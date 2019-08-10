As Gildan Activewear (GIL) Stock Value Rose, Shareholder Mcclain Value Management Has Trimmed Its Stake by $1.73 Million; Williams Cos Del Com (WMB) Shareholder Capwealth Advisors Has Boosted Position by $321,888 as Share Value Declined

Capwealth Advisors Llc increased its stake in Williams Cos Inc Del Com (WMB) by 2.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capwealth Advisors Llc bought 11,496 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.94% . The institutional investor held 574,114 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.49M, up from 562,618 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capwealth Advisors Llc who had been investing in Williams Cos Inc Del Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $29.08 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.17% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $23.99. About 7.34 million shares traded. The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) has declined 16.67% since August 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.67% the S&P500. Some Historical WMB News: 17/05/2018 – Williams Announces Agreement to Acquire All Public Equity of Williams Partners LP; 08/03/2018 – Williams Partners’ Transco Initiates Private Debt Issuance; 17/05/2018 – WILLIAMS CFO JOHN CHANDLER COMMENTS AT ANALYST DAY; 17/05/2018 – WILLIAMS PARTNERS, WILLIAMS DEAL INCL UP TO $410M; 16/03/2018 – WILLIAMS COMPANIES INC – TRANSCO WILL MAKE ITS INITIAL FILING FOR ITS NEXT RATE CASE LATER THIS YEAR; 16/03/2018 – WILLIAMS COMPANIES INC – FERC’S REVISED POLICY WILL ONLY IMPACT COST OF SERVICE RATE CALCULATIONS ON A PROSPECTIVE BASIS; 07/03/2018 CERAWEEK-Energy Transfer Partners exploring ‘partial’ shift to c-corp – CEO; 03/05/2018 – WMB: FERC FINAL ORDER NOT NEEDED TO MAKE STRUCTURE CHANGE; 20/04/2018 – DJ Williams Companies Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WMB); 23/04/2018 – Williams Partners Announces Quarterly Cash Distribution

Mcclain Value Management Llc decreased its stake in Gildan Activewear Inc (GIL) by 43.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mcclain Value Management Llc sold 49,286 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.46% . The institutional investor held 64,932 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.34M, down from 114,218 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mcclain Value Management Llc who had been investing in Gildan Activewear Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.73B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.22% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $37.39. About 207,158 shares traded. Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL) has risen 55.06% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 55.06% the S&P500. Some Historical GIL News: 02/05/2018 – GILDAN EXPECTS SOCKS BUSINESS TO DROP BY $70 MILLION THIS YEAR; 02/05/2018 – Gildan Activewear 1Q Adj EPS 34c; 02/05/2018 – GILDAN CEO GLENN CHAMANDY COMMENTS ON EARNINGS CALL; 23/03/2018 Gildan Activewear Establishes Automatic Share Purchase Plan; 03/05/2018 – GILDAN TO OPEN AMERICAN APPAREL STORE IN LOS ANGELES; 29/03/2018 – GILDAN ACTIVEWEAR INC – NOMINATED MARYSE BERTRAND, MARC CAIRA, CHARLES M. HERINGTON AND CRAIG LEAVITT AS DIRECTOR NOMINEES; 29/03/2018 – Gildan Activewear Nominates Four New Directors to Board; 02/05/2018 – GILDAN TO MANUFACTURE SELECTIVELY FOR RETAILERS’ PRIVATE LABELS; 04/05/2018 – Gildan Activewear Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average; 02/05/2018 – GILDAN ACTIVEWEAR 1Q ADJ EPS 34C, EST. 35C

Since May 20, 2019, it had 5 buys, and 0 sales for $1.07 million activity. CHAZEN STEPHEN I bought $273,275 worth of stock. CHANDLER JOHN D also bought $232,396 worth of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) on Wednesday, August 7. On Thursday, August 8 Wilson Terrance Lane bought $94,400 worth of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) or 4,000 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.08, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 39 investors sold WMB shares while 218 reduced holdings. 93 funds opened positions while 197 raised stakes. 1.03 billion shares or 1.72% less from 1.05 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Castleark Management Llc has invested 0.1% in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB). Northeast Financial Consultants accumulated 0.09% or 29,402 shares. Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Company holds 1.39M shares. Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado stated it has 237,346 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Mason Street Advsrs Limited Liability has invested 0.1% in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB). 1832 Asset Lp holds 0.02% or 203,300 shares in its portfolio. Veritable LP reported 0.02% stake. San Francisco Sentry Investment Gp (Ca) accumulated 1,002 shares. Korea Investment, Korea-based fund reported 692,649 shares. Rbf Limited Liability Corp has 22,410 shares for 0.08% of their portfolio. Capital Mngmt Va reported 7,500 shares. Income Partners Llc invested 4.7% of its portfolio in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB). Horizon Invests Ltd Liability Corporation, a North Carolina-based fund reported 10,359 shares. 1.77 million were accumulated by Principal Group Inc. Comerica Bank holds 239,351 shares.

Capwealth Advisors Llc, which manages about $719.93M and $652.08M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Carnival Corp Paired Ctf (NYSE:CCL) by 10,504 shares to 263,723 shares, valued at $13.38M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Mcclain Value Management Llc, which manages about $543.84 million and $72.93 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Knowles Corp (NYSE:KN) by 61,057 shares to 351,942 shares, valued at $6.21 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.