As Gildan Activewear (GIL) Stock Price Rose, Private Capital Management Cut by $945,875 Its Position; As Cognizant Tech Solutns Cl A (CTSH) Stock Price Declined, Shareholder Reinhart Partners Cut Holding

Private Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Gildan Activewear Inc. (GIL) by 3.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Private Capital Management Llc sold 27,025 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.46% . The institutional investor held 697,349 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $25.08M, down from 724,374 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Private Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Gildan Activewear Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.52B market cap company. The stock increased 1.77% or $0.64 during the last trading session, reaching $36.84. About 157,847 shares traded. Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL) has risen 55.06% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 55.06% the S&P500. Some Historical GIL News: 02/05/2018 – Gildan Activewear 1Q Net $67.9M; 02/05/2018 – GILDAN EXPECTS SOCKS BUSINESS TO DROP BY $70 MILLION THIS YEAR

Reinhart Partners Inc decreased its stake in Cognizant Tech Solutns Cl A (CTSH) by 2.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Reinhart Partners Inc sold 8,669 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.75% . The institutional investor held 356,230 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $25.81M, down from 364,899 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc who had been investing in Cognizant Tech Solutns Cl A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $33.86 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.76% or $1.06 during the last trading session, reaching $61.3. About 1.09M shares traded. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) has declined 19.34% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.34% the S&P500. Some Historical CTSH News: 30/04/2018 – SOLOMON: CLIENTS SHOULD BE COGNIZANT OF LENGTH OF MARKET RALLY; 22/03/2018 – Cognizant And General Assembly To Launch No-Cost Digital Engineering Education Program; 17/05/2018 – Cognizant Recognized as Market Leader in Internet of Things Services by Research and Advisory Firm ISG; 12/03/2018 Cognizant To Acquire Bolder Healthcare Solutions To Expand Revenue Cycle Management Services For Providers; 14/03/2018 – COGNIZANT TECHNOLOGY SOLUTIONS CORP – ASR AGREEMENT IS A CONTINUATION OF ITS PREVIOUSLY ANNOUNCED $3.4 BLN CAPITAL RETURN PLAN; 16/04/2018 – Leading Indian Life Insurers Partner with Cognizant to Develop Industry-Wide Blockchain Solution for Secure Data-Sharing and Im; 07/05/2018 – COGNIZANT SEES FY ADJ EPS $4.47, EST. $4.55; 07/05/2018 – Cognizant Tech Solutions Sees 2Q Rev $4B-$4.04B; 14/03/2018 – COGNIZANT TECHNOLOGY SOLUTIONS CORP – WILL FUND ASR PROGRAM ON MARCH 14, 2018 FROM CASH ON HAND AND ITS EXISTING CREDIT FACILITY; 12/03/2018 – Cognizant Acquisition of Bolder Healthcare Solutions Expected to Close in 2

More notable recent Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Friday 5/24 Insider Buying Report: CTSH, KYN – Nasdaq” on May 24, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Cognizant Technology Solutions Breaks Above 200-Day Moving Average – Bullish for CTSH – Nasdaq” published on April 23, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Cognizant (CTSH) Q2 Earnings Beat, Revenues Increase Y/Y – Nasdaq” on August 01, 2019. More interesting news about Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “The Worst Reasons To Sell A Stock – Seeking Alpha” published on August 08, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “What’s in Store for Cognizant (CTSH) This Earnings Season? – Nasdaq” with publication date: April 29, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.39 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.56, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 30 investors sold CTSH shares while 258 reduced holdings. 94 funds opened positions while 305 raised stakes. 483.05 million shares or 0.21% more from 482.04 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Credit Suisse Ag reported 1.98M shares. Wellington Mgmt Group Limited Liability Partnership, Massachusetts-based fund reported 1.57M shares. Sigma Inv Counselors reported 25,266 shares. 56 were reported by Buffington Mohr Mcneal. The Nebraska-based Cls Investments Ltd Llc has invested 0% in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH). Cohen Klingenstein Limited Liability Company stated it has 22,660 shares or 0.11% of all its holdings. Stifel Fin stated it has 351,692 shares. Invesco stated it has 0.36% of its portfolio in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH). Amf Pensionsforsakring stated it has 0.19% in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH). Edmp reported 43,096 shares or 3.05% of all its holdings. Cumberland Prns Ltd reported 1.14% stake. 889 were accumulated by Meeder Asset Mngmt. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board holds 0.03% or 23,243 shares in its portfolio. Financial Bank Of America De owns 0.03% invested in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) for 2.64M shares. Dowling And Yahnke Limited Liability has 33,531 shares.

Since May 23, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $1.16 million activity.

Reinhart Partners Inc, which manages about $4.85 billion and $1.07 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in International Bncshrs Com (NASDAQ:IBOC) by 39,503 shares to 118,323 shares, valued at $4.50M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Life Storage Inc Com by 4,643 shares in the quarter, for a total of 20,748 shares, and has risen its stake in Cerner Corp Com (NASDAQ:CERN).

Private Capital Management Llc, which manages about $900.00 million and $661.59 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Air Transport Services Group (NASDAQ:ATSG) by 1.23M shares to 1.29 million shares, valued at $29.69 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Hometrust Bancshares Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBI) by 13,577 shares in the quarter, for a total of 487,123 shares, and has risen its stake in Smartfinancial Inc..