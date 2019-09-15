As Gildan Activewear (GIL) Stock Price Rose, Shareholder Turtle Creek Asset Management Trimmed Its Stake by $15.34 Million; As Invesco LTD Shs (IVZ) Share Price Declined, Kempen Capital Management Has Cut Position by $2.92 Million

Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Gildan Activewear Inc (GIL) by 15.03% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc sold 403,806 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.46% . The institutional investor held 2.28M shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $88.30 million, down from 2.69M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Gildan Activewear Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.66B market cap company. The stock increased 0.48% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $37.48. About 293,805 shares traded. Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL) has risen 55.06% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 55.06% the S&P500.

Kempen Capital Management decreased its stake in Invesco Ltd Shs (IVZ) by 15.58% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kempen Capital Management sold 145,790 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.89% . The institutional investor held 790,172 shares of the investment managers company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $16.17 million, down from 935,962 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kempen Capital Management who had been investing in Invesco Ltd Shs for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.17B market cap company. The stock increased 0.81% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $17.4. About 6.04 million shares traded or 9.21% up from the average. Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) has declined 29.86% since September 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.86% the S&P500. Some Historical IVZ News: 20/04/2018 – Great-West Lifeco Subsidiary Irish Life Announces Agreement To Acquire Strategic Holding In Leading Independent Financial Consultancy Invesco Ltd (Ireland); 24/04/2018 – REG-INVESCO Asia Trust: Director/PDMR Shareholding; 27/03/2018 – DALBAR Report Finds Merrill Lynch, BlackRock and AIG Provide Superior Investor Statements; 18/04/2018 – REG-Invesco Perp Sel Tst: Dividend Declaration; 29/03/2018 – Invesco Perpetual Select Trust Plc: Director/PDMR Shareholding; 30/05/2018 – Invesco NASDAQ Biotech UCITS ETF Above 200-D-MA: Technicals; 29/05/2018 – Invesco FTSE RAFI Europe UCITS ETF: Net Asset Value(s); 10/04/2018 – INVESCO AUM $934.2B, EST. $956.46B; 03/04/2018 – Invesco Perpetual UK Smaller Co’s Investment Trust Plc: Portfolio Update; 08/05/2018 – Invesco Perpetual UK Smaller Co’s Investment Trust Plc: Directorate Change

Analysts await Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.59 EPS, up 3.51% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.57 per share. GIL’s profit will be $120.57 million for 15.88 P/E if the $0.59 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.57 actual EPS reported by Gildan Activewear Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.51% EPS growth.

Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc, which manages about $1.33B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Swift Transportation by 109,150 shares to 1.38 million shares, valued at $45.46M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in F5 Networks Inc (NASDAQ:FFIV) by 7,650 shares in the quarter, for a total of 14,500 shares, and has risen its stake in Smith (A.O.) Corp (NYSE:AOS).

Analysts await Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $0.58 earnings per share, down 12.12% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.66 per share. IVZ’s profit will be $272.47 million for 7.50 P/E if the $0.58 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.65 actual earnings per share reported by Invesco Ltd. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -10.77% negative EPS growth.

Kempen Capital Management, which manages about $1.15B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Phillips 66 Com (NYSE:PSX) by 6,924 shares to 17,237 shares, valued at $1.61M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Magna Intl Inc Com (NYSE:MGA) by 7,475 shares in the quarter, for a total of 49,366 shares, and has risen its stake in American Eqty Invt Life Hld Com (NYSE:AEL).

Since May 2, 2019, it had 4 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $846,920 activity. $207,120 worth of Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) shares were bought by WAGONER G RICHARD JR. CANION ROD bought $212,400 worth of stock.