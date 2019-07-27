As Gildan Activewear (GIL) Shares Rose, Grandeur Peak Global Advisors Boosted Holding; Rudman Errol M Increases Holding in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM)

Grandeur Peak Global Advisors Llc increased its stake in Gildan Activewear Inc (GIL) by 2.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors Llc bought 24,325 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.70% with the market. The institutional investor held 1.04M shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $37.26M, up from 1.01M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors Llc who had been investing in Gildan Activewear Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.14B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.38% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $39.38. About 277,549 shares traded. Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL) has risen 29.62% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.19% the S&P500. Some Historical GIL News: 02/05/2018 – Gildan Activewear 1Q EPS 31c; 02/05/2018 – GILDAN ACTIVEWEAR 1Q ADJ EPS 34C, EST. 35C; 02/05/2018 – Gildan Activewear Reaffirms 2018 Fincl Guidance; 02/05/2018 – GILDAN ACTIVEWEAR REAFFIRMS 2018 FINL GUIDANCE; 02/05/2018 – Gildan Activewear 1Q Net $67.9M; 03/05/2018 – GILDAN TO OPEN AMERICAN APPAREL STORE IN LOS ANGELES; 02/05/2018 – GILDAN ACTIVEWEAR CONTINUES TO ASSUME ~4% 2018 INCOME TAX RATE; 12/04/2018 – WSOCTV: #BREAKING: Several fire departments on scene of a working structure fire reported at the Gildan Yarn plant in Salis…; 02/05/2018 – GILDAN CEO GLENN CHAMANDY COMMENTS ON EARNINGS CALL; 02/05/2018 – GILDAN CONCLUDES EARNINGS CALL

Rudman Errol M increased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) by 20.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rudman Errol M bought 8,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.61% with the market. The institutional investor held 47,110 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.77M, up from 39,110 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rudman Errol M who had been investing in Jpmorgan Chase & Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $371.61 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.44% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $116.22. About 12.63M shares traded or 12.48% up from the average. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 3.51% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.94% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 14/05/2018 – Integrated Device Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 15/03/2018 – JPMORGAN CHASE & CO- CREDIT CARD DELINQUENCY RATE 1.24 PCT AT FEBRUARY END VS 1.21 PCT AT JANUARY END; 16/03/2018 – LPP SA LPPP.WA : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO PLN 8850 FROM PLN 8640; 04/05/2018 – JPMORGAN ECONOMIST JAMES GLASSMAN ON BLOOMBERG RADIO; 15/05/2018 – Amazon’s e-commerce empire will match Walmart sales domestically within the next two to three years, according to J.P. Morgan; 09/04/2018 – ANGLO AMERICAN PLC AAL.L : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 2010P FROM 2000P; 19/03/2018 – MERLIN MRL.MC : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 14 EUROS FROM 13.51 EUROS; 13/04/2018 – J.P. Morgan Chase 1Q Net Interest Income $13.5B; 11/05/2018 – POSTE ITALIANE PST.Ml : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 9.4 EUROS FROM 9.1 EUROS; 02/04/2018 – U.S. Junk Bond Sales Down 28% This Year, JP Morgan Leads

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.10, from 1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 51 investors sold JPM shares while 686 reduced holdings. 134 funds opened positions while 675 raised stakes. 2.32 billion shares or 0.30% less from 2.33 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ims accumulated 4,259 shares or 0.35% of the stock. 11,053 are owned by Burke & Herbert National Bank & Trust &. Salem Counselors has invested 1.86% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Regent Inv Management Llc stated it has 103,300 shares or 3.48% of all its holdings. Kemper Corporation Master Retirement holds 42,900 shares or 2.76% of its portfolio. Granite Prtnrs Ltd Llc owns 44,316 shares or 0.25% of their US portfolio. Sirios Cap LP accumulated 893,333 shares. Mengis Capital Mgmt has invested 3.12% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Mitsubishi Ufj Tru Banking reported 2.77 million shares. Coe Lc accumulated 24,993 shares or 2.94% of the stock. New Vernon Invest Management Ltd Liability Company accumulated 4,253 shares. Wilbanks Smith Thomas Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability holds 21,413 shares or 0.14% of its portfolio. Amer National Ins Tx has 1.65% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). 10 reported 138,271 shares or 3.01% of all its holdings. Beacon Financial Gp invested 0.75% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM).

Rudman Errol M, which manages about $148.10M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Hca Healthcare Inc (NYSE:HCA) by 17,000 shares to 62,970 shares, valued at $8.21 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since January 29, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 4 insider sales for $2.19 million activity. Another trade for 5,000 shares valued at $518,950 was bought by CROWN JAMES S. 11,659 shares valued at $1.22M were sold by Petno Douglas B on Tuesday, January 29. The insider HOBSON MELLODY L bought $194,242. $317,310 worth of stock was sold by Friedman Stacey on Tuesday, January 29. Scher Peter had sold 18,679 shares worth $1.96 million.