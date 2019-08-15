As Gildan Activewear In (GIL) Share Price Rose, Cna Financial Increased Stake by $337,575; Flossbach Von Storch Ag Trimmed Holding in Cognizant Tech Solutions (CTSH) by $2.00 Million as Stock Value Declined

Cna Financial Corp increased its stake in Gildan Activewear In (GIL) by 64.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cna Financial Corp bought 9,645 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.46% . The institutional investor held 24,584 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $884,000, up from 14,939 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cna Financial Corp who had been investing in Gildan Activewear In for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.32 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.47% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $35.97. About 41,256 shares traded. Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL) has risen 55.06% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 55.06% the S&P500.

Flossbach Von Storch Ag decreased its stake in Cognizant Tech Solutions (CTSH) by 1.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Flossbach Von Storch Ag sold 27,755 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.75% . The institutional investor held 2.29M shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $166.09 million, down from 2.32M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Flossbach Von Storch Ag who had been investing in Cognizant Tech Solutions for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $33.58B market cap company. The stock increased 0.25% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $60.8. About 867,951 shares traded. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) has declined 19.34% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.34% the S&P500.

Cna Financial Corp, which manages about $471.42M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mednax Inc (NYSE:MD) by 24,683 shares to 36,090 shares, valued at $981,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Hca Healthcare Inc (NYSE:HCA) by 14,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 30,000 shares, and cut its stake in Comcast Corp New (NASDAQ:CMCSA).

Since May 23, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $1.16 million activity.

Flossbach Von Storch Ag, which manages about $10.86B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Fortive by 57,500 shares to 289,500 shares, valued at $24.29 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Nike (NYSE:NKE) by 9,705 shares in the quarter, for a total of 175,436 shares, and has risen its stake in 3M (NYSE:MMM).