As Gilead Sciences (Call) (GILD) Valuation Rose, Holder Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe LTD Has Cut Holding by $538,525; As Lauder Estee Cos (EL) Market Value Rose, Holder Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe LTD Trimmed Its Position

Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd decreased its stake in Lauder Estee Cos Inc (EL) by 95.71% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd sold 55,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.16% . The institutional investor held 2,468 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $409,000, down from 57,468 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd who had been investing in Lauder Estee Cos Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $73.37B market cap company. The stock increased 0.41% or $0.81 during the last trading session, reaching $198.8. About 626,327 shares traded. The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) has risen 37.39% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.39% the S&P500. Some Historical EL News: 07/05/2018 – Estee Lauder at Goldman Sachs Global Staples Forum Tomorrow; 02/05/2018 – The Estée Lauder Companies Presentation at the Goldman Sachs Global Staples Forum 2018 Available Live via Webcast; 02/05/2018 – Estee Lauder Maintains Momentum as Sales Rise for Fifth Quarter; 02/05/2018 – Estee Lauder 3Q Rev $3.37B; 02/05/2018 – Estee Lauder 3Q EPS Boosted 11c by Forex; 02/05/2018 – Estee Lauder Now Sees FY18 Constant-Currency EPS Growth of 20%-21%; 16/04/2018 – Estee Lauder: Jennifer Hyman and Jennifer Tejada Elected to Boar

Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd decreased its stake in Gilead Sciences Inc (Call) (GILD) by 62.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd sold 8,285 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.00% . The institutional investor held 5,000 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $325,000, down from 13,285 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd who had been investing in Gilead Sciences Inc (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $79.18 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.43% or $0.91 during the last trading session, reaching $62.63. About 1.35 million shares traded. Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) has declined 14.15% since September 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.15% the S&P500. Some Historical GILD News: 05/03/2018 – Gilead Sciences: No Patients in Biktarvy Treatment Arm Demonstrated Treatment-Emergent Resistance Through 48 Weeks; 30/05/2018 – GALAPAGOS NV – FILGOTINIB WAS GENERALLY WELL-TOLERATED IN EQUATOR TRIAL, WITH NO NEW SAFETY SIGNALS OBSERVED; 31/05/2018 – ACR20 80 — not too shabby: Gilead and Galapagos bag promising PhII data for star immunology drug filgotinib – boosting late-stage focus $GILD $GLPG; 30/04/2018 – GILEAD & VERILY REPORT SCIENTIFIC PACT TO IDENTIFY & UNDERSTAND; 02/05/2018 – STAT Plus: Gilead’s ‘trough year’ looking harder to dig out from after miserable first quarter; 15/05/2018 – KITE – FACILITY TO ENGINEER, PRODUCE INNOVATIVE CELL THERAPIES, INCLUDING AXICABTAGENE CILOLEUCEL, A CHIMERIC ANTIGEN RECEPTOR T CELL (CAR T) THERAPY; 01/05/2018 – Gilead Sciences 1Q EPS $1.17; 12/03/2018 – Gilead Sciences Names Andrew Cheng Chief Medical Officer; 17/04/2018 – GE rides gene therapy wave with ready-made viral drug factories; 02/04/2018 – Gilead’s Descovy Falls After 1-Wk Rise, Odefsey Declines: HIV

Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd, which manages about $1.00 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cigna Corp New by 2,775 shares to 4,006 shares, valued at $644,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Comcast Corp New (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 31,100 shares in the quarter, for a total of 46,100 shares, and has risen its stake in Visa Inc (NYSE:V).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.42, from 0.6 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 64 investors sold GILD shares while 421 reduced holdings. 115 funds opened positions while 381 raised stakes. 961.76 million shares or 3.38% less from 995.36 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Howard Hughes Medical Institute accumulated 0.76% or 50,000 shares. Coldstream Cap Inc has invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD). Bath Savings holds 3,315 shares. Canada Pension Plan Inv Board accumulated 2.95 million shares or 0.37% of the stock. Brown Advisory Inc holds 0.02% or 122,321 shares in its portfolio. Annex Advisory Ltd Liability Corporation owns 0.23% invested in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) for 23,110 shares. Wendell David Incorporated has 21,184 shares. Peddock Capital Advsrs Limited Liability Company reported 11,039 shares. Hartford Financial Management holds 0% or 140 shares in its portfolio. Edgewood Ltd Company holds 0.03% or 134,510 shares. Gsa Capital Partners Llp holds 21,147 shares. Illinois-based Ariel Invests has invested 1.98% in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD). Diligent Investors Limited Company stated it has 0.12% in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD). Cognios Lc holds 0.39% of its portfolio in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) for 17,079 shares. C World Group Inc Holding A S reported 196,598 shares.

Analysts await Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.72 EPS, up 1.18% or $0.02 from last year’s $1.7 per share. GILD’s profit will be $2.17 billion for 9.10 P/E if the $1.72 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.72 actual EPS reported by Gilead Sciences, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.18, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 40 investors sold EL shares while 228 reduced holdings. 100 funds opened positions while 228 raised stakes. 184.14 million shares or 2.11% less from 188.10 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Putnam Llc accumulated 1,962 shares. Joho Cap Ltd Liability Co invested 0.46% of its portfolio in The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL). Louisiana State Employees Retirement Sys accumulated 0.1% or 11,500 shares. Gemmer Asset Management Ltd Llc reported 0.01% of its portfolio in The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL). Td Asset Mngmt Incorporated holds 0.05% or 178,628 shares in its portfolio. Riverhead Cap Limited Liability holds 0.11% or 16,474 shares. The California-based Sensato Investors Ltd has invested 3.67% in The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL). Moreover, Eulav Asset Mgmt has 0.37% invested in The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) for 54,000 shares. Texas-based Fayez Sarofim And Communications has invested 1.16% in The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL). Personal Capital Corporation reported 0.02% of its portfolio in The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL). 2,300 were accumulated by Cannell Peter B Co. Front Barnett Assoc Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 69,674 shares. Rhumbline Advisers reported 0.13% in The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL). Shell Asset Mgmt invested in 0.06% or 15,197 shares. Schmidt P J Investment Mgmt stated it has 0.26% in The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL).

