As Gildan Activewear (GIL) Stock Value Rose, Marathon Partners Equity Management Has Lifted Its Position; As Cheniere Energy Partners LP (CQP) Stock Value Rose, Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP Trimmed Its Holding

Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors Lp decreased its stake in Cheniere Energy Partners Lp (CQP) by 5.19% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors Lp sold 149,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.17% . The hedge fund held 2.72M shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $114.86M, down from 2.87M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors Lp who had been investing in Cheniere Energy Partners Lp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $21.83B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.13% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $45.11. About 217,493 shares traded. Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSEMKT:CQP) has risen 20.84% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.84% the S&P500. Some Historical CQP News: 09/05/2018 – CQP Short-Interest Ratio Rises 47% to 17 Days; 27/04/2018 – CHENIERE ENERGY PARTNERS DIV TO 55C/SHR, WAS 50C, EST. 52.5C; 22/05/2018 – Cheniere moves ahead with Corpus Christi LNG expansion; 17/05/2018 – CHENIERE ENERGY INC – PROPOSED DEAL CONSIDERATION REPRESENTS A VALUE OF $28.24 PER COMMON SHARE OF CHENIERE PARTNERS HOLDINGS; 28/03/2018 – Concho Buys RSP, Cheniere Seeks $6.4 for Terminal: Energy Wrap; 04/05/2018 – CHENIERE ENERGY PARTNERS LP SEES FY 2018 DISTRIBUTION PER UNIT $2.20 – $2.30; 09/03/2018 – Cheniere Partners Holdings Posts 2017 Annual Report; 04/05/2018 – CHENIERE ENERGY PARTNERS LP – QTRLY NET INCOME PER COMMON UNIT $0.67; 22/05/2018 – S&PGR Affirms Cheniere Corpus Christi Holdings ‘BB-‘ Debt Rtg; 05/03/2018 – CHENIERE & GAIL CELEBRATE COMMENCEMENT OF 20-YEAR LNG CONTRACT

Marathon Partners Equity Management Llc increased its stake in Gildan Activewear Inc (GIL) by 8.44% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Marathon Partners Equity Management Llc bought 32,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.46% . The hedge fund held 417,500 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $16.15M, up from 385,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Marathon Partners Equity Management Llc who had been investing in Gildan Activewear Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.17 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.04% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $35.19. About 276,622 shares traded. Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL) has risen 55.06% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 55.06% the S&P500.

Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors Lp, which manages about $18.02 billion and $6.67 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Brookfield Renewable Partner (BEP) by 486,100 shares to 577,400 shares, valued at $19.97M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Clearbridge Mlp And Midstrm (CTR) by 147,800 shares in the quarter, for a total of 187,800 shares, and has risen its stake in Hess Midstream Partners Lp.

Analysts await Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $0.58 earnings per share, down 3.33% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.6 per share. CQP’s profit will be $280.69M for 19.44 P/E if the $0.58 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.44 actual earnings per share reported by Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 31.82% EPS growth.

