS $2.65; 09/03/2018 FDA: Becton Dickinson & Co.- Difco” Agar Noble, 500g bottle Noble Agar is a solidifying agent that is essentially free of; 23/03/2018 – FDA: Becton Dickinson (BD) and Company Recalls Vacutainer® EDTA Blood Collection Tubes Due to Chemical Interference with; 11/05/2018 – Omers Adds Brookfield Business, Exits Becton Dickinson: 13F

Lafleur & Godfrey Llc decreased its stake in Gilead Sciences Inc Com (GILD) by 29.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lafleur & Godfrey Llc sold 32,344 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.00% . The institutional investor held 79,127 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.14 million, down from 111,471 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lafleur & Godfrey Llc who had been investing in Gilead Sciences Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $80.33B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.33% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $63.54. About 3.72 million shares traded. Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) has declined 14.15% since August 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.15% the S&P500. Some Historical GILD News: 01/05/2018 – GILEAD EARNINGS CALL ENDS; 18/05/2018 – U.S. FDA SAYS ALERTING PUBLIC TO SERIOUS CASES OF NEURAL TUBE BIRTH DEFECTS REPORTED IN BABIES BORN TO WOMEN TREATED WITH DOLUTEGRAVIR USED TO TREAT HIV; 19/04/2018 – Good news for $GLPG $GILD $ABBV is that FDA sees thrombosis as a unique issue with $INCY $LLY baricitinib and not seen with other JAKi; 15/05/2018 – KITE – ANNOUNCED IT HAS LEASED A NEW FACILITY IN NETHERLANDS TO ENGINEER CELL THERAPIES IN EUROPE; 30/04/2018 – AbbVie’s Mavyret Rises After 1-Wk Fall, Epclusa Advances: Hep-C; 05/03/2018 – VIIV HEALTHCARE REPORTS POSITIVE NEW DOLUTEGRAVIR DATA FOR TREA; 07/05/2018 – AbbVie’s Mavyret Falls After 1-Wk Rise, Epclusa Advances: Hep-C; 23/04/2018 – Gilead Bond Trading 2x Average; Clients Net Sellers; 15/05/2018 – Gilead Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 05/03/2018 – GILEAD: BIKTARVY FOUND NON-INFERIOR TO ABACAVIR-CONTAIN REGIMEN

Lafleur & Godfrey Llc, which manages about $396.47 million and $387.37 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) by 1,655 shares to 83,901 shares, valued at $15.28 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Watsco Inc (NYSE:WSO) by 6,170 shares in the quarter, for a total of 37,726 shares, and has risen its stake in Lockhead Martin Corp (NYSE:LMT).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.42, from 0.6 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 64 investors sold GILD shares while 421 reduced holdings. 115 funds opened positions while 381 raised stakes. 961.76 million shares or 3.38% less from 995.36 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Oakwood Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company Ca reported 49,123 shares stake. Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Liability Corp holds 0.12% or 58,036 shares. Prudential Public Limited Com reported 3.12M shares. Jupiter Asset Limited has 0.51% invested in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD). Moreover, Sta Wealth Management Limited Com has 0.05% invested in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) for 3,181 shares. 14,465 are held by Quantitative Systematic Strategies Ltd Liability Co. Lincoln reported 0.01% stake. Investec Asset reported 5,560 shares. Burns J W owns 18,084 shares or 0.29% of their US portfolio. Bender Robert holds 2.44% in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) or 76,552 shares. Exane Derivatives has invested 0% in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD). Violich Cap Mgmt, a California-based fund reported 44,615 shares. Stratos Wealth Ptnrs invested in 38,356 shares. Cibc Ww Mkts has 205,433 shares. Summit Securities Gp Limited Liability Corp owns 43,900 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.22, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 44 investors sold BDX shares while 354 reduced holdings. 101 funds opened positions while 349 raised stakes. 227.64 million shares or 0.62% more from 226.22 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mark Sheptoff Planning Ltd Company stated it has 27 shares. Ardevora Asset Mngmt Llp owns 115,600 shares. Bourgeon Capital Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation has 3.12% invested in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Prio Wealth Lp accumulated 0.59% or 50,773 shares. Csat Advisory LP holds 16 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Brown Brothers Harriman And has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Northern Tru Corp reported 0.2% stake. Hl Fincl Svcs Llc owns 0.03% invested in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) for 6,590 shares. Moreover, D L Carlson Invest Gp Inc has 1.53% invested in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Cullen Frost Bankers Incorporated stated it has 0.67% in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Scotia Capital has 78,287 shares for 0.25% of their portfolio. Nbt Bank N A holds 0.12% in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) or 2,743 shares. Fincl Svcs Corp stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Proshare Limited Liability Corporation reported 342,933 shares stake. Daiwa Securities reported 0.03% of its portfolio in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX).

