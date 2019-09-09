As Gildan Activewear (GIL) Stock Rose, Pzena Investment Management Increased by $60.63 Million Its Position; As Salesforce Com (CRM) Stock Value Declined, Holder Picton Mahoney Asset Management Has Lifted Its Position

Pzena Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Gildan Activewear Inc (GIL) by 87.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pzena Investment Management Llc bought 1.73M shares as the company’s stock rose 8.46% . The hedge fund held 3.72 million shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $133.74M, up from 1.99 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pzena Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Gildan Activewear Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.43B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.59% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $37.22. About 303,818 shares traded. Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL) has risen 55.06% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 55.06% the S&P500. Some Historical GIL News: 03/05/2018 – GILDAN TO OPEN AMERICAN APPAREL STORE IN LOS ANGELES; 02/05/2018 – GILDAN CONCLUDES EARNINGS CALL

Picton Mahoney Asset Management increased its stake in Salesforce Com Inc (CRM) by 9596.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought 191,921 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.72% . The institutional investor held 193,921 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $30.71 million, up from 2,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management who had been investing in Salesforce Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $134.47B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.76% or $2.7 during the last trading session, reaching $151.07. About 4.72M shares traded. salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) has risen 11.93% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.93% the S&P500. Some Historical CRM News: 09/03/2018 – Salesforce Ventures Agreed to Invest in Company in Private Placement; 10/04/2018 – Movember Foundation Teams Up With Swrve To Drive Engagement And Fundraising Across Multiple Channels; 29/05/2018 – SALESFORCE.COM- BELIEVE REMAINING TRANSACTION PRICE METRIC WILL BE A “BETTER INDICATOR” OF FUTURE REVENUE THAN UNEARNED/DEFERRED REVENUE – CONF CALL; 30/05/2018 – Dick’s Sporting Goods, Target and Salesforce are making headlines this morning; 09/03/2018 – Salesforce CEO Marc Benioff is known for his social activism and is one of most outspoken business leaders promoting work and pay equality; 29/05/2018 – Salesforce will likely update its guidance to reflect the MuleSoft deal; 05/04/2018 – Salesforce Confirms $2.5 Billion Bond Offering To Help Finance Mulesoft Deal — MarketWatch; 29/05/2018 – SALESFORCE SEES REACHING $20B IN SALES “FASTER THAN IMAGINED”; 26/04/2018 – MULESOFT, SALESFORCE DEAL CLEARS U.S. ANTITRUST REVIEW; 06/03/2018 – lBlSWorld Launches Call Prep Insights on Salesforce AppExchange Giving Sales Professionals Insider Industry Knowledge

Pzena Investment Management Llc, which manages about $24.64 billion and $18.38 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Actuant Corp (NYSE:ATU) by 37,903 shares to 4.31 million shares, valued at $104.93 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) by 335,048 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 7.85M shares, and cut its stake in Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE).

Picton Mahoney Asset Management, which manages about $1.32B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Tableau Software Inc (NYSE:DATA) by 5,410 shares to 136,805 shares, valued at $17.41 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spdr Gold Trust (Call) (GLD) by 60,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 10,000 shares, and cut its stake in Santander Consumer Usa Hdg I (Call) (NYSE:SC).