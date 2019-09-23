As Gildan Activewear (GIL) Valuation Rose, Shareholder Cardinal Capital Management Lowered Its Holding; American Express Co (AXP) Holder Veritas Asset Management Llp Has Trimmed Stake by $249.45 Million as Stock Rose

Cardinal Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Gildan Activewear Inc. (GIL) by 1.09% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cardinal Capital Management Inc sold 14,770 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.46% . The institutional investor held 1.34M shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $51.79 million, down from 1.35 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Gildan Activewear Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.19B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.17% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $35.42. About 105,319 shares traded. Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL) has risen 55.06% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 55.06% the S&P500. Some Historical GIL News: 12/04/2018 – WSOCTV: #BREAKING: Several fire departments on scene of a working structure fire reported at the Gildan Yarn plant in Salis…; 02/05/2018 – GILDAN EXPECTS SOCKS BUSINESS TO DROP BY $70 MILLION THIS YEAR; 23/04/2018 – Gildan Activewear Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average; 02/05/2018 – Gildan Activewear 1Q Net $67.9M; 02/05/2018 – GILDAN ACTIVEWEAR REAFFIRMS 2018 FINL GUIDANCE; 04/05/2018 – Gildan Activewear Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average; 04/05/2018 – Gildan Activewear Reports on Shareholders’ Voting Results for the Election of Directors; 29/03/2018 – GILDAN ACTIVEWEAR INC – NOMINATED MARYSE BERTRAND, MARC CAIRA, CHARLES M. HERINGTON AND CRAIG LEAVITT AS DIRECTOR NOMINEES; 02/05/2018 – GILDAN ACTIVEWEAR CONTINUES TO ASSUME ~4% 2018 INCOME TAX RATE; 04/05/2018 – Gildan Activewear Reports on Shareholders’ Voting Results for the Election of Directors

Veritas Asset Management Llp decreased its stake in American Express Co (AXP) by 30.96% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Veritas Asset Management Llp sold 2.03M shares as the company’s stock rose 6.28% . The institutional investor held 4.52M shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $558.38M, down from 6.55M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Veritas Asset Management Llp who had been investing in American Express Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $97.15B market cap company. The stock increased 0.25% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $117.09. About 553,960 shares traded. American ExpreS Company (NYSE:AXP) has risen 23.32% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.32% the S&P500. Some Historical AXP News: 12/04/2018 – American Express Will Open Eleventh Location of The CENTURION® Lounge at Denver International Airport; 18/04/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS CO RISE IN QTRLY EXPENSES PRIMARILY REFLECTED GROWTH IN REWARDS EXPENSES, OTHER COSTS ASSOCIATED WITH INCREASED CARD MEMBER SPENDING; 15/05/2018 – mSlGNlA, Inc. Announces Patent Office Victory in Continued Patent Enforcement Efforts against American Express® Company Subsidiary lnAuth, Inc; 20/04/2018 – DJ American Express Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AXP); 11/05/2018 – American Express March Delinquencies and Write-Offs (Table); 18/04/2018 – American Express Co Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average; 18/04/2018 – Abbott Labs, Morgan Stanley, U.S. Bancorp, American Express, Alcoa and Pier 1 Imports are all scheduled to publish their latest earnings updates; 07/03/2018 American Express Joins Chorus Declaring Gender Pay Parity; 21/03/2018 – Standard Chartered’s Anna Marrs Leaves for American Express Role; 14/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Provisional Ratings To American Express 2018-1 Card Abs

Analysts await American ExpreS Company (NYSE:AXP) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $2.08 EPS, up 10.64% or $0.20 from last year’s $1.88 per share. AXP’s profit will be $1.73B for 14.07 P/E if the $2.08 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.07 actual EPS reported by American ExpreS Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.48% EPS growth.

Veritas Asset Management Llp, which manages about $11.72B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) by 267,138 shares to 4.38M shares, valued at $845.91M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 44,400 shares in the quarter, for a total of 6.28 million shares, and has risen its stake in Cigna Corp New.

Cardinal Capital Management Inc, which manages about $1.84B and $1.00B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Medtronic Plc by 4,760 shares to 90,560 shares, valued at $8.82M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Bank Of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) by 7,600 shares in the quarter, for a total of 982,383 shares, and has risen its stake in Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU).