As Gildan Activewear (GIL) Valuation Rose, Nokota Management LP Decreased Its Holding by $34.55 Million; Dynamo Internacional Gestao De Recursos Ltda Has Upped Its Holding in Six Flags Entmt (SIX) by $20.54 Million

Nokota Management Lp decreased its stake in Gildan Activewear Inc (GIL) by 42.17% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nokota Management Lp sold 909,095 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.46% . The hedge fund held 1.25 million shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $48.24 million, down from 2.16 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nokota Management Lp who had been investing in Gildan Activewear Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.64B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.32% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $37.3. About 315,790 shares traded. Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL) has risen 55.06% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 55.06% the S&P500. Some Historical GIL News: 02/05/2018 – GILDAN CONCLUDES EARNINGS CALL; 02/05/2018 – GILDAN ACTIVEWEAR 1Q ADJ EPS 34C, EST. 35C; 02/05/2018 – GILDAN CEO GLENN CHAMANDY COMMENTS ON EARNINGS CALL; 12/04/2018 – WSOCTV: #BREAKING: Several fire departments on scene of a working structure fire reported at the Gildan Yarn plant in Salis…; 02/05/2018 – Gildan Activewear Reaffirms 2018 Fincl Guidance; 02/05/2018 – Socks Woes Hit Gildan as Retailers Shift to Private-Label Brands; 02/05/2018 – Gildan Activewear 1Q Adj EPS 34c; 23/04/2018 – Gildan Activewear Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average; 04/05/2018 – Gildan Activewear Reports on Shareholders’ Voting Results for the Election of Directors; 29/03/2018 – Gildan Activewear Nominates Four New Directors to Board

Dynamo Internacional Gestao De Recursos Ltda increased its stake in Six Flags Entmt Corp (SIX) by 53.67% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dynamo Internacional Gestao De Recursos Ltda bought 331,266 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.93% . The institutional investor held 948,489 shares of the services-misc. amusement & recreation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $59.28M, up from 617,223 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dynamo Internacional Gestao De Recursos Ltda who had been investing in Six Flags Entmt Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.84B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.50% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $57.3. About 1.22M shares traded or 6.82% up from the average. Six Flags Entertainment Corporation (NYSE:SIX) has declined 18.03% since September 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.03% the S&P500. Some Historical SIX News: 28/05/2018 – Six Flags Over Georgia Debuts Twisted Cyclone Roller Coaster; 25/04/2018 – Six Flags, Comcast’s Universal Theme Parks See Off-Season Surge; 06/04/2018 – Public Investment Fund Announces Agreement with Six Flags; 29/05/2018 – Six Flags Announces 11th Park Coming to China; 24/04/2018 – Cramer also sits down with the CEO of Six Flags after earnings; 25/04/2018 – Six Flags, Universal Theme Parks See Off-Season Surge (Correct); 04/04/2018 – SIX FLAGS ENTERTAINMENT CORP – TERMS OF ARRANGEMENT WERE NOT DISCLOSED; 26/03/2018 – CREDIT PACT AMENDMENT REDUCES SIX FLAGS’ BORROWING RATE; 24/04/2018 – Six Flags Great Adventure to Celebrate First-Ever Autism Day on May 3; 22/05/2018 – Six Flags Also to Operate Frontier City and White Water Bay in Oklahoma

Dynamo Internacional Gestao De Recursos Ltda, which manages about $986.70M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Anheuser (NYSE:BUD) by 76,363 shares to 220,080 shares, valued at $24.54M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

