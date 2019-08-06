As Gildan Activewear (GIL) Stock Price Rose, Holder Contrarian Capital Management Cut by $568,015 Its Position; Intuit (INTU) Holder Sustainable Growth Advisers LP Has Cut Its Holding as Share Price Rose

Contrarian Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Gildan Activewear Inc (GIL) by 52.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Contrarian Capital Management Llc sold 16,229 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.46% . The hedge fund held 14,873 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $535,000, down from 31,102 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Contrarian Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Gildan Activewear Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.68B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.95% or $1.13 during the last trading session, reaching $37.14. About 552,566 shares traded or 23.49% up from the average. Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL) has risen 55.06% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 55.06% the S&P500. Some Historical GIL News: 02/05/2018 – Gildan Activewear 1Q Adj EPS 34c; 02/05/2018 – GILDAN TO MANUFACTURE SELECTIVELY FOR RETAILERS’ PRIVATE LABELS; 23/03/2018 Gildan Activewear Establishes Automatic Share Purchase Plan; 02/05/2018 – Socks Woes Hit Gildan as Retailers Shift to Private-Label Brands; 02/05/2018 – Gildan Activewear Backs FY18 Rev $1.80-$1.90; 02/05/2018 – GILDAN ACTIVEWEAR REAFFIRMS 2018 FINL GUIDANCE; 04/05/2018 – Gildan Activewear Reports on Shareholders’ Voting Results for the Election of Directors; 02/05/2018 – GILDAN EXPECTS SOCKS BUSINESS TO DROP BY $70 MILLION THIS YEAR; 29/03/2018 – Gildan Activewear Nominates Four New Directors to Board; 03/05/2018 – GILDAN TO OPEN AMERICAN APPAREL STORE IN LOS ANGELES

Sustainable Growth Advisers Lp decreased its stake in Intuit Inc (INTU) by 1.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sustainable Growth Advisers Lp sold 8,641 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.72% . The institutional investor held 744,075 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $194.51M, down from 752,716 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers Lp who had been investing in Intuit Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $69.72 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.06% or $5.42 during the last trading session, reaching $268.95. About 624,041 shares traded. Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) has risen 36.82% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.82% the S&P500. Some Historical INTU News: 22/05/2018 – Intuit Raises FY View To Rev $5.915B-$5.935B; 22/05/2018 – Intuit Sees 4Q Rev $940-$960; 22/05/2018 – INTUIT INC QTRLY GAAP SHR $4.59; 02/04/2018 – Deutsche Science and Tech Adds Intuit, Exits VMware; 26/04/2018 – INTUIT INC INTU.O : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $187 FROM $177; 22/05/2018 – Intuit Sees 4Q EPS 4c-EPS 6c; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Magellan Adds Intuit, Exits Caterpillar; 22/05/2018 – Intuit 3Q EPS $4.59; 27/03/2018 – MOODY’S UPGRADES INTUIT SR UNSECURED TO A3 FROM Baa1; 30/04/2018 – QuickBooks Study Finds Small Businesses Confident on Automation and AI Opportunities

Contrarian Capital Management Llc, which manages about $4.20B and $1.12 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Key Energy Svcs Inc Del by 100,000 shares to 1.90 million shares, valued at $7.73M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cleveland Cliffs Inc by 2.55M shares in the quarter, for a total of 10.83 million shares, and has risen its stake in Braskem S A (NYSE:BAK).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.04, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 37 investors sold INTU shares while 275 reduced holdings. 99 funds opened positions while 219 raised stakes. 221.14 million shares or 7.15% less from 238.18 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Natixis Advsrs Lp holds 0.09% or 37,481 shares in its portfolio. Burt Wealth Advsrs stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU). Cypress Funds Lc stated it has 170,000 shares. Co Financial Bank owns 16,932 shares. 810 are owned by Arrow Corp. Fiera Cap Corporation holds 148,913 shares. Wagner Bowman Mgmt owns 2,180 shares. Sector Pension Board holds 0.05% or 21,621 shares in its portfolio. Strs Ohio holds 379,414 shares or 0.45% of its portfolio. Chilton Inv Co Ltd Liability Co stated it has 1.87% of its portfolio in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU). Oakworth Capital Inc holds 1,185 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Hanson Mcclain holds 0% or 65 shares. Parsons Capital Ri invested 0.47% in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU). Wetherby Asset Management Inc, a California-based fund reported 8,619 shares. Aperio Gru Llc invested in 0.28% or 247,928 shares.

Sustainable Growth Advisers Lp, which manages about $6.01B and $9.04 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Booking Holdings Inc by 20,092 shares to 128,689 shares, valued at $224.55 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ihs Markit Ltd by 79,560 shares in the quarter, for a total of 3.01M shares, and has risen its stake in Sponsore.