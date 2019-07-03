As Gilead Sciences (Call) (GILD) Stock Price Declined, Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe LTD Lowered Holding by $538,525; Secor Capital Advisors LP Lowered Amazon Com (Put) (AMZN) Position as Valuation Rose

Secor Capital Advisors Lp decreased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (Put) (AMZN) by 38.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Secor Capital Advisors Lp sold 500 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.09% with the market. The hedge fund held 800 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.43 million, down from 1,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Secor Capital Advisors Lp who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc (Put) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $952.32 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.63% or $12.12 during the last trading session, reaching $1934.31. About 2.48M shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 16.83% since July 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.40% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 03/04/2018 – NO WHITE HOUSE POLICY ACTIONS ABOUT AMAZON.COM INC ARE ON TABLE AT THIS TIME, BUT THAT COULD CHANGE; 26/04/2018 – Amazon Results Beat Expectations; 27/03/2018 – AMAZON-CASINO DEAL IN BRAZIL COULD BE STRUCTURED LIKE MONOPRIX PARTNERSHIP OR AS OUTRIGHT SALE OF VIA VAREJO; 21/05/2018 – AMAZON STUDIOS- SANDERS TO WORK ALONGSIDE CO-HEAD OF TV, ALBERT CHENG, OVERSEEING CREATIVE AND PRODUCTION UNITS OF TV OPERATION FOR AMAZON PRIME VIDEO; 20/03/2018 – Amazon Is Said to Consider Buying Some Toys `R’ Us Stores; 03/05/2018 – Amazon Says More Than a Million U.S. Small Businesses Sell on Its Site; 30/04/2018 – Twin Cities Biz: Amazon says it’ll hire 200 for Minneapolis tech office; 27/04/2018 – The NFL is streaming Thursday night games on Amazon again (which means they won’t be on YouTube):; 15/05/2018 – JPMORGAN CHASE & CO JPM.N CHIEF EXECUTIVE JAMIE DIMON SAYS COMPANY WILL REVIEW AN OIL DRILLING PROJECT IN THE AMAZON; 24/05/2018 – BEST BUY CO INC BBY.N CEO SAYS WILL BE ROLLING OUT MORE THAN 10 TV MODELS IN PARTNERSHIP WITH AMAZON BEGINNING JUNE THIS YEAR

Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd decreased its stake in Gilead Sciences Inc (Call) (GILD) by 62.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd sold 8,285 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.97% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 5,000 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $325,000, down from 13,285 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd who had been investing in Gilead Sciences Inc (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $87.53B market cap company. The stock increased 1.49% or $1.01 during the last trading session, reaching $68.84. About 4.81M shares traded. Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) has declined 2.61% since July 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.04% the S&P500. Some Historical GILD News: 15/05/2018 – KITE – FACILITY TO ENGINEER, PRODUCE INNOVATIVE CELL THERAPIES, INCLUDING AXICABTAGENE CILOLEUCEL, A CHIMERIC ANTIGEN RECEPTOR T CELL (CAR T) THERAPY; 01/05/2018 – Gilead joins the lineup of big biopharma partners to ally with Verily – this time focused on immunology $GILD; 30/05/2018 – Gilead and Galapagos Announce Results With Filgotinib in the Phase 2 Equator Study in Psoriatic Arthritis and Progression Into Phase 3 for the Selection Study in Ulcerative Colitis; 30/04/2018 – Gilead and Verily Announce Scientific Collaboration on Immunological and Molecular Drivers of Inflammatory Diseases; 30/05/2018 – China Drug Administration Approves Epclusa® (Sofosbuvir/Velpatasvir), Gilead’s Pan-Genotypic Treatment for Chronic Hepatitis C Virus Infection; 23/05/2018 – Startup Headed by Gilead Ex-Partner Lures Away Its Top Scientist; 01/05/2018 – GILEAD:HCV PRICE NOW STABLE; EXPECTS MARKET SHARE STABLE MID-YR; 30/05/2018 – Gilead and Galapagos Announce Results With Filgotinib in the Phase 2 Equator Study in Psoriatic Arthritis and Progression Into; 15/05/2018 – Gilead fortifies its cell therapy status, expanding into three new facilities and teaming with NCI $GILD; 23/04/2018 – Gilead’s Descovy Falls After 2-Wk Rise, Triumeq Declines: HIV

Secor Capital Advisors Lp, which manages about $500.47M and $484.89M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Adtran Inc (NASDAQ:ADTN) by 30,391 shares to 41,862 shares, valued at $570,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Fedex Corp (Call) (NYSE:FDX) by 3,400 shares in the quarter, for a total of 4,100 shares, and has risen its stake in Nic Inc (NASDAQ:EGOV).

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is flat, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt reported 8,936 shares or 2.09% of all its holdings. Vision Mgmt Incorporated holds 6,193 shares or 3.07% of its portfolio. Peak Asset Mgmt Ltd reported 0.33% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Levin Cap Strategies Lp invested 0.15% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Illinois-based Driehaus Limited Liability has invested 0.02% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Howard Mgmt invested 4.83% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). South Dakota Invest Council invested in 27,480 shares. Corda Inv Management Ltd stated it has 0.51% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). State Street reported 2.3% stake. Boston Advisors Limited Co has 2.23% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). 12,768 were accumulated by First Quadrant Ltd Partnership Ca. Wafra Inc invested in 1.23% or 19,871 shares. Cranbrook Wealth Limited Liability Corp stated it has 103 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. 1,687 are held by Signalpoint Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Company. Sands Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company has 1.32M shares for 7.22% of their portfolio.

Analysts await Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $5.28 EPS, up 4.14% or $0.21 from last year’s $5.07 per share. AMZN’s profit will be $2.60B for 91.59 P/E if the $5.28 EPS becomes a reality. After $7.09 actual EPS reported by Amazon.com, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -25.53% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.42, from 0.6 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 64 investors sold GILD shares while 421 reduced holdings. 115 funds opened positions while 381 raised stakes. 961.76 million shares or 3.38% less from 995.36 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. King Luther Capital Mgmt holds 8,521 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Whittier invested in 179,221 shares. Barclays Pcl owns 2.62M shares or 0.12% of their US portfolio. Nelson Van Denburg And Campbell Wealth Mngmt Gru Limited Liability Company reported 7,099 shares. Hawaii-based Ckw Financial has invested 0.01% in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD). Underhill Inv Management Limited Co reported 189,150 shares or 6.51% of all its holdings. New Jersey Better Educational Savings Tru has 0.43% invested in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD). City stated it has 16,685 shares or 0.31% of all its holdings. Welch Group stated it has 8,640 shares. Cincinnati Insur holds 343,500 shares. Howland Capital Management Limited Liability Co owns 214,363 shares or 1.13% of their US portfolio. Credit Suisse Ag accumulated 0.18% or 3.09 million shares. Weiss Multi owns 8,000 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. 5.21M were reported by Sumitomo Mitsui Tru Hldg. 47,807 were reported by Fort Ltd Partnership.

Analysts await Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $1.67 EPS, down 4.57% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.75 per share. GILD’s profit will be $2.12 billion for 10.31 P/E if the $1.67 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.67 actual EPS reported by Gilead Sciences, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.