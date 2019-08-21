As Gildan Activewear (GIL) Stock Value Rose, Contrarian Capital Management Has Trimmed by $568,015 Its Stake; Water Asset Management Position in Smith A O (AOS) Increased as Stock Value Declined

Water Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Smith A O (AOS) by 78.39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Water Asset Management Llc bought 51,455 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.43% . The hedge fund held 117,098 shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.24 million, up from 65,643 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Water Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Smith A O for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.70 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.36% or $0.63 during the last trading session, reaching $46.81. About 39,546 shares traded. A. O. Smith Corporation (NYSE:AOS) has declined 22.52% since August 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.52% the S&P500. Some Historical AOS News: 16/04/2018 – A. O. Smith to become primary water treatment brand at Lowe’s; 23/04/2018 – A. O. Smith Corp expected to post earnings of 58 cents a share – Earnings Preview; 13/04/2018 – WA. STATE WARN NOTICE: A.O. SMITH IN RENTON TO CUT 57 JOBS; 25/04/2018 – A. O. SMITH SEES FY 2018 ADJ. EPS $2.55 TO $2.61/SHR,EST. $2.58; 25/04/2018 – A. O. SMITH CORP – TRANSITION TO A. O. SMITH BRAND AT LOWE’S WILL TAKE PLACE BEGINNING IN AUGUST

Contrarian Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Gildan Activewear Inc (GIL) by 52.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Contrarian Capital Management Llc sold 16,229 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.46% . The hedge fund held 14,873 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $535,000, down from 31,102 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Contrarian Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Gildan Activewear Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.50 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.47% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $36.66. About 52,984 shares traded. Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL) has risen 55.06% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 55.06% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.43 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.51, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 39 investors sold AOS shares while 114 reduced holdings. 76 funds opened positions while 143 raised stakes. 111.34 million shares or 2.93% less from 114.70 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Teachers Retirement Of The State Of Kentucky holds 0.01% of its portfolio in A. O. Smith Corporation (NYSE:AOS) for 15,350 shares. Mastrapasqua Asset Mngmt accumulated 43,258 shares. 75,925 were reported by Telemus Capital Ltd Company. Riverbridge Prns Ltd Liability Com holds 631,632 shares. Tocqueville Asset Mngmt Lp holds 0.01% in A. O. Smith Corporation (NYSE:AOS) or 16,450 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Holdings invested in 0.03% or 606,934 shares. Virginia Retirement Et Al holds 138,000 shares. 42,493 were reported by Us Bank De. Guggenheim reported 0.01% of its portfolio in A. O. Smith Corporation (NYSE:AOS). Deutsche Fincl Bank Ag owns 0.02% invested in A. O. Smith Corporation (NYSE:AOS) for 748,686 shares. Signaturefd Ltd Liability Com holds 0% of its portfolio in A. O. Smith Corporation (NYSE:AOS) for 538 shares. Nordea Inv Mngmt holds 0.11% or 1.02M shares in its portfolio. Pictet Asset Limited accumulated 2.69 million shares. Fayez Sarofim And owns 9,000 shares. Savings Bank Of Nova Scotia holds 26,867 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio.

Contrarian Capital Management Llc, which manages about $4.20 billion and $1.12B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Peabody Energy Corp New by 271,418 shares to 8.54 million shares, valued at $242.04M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Basic Energy Svcs Inc New by 150,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 792,176 shares, and has risen its stake in Key Energy Svcs Inc Del.