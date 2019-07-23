As Gildan Activewear (GIL) Stock Rose, Eaton Vance Management Has Decreased Holding; As Prospect Capital (PSEC) Stock Price Rose, Muzinich & Company Has Cut Stake

Eaton Vance Management decreased its stake in Gildan Activewear Inc (GIL) by 4.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eaton Vance Management sold 79,926 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.70% with the market. The institutional investor held 1.57M shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $56.43 million, down from 1.65M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eaton Vance Management who had been investing in Gildan Activewear Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.09 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.71% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $39.14. About 253,037 shares traded. Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL) has risen 29.62% since July 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.19% the S&P500. Some Historical GIL News: 02/05/2018 – GILDAN ACTIVEWEAR CONTINUES TO ASSUME ~4% 2018 INCOME TAX RATE; 23/04/2018 – Gildan Activewear Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average; 04/05/2018 – Gildan Activewear Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average; 02/05/2018 – Gildan Activewear Backs FY18 Rev $1.80-$1.90; 02/05/2018 – Gildan Activewear Reaffirms 2018 Fincl Guidance; 02/05/2018 – GILDAN ACTIVEWEAR REAFFIRMS 2018 FINL GUIDANCE; 23/03/2018 Gildan Activewear Establishes Automatic Share Purchase Plan; 04/05/2018 – Gildan Activewear Reports on Shareholders’ Voting Results for the Election of Directors; 02/05/2018 – Gildan Activewear 1Q Adj EPS 34c; 02/05/2018 – GILDAN CEO GLENN CHAMANDY COMMENTS ON EARNINGS CALL

Muzinich & Company decreased its stake in Prospect Capital Corporation (PSEC) by 17.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Muzinich & Company sold 802,373 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.31% with the market. The institutional investor held 3.79M shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $24.77M, down from 4.60M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Muzinich & Company who had been investing in Prospect Capital Corporation for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.44B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.15% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $6.66. About 870,192 shares traded. Prospect Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:PSEC) has risen 1.96% since July 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.47% the S&P500. Some Historical PSEC News: 15/05/2018 – Prospect Capital Advisors Buys 1.1% of Limelight Networks; 15/05/2018 – Prospect Capital Announces Pricing of $90.0 Million of 4.95% Convertible Notes due 2022; 09/04/2018 – S&P REVISES PROSPECT CAPITAL CORP. OUTLOOK TO ‘NEGATIVE’ FROM CREDIT WATCH ‘NEGATIVE’; RATING ‘BBB-‘; 15/05/2018 – Prospect Capital Announces Public Offering of Convertible Notes due 2022; 10/04/2018 – Prospect Capital Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 09/04/2018 – S&PGR Affirms Prospect Capital Corp. ‘BBB-‘ Rtg; Outlook Neg; 09/05/2018 – PROSPECT CAPITAL 3Q INVESTMENT EPS 19C, EST. 18C; 15/05/2018 – PROSPECT CAPITAL CORP – EXPECTS TO USE A PORTION OF NET PROCEEDS FROM SALE OF NOTES TO REPAY DEBT UNDER CREDIT FACILITY; 04/04/2018 – PROSPECT CAPITAL CORP – KRISTIN VAN DASK REPLACES BRIAN OSWALD; 12/03/2018 Prospect Capital Corp. – Undisclosed SEC investigation again confirmed. This is the third time since $PSEC management insisted an SEC probe had ended in Dec-2015. (published 18-Jan)

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.86 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.13, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 27 investors sold PSEC shares while 44 reduced holdings. 19 funds opened positions while 42 raised stakes. 35.88 million shares or 5.24% less from 37.87 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 12,200 are owned by Prudential Fin Inc. Raymond James And Associates holds 0% or 124,203 shares in its portfolio. Archford Cap Strategies Lc owns 0.14% invested in Prospect Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:PSEC) for 59,581 shares. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc reported 6,098 shares. Millennium Mgmt Limited Com reported 14,199 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Kbc Group Inc Nv has 0.02% invested in Prospect Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:PSEC). Moreover, Edge Wealth Mgmt Limited Liability Company has 0% invested in Prospect Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:PSEC) for 1,000 shares. Cambridge Rech has 293,052 shares. Sigma Planning stated it has 117,883 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. 23,008 were accumulated by Private Advisor Ltd Com. Fmr Lc has invested 0% in Prospect Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:PSEC). First Allied Advisory Svcs holds 0.01% or 47,396 shares in its portfolio. Concorde Asset Mgmt Limited Liability has 0.22% invested in Prospect Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:PSEC) for 52,300 shares. Kistler holds 0% in Prospect Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:PSEC) or 1,334 shares. Buckingham Asset Management Ltd Liability Company has 0.01% invested in Prospect Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:PSEC) for 12,000 shares.

Since February 11, 2019, it had 6 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $6.68 million activity.

Analysts await Prospect Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:PSEC) to report earnings on August, 27. They expect $0.20 earnings per share, down 9.09% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.22 per share. PSEC’s profit will be $73.39M for 8.33 P/E if the $0.20 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.21 actual earnings per share reported by Prospect Capital Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.76% negative EPS growth.

Eaton Vance Management, which manages about $88.88 billion and $43.58 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Turquoise Hill Res Ltd (NYSE:TRQ) by 4.29 million shares to 11.10 million shares, valued at $18.43 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Valero Energy Corp New (NYSE:VLO) by 17,004 shares in the quarter, for a total of 40,387 shares, and has risen its stake in Csx Corp (NYSE:CSX).

Analysts await Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $0.55 EPS, up 5.77% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.52 per share. GIL’s profit will be $113.61M for 17.79 P/E if the $0.55 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.16 actual EPS reported by Gildan Activewear Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 243.75% EPS growth.