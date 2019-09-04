As Gildan Activewear (GIL) Stock Price Rose, Shareholder North Point Portfolio Managers Has Lowered Holding; Bunge Limited (BG) Shareholder Litespeed Management Increased Its Stake by $1.30 Million as Shares Rose

North Point Portfolio Managers Corp decreased its stake in Gildan Activewear Inc. (GIL) by 14.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. North Point Portfolio Managers Corp sold 55,685 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.46% . The institutional investor held 335,701 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.08 million, down from 391,386 at the end of the previous reported quarter. North Point Portfolio Managers Corp who had been investing in Gildan Activewear Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.59B market cap company. The stock increased 2.28% or $0.83 during the last trading session, reaching $37.24. About 147,405 shares traded. Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL) has risen 55.06% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 55.06% the S&P500. Some Historical GIL News: 04/05/2018 – Gildan Activewear Reports on Shareholders’ Voting Results for the Election of Directors; 04/05/2018 – Gildan Activewear Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average; 02/05/2018 – GILDAN CEO GLENN CHAMANDY COMMENTS ON EARNINGS CALL; 29/03/2018 – Gildan Activewear Nominates Four New Directors to Board; 02/05/2018 – Gildan Activewear 1Q Net $67.9M; 23/03/2018 Gildan Activewear Establishes Automatic Share Purchase Plan; 02/05/2018 – GILDAN ACTIVEWEAR 1Q ADJ EPS 34C, EST. 35C; 02/05/2018 – Gildan Activewear 1Q Adj EPS 34c; 02/05/2018 – GILDAN ACTIVEWEAR CONTINUES TO ASSUME ~4% 2018 INCOME TAX RATE; 02/05/2018 – GILDAN CONCLUDES EARNINGS CALL

Litespeed Management Llc increased its stake in Bunge Limited (BG) by 18.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Litespeed Management Llc bought 24,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.02% . The hedge fund held 153,500 shares of the packaged foods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.15M, up from 129,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Litespeed Management Llc who had been investing in Bunge Limited for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.48 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.87% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $53.83. About 263,230 shares traded. Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) has declined 14.29% since September 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.29% the S&P500. Some Historical BG News: 23/03/2018 – BUNGE DIRECTOR ANDREAS FIBIG WON’T STAND FOR RE-ELECTION; 23/05/2018 – Bunge Canada: Closing Canola Prices – May 23; 02/05/2018 – Bunge forecasts strong earnings growth for 2018; 12/03/2018 – Agri Marketing: ADM, BUNGE’S TALKS HAVE STALLED; 09/05/2018 – S&P Affirms Bunge ‘BBB’ Rating; 02/05/2018 – Bunge Is Still Open to Consolidation Even After ADM Talks End; 25/04/2018 – Bunge Canada: Closing Canola Prices – Apr 25; 15/05/2018 – BUNGE ACUCAR FILES REQUEST TO BECOME PUBLIC CO. IN BRAZIL; 25/05/2018 – Bunge Canada: Closing Canola Prices – May 25; 03/04/2018 – Bunge Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Investors sentiment increased to 1.3 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.13, from 1.17 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 31 investors sold BG shares while 94 reduced holdings. 45 funds opened positions while 117 raised stakes. 106.40 million shares or 3.65% less from 110.43 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Raymond James And Assocs reported 0% stake. Highbridge Capital Mgmt Ltd Llc has 0.28% invested in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG). Baystate Wealth Limited Liability Company accumulated 10 shares. Nikko Asset Mgmt Americas accumulated 92,726 shares. Daiwa Secs Inc has invested 0% in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG). 8,189 are owned by Ing Groep Nv. Earnest Prtn Ltd Liability Com holds 0% or 74 shares. United Services Automobile Association invested in 0.01% or 67,345 shares. Twin Tree Mgmt Limited Partnership has invested 0.01% in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG). Litespeed Mngmt Lc has invested 8.27% in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG). Amg Funds Ltd Liability owns 18,267 shares. M&T Fincl Bank has invested 0% of its portfolio in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG). Bruce And invested in 0.16% or 15,000 shares. Amer Group invested 0% in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG). Swiss State Bank holds 0.03% in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) or 573,135 shares.

Since May 21, 2019, it had 6 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $12.93 million activity. $205,600 worth of Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) shares were bought by WINSHIP HENRY WARD IV. Shares for $8.16M were bought by CONTINENTAL GRAIN CO. Zachman Brian bought $512,777 worth of stock or 10,000 shares. $1.01M worth of Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) shares were bought by FRIBOURG PAUL J.

More notable recent Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) Passed Our Checks, And It’s About To Pay A 0.9% Dividend – Yahoo Finance” on August 14, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “BG Staffing to Present at the 2019 Gateway Conference – GlobeNewswire” published on August 22, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Have Insiders Been Buying Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) Shares This Year? – Yahoo Finance” on June 14, 2019. More interesting news about Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “Bunge Global Headquarters to Move to St. Louis – PRNewswire” published on August 13, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Notable Insider Buys In The Past Week: Bunge, Fox, Kinder Morgan – Benzinga” with publication date: September 01, 2019.

Analysts await Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.59 EPS, up 3.51% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.57 per share. GIL’s profit will be $120.27 million for 15.78 P/E if the $0.59 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.57 actual EPS reported by Gildan Activewear Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.51% EPS growth.