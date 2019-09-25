As Gildan Activewear (GIL) Shares Rose, Opus Capital Group Has Trimmed Holding by $766,954; Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP Cut Lendingtree New (TREE) Position by $5.68 Million

Opus Capital Group Llc decreased its stake in Gildan Activewear Inc (GIL) by 78.9% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Opus Capital Group Llc sold 20,183 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.46% . The institutional investor held 5,398 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $209,000, down from 25,581 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Opus Capital Group Llc who had been investing in Gildan Activewear Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.07 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.22% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $34.7. About 141,352 shares traded. Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL) has risen 55.06% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 55.06% the S&P500. Some Historical GIL News: 29/03/2018 – GILDAN ACTIVEWEAR INC – NOMINATED MARYSE BERTRAND, MARC CAIRA, CHARLES M. HERINGTON AND CRAIG LEAVITT AS DIRECTOR NOMINEES; 02/05/2018 – Gildan Activewear Backs FY18 Rev $1.80-$1.90; 02/05/2018 – Gildan Activewear Reaffirms 2018 Fincl Guidance; 29/03/2018 – Gildan Activewear Nominates Four New Directors to Board; 23/03/2018 Gildan Activewear Establishes Automatic Share Purchase Plan; 02/05/2018 – GILDAN CONCLUDES EARNINGS CALL; 04/05/2018 – Gildan Activewear Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average; 04/05/2018 – Gildan Activewear Reports on Shareholders’ Voting Results for the Election of Directors; 02/05/2018 – Socks Woes Hit Gildan as Retailers Shift to Private-Label Brands; 02/05/2018 – Gildan Activewear 1Q EPS 31c

Davidson Kempner Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Lendingtree Inc New (TREE) by 15.3% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Davidson Kempner Capital Management Lp sold 13,550 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.21% . The hedge fund held 75,000 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $31.48 million, down from 88,550 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Davidson Kempner Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Lendingtree Inc New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.08 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.11% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $313.71. About 55,036 shares traded. LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE) has risen 40.75% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 40.75% the S&P500. Some Historical TREE News: 09/05/2018 – LendingTree Releases Monthly Mortgage Offer Report for April; 21/03/2018 – LendingTree at Conference Call Hosted By Aliya Capital Today; 26/04/2018 – LendingTree Sees 2018 Rev $770M-$790M; 26/04/2018 – LENDINGTREE INC – SEES 2018 REVENUE OF $770 – $790 MLN; 26/03/2018 – LendingTree Study: The Cost of Bankruptcy; 21/04/2018 – DJ LendingTree Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TREE); 20/03/2018 – Des Moines, Pittsburgh and Buffalo Among Most Popular Cities for Millennial Homebuyers; 26/04/2018 – LendingTree 1Q Net $31.5M; 12/04/2018 – Report: Developing Opportunities within Delek Logistics Partners, LendingTree, KB Financial Group, MagnaChip Semiconductor, Lam; 26/04/2018 – LendingTree 1Q Revenue From Non-mortgage Products $107.6M

Analysts await Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.59 EPS, up 3.51% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.57 per share. GIL’s profit will be $120.14 million for 14.70 P/E if the $0.59 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.57 actual EPS reported by Gildan Activewear Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.51% EPS growth.

Davidson Kempner Capital Management Lp, which manages about $26.13 billion and $7.82B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spotify Technology S A by 32,500 shares to 200,000 shares, valued at $29.24M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Nielsen Hldgs Plc by 483,502 shares in the quarter, for a total of 796,002 shares, and has risen its stake in Hilton Grand Vacations Inc.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.13 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.13, from 1.26 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 15 investors sold TREE shares while 79 reduced holdings. 55 funds opened positions while 51 raised stakes. 9.82 million shares or 55.77% less from 22.19 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Riverhead Capital Mgmt Lc invested in 0.01% or 900 shares. Numerixs Inv Techs reported 700 shares. Morgan Stanley holds 0.01% of its portfolio in LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE) for 80,950 shares. Ci invested in 92,646 shares. Macquarie Grp Ltd has invested 0.27% in LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE). Grp One Trading Lp holds 517 shares. Price T Rowe Md owns 0% invested in LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE) for 4,232 shares. Cwm Ltd has 9 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Victory Cap Incorporated reported 0.19% stake. Moreover, Pnc Fincl Svcs Group Inc Inc has 0% invested in LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE) for 565 shares. Crestwood Advsr Ltd Liability holds 0.02% of its portfolio in LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE) for 1,250 shares. Dimensional Fund Advsr Lp holds 225,319 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. 992 were accumulated by Keybank National Association Oh. Metropolitan Life New York invested 0.03% of its portfolio in LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE). Virtu Financial Llc invested 0.1% in LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE).