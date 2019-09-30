As Gildan Activewear (GIL) Shares Rose, Shareholder Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland Sa Has Trimmed by $2.43 Million Its Position; Oppenheimer Asset Management Has Cut Position in Qualcomm (QCOM) by $8.12 Million

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Qualcomm Inc (QCOM) by 28.12% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc sold 106,903 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.29% . The institutional investor held 273,235 shares of the radio and television broadcasting and communications equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $20.78M, down from 380,138 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Qualcomm Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $93.07B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.09% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $76.56. About 1.37 million shares traded. QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) has risen 17.92% since September 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.92% the S&P500. Some Historical QCOM News: 23/03/2018 – QUALCOMM EXECUTIVES SPEAKING AT INVESTOR MEETING; 27/03/2018 – President Donald Trump has blocked proposed takeovers of Qualcomm and of Lattice Semiconductor because of concerns related to China; 12/04/2018 – QUALCOMM IS SAID TO PULL, REFILE WITH MOFCOM ON NXPI: DEALREP; 16/03/2018 – Qualcomm Board Is Meeting Now and Discussing Jacobs’ Fate; 12/03/2018 – CFIUS Probes Qualcomm Takeover Bid (Video); 16/03/2018 – RCR Wireless: With Broadcom out of the picture, Qualcomm reportedly courting buyout; 15/05/2018 – Qualcomm Integrates Newest Wi-Fi Security Standard Across Mobile and Networking Infrastructure Portfolios; 21/05/2018 – Qualcomm Announces Cash Offers for Four Series of Notes Open to Retail Holders Only; 15/03/2018 – ISS Maintains Recommendation That Qualcomm Investors Vote for Four Broadcom Nominees — ISS; 08/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE – COMPANIES INCLUDING AMAZON, INTEL AND AIRBUS VIE TO TAKE PART IN DRONE TESTS THAT U.S. WILL ANNOUNCE WEDNESDAY

Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland Sa decreased its stake in Gildan Activewear Inc (GIL) by 86.36% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland Sa sold 48,636 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.46% . The institutional investor held 7,679 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $389,000, down from 56,315 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland Sa who had been investing in Gildan Activewear Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.26 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.82% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $35.6. About 258,687 shares traded. Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL) has risen 55.06% since September 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 55.06% the S&P500. Some Historical GIL News: 02/05/2018 – GILDAN CONCLUDES EARNINGS CALL; 02/05/2018 – GILDAN ACTIVEWEAR REAFFIRMS 2018 FINL GUIDANCE; 02/05/2018 – GILDAN TO MANUFACTURE SELECTIVELY FOR RETAILERS’ PRIVATE LABELS; 02/05/2018 – Socks Woes Hit Gildan as Retailers Shift to Private-Label Brands; 02/05/2018 – GILDAN ACTIVEWEAR CONTINUES TO ASSUME ~4% 2018 INCOME TAX RATE; 02/05/2018 – GILDAN CEO GLENN CHAMANDY COMMENTS ON EARNINGS CALL; 02/05/2018 – GILDAN EXPECTS SOCKS BUSINESS TO DROP BY $70 MILLION THIS YEAR; 04/05/2018 – Gildan Activewear Reports on Shareholders’ Voting Results for the Election of Directors; 02/05/2018 – Gildan Activewear Backs FY18 Rev $1.80-$1.90; 23/03/2018 Gildan Activewear Establishes Automatic Share Purchase Plan

Analysts await Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.59 EPS, up 3.51% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.57 per share. GIL’s profit will be $120.32 million for 15.08 P/E if the $0.59 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.57 actual EPS reported by Gildan Activewear Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.51% EPS growth.

Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland Sa, which manages about $984.47 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Avery Dennison Corp (NYSE:AVY) by 7,330 shares to 13,788 shares, valued at $1.60M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Gap Inc (NYSE:GPS) by 36,818 shares in the quarter, for a total of 72,009 shares, and has risen its stake in Gilead Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:GILD).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.85 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.08, from 0.77 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 66 investors sold QCOM shares while 468 reduced holdings. 172 funds opened positions while 281 raised stakes. 927.97 million shares or 2.98% more from 901.11 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Valley National Advisers owns 6,651 shares. Barometer Cap Management Inc holds 0.05% or 5,200 shares. 87,772 were accumulated by Tower Bridge Advsrs. Canandaigua Retail Bank holds 30,650 shares or 0.43% of its portfolio. 3,823 were reported by Bkd Wealth Advsrs Llc. The Delaware-based Dupont Cap Mgmt Corporation has invested 0.07% in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Raymond James Ser Advisors has invested 0.14% in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Td Cap Ltd Com holds 0% or 101 shares in its portfolio. 40,887 were accumulated by Nbt Retail Bank N A New York. Essex Fincl Services owns 0.08% invested in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) for 3,477 shares. Azimuth Cap Mngmt Lc holds 0.08% in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) or 15,783 shares. Edgar Lomax Va invested in 0.85% or 163,835 shares. Doheny Asset Mngmt Ca owns 2.02% invested in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) for 31,700 shares. Moreover, Tru Co Of Toledo Na Oh has 0.91% invested in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) for 47,814 shares. Moreover, Da Davidson & has 0.5% invested in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) for 354,563 shares.

