As Gildan Activewear (GIL) Share Price Rose, Turtle Creek Asset Management Cut Stake; Deere & Co Com (DE) Shareholder Baystate Wealth Management Has Raised Holding by $639,705 as Stock Declined

Baystate Wealth Management Llc increased its stake in Deere & Co Com (DE) by 1615.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Baystate Wealth Management Llc bought 3,877 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.98% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 4,117 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $681,000, up from 240 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Baystate Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Deere & Co Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $54.01 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.08% or $3.48 during the last trading session, reaching $170.39. About 1.94 million shares traded. Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) has declined 1.30% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.73% the S&P500. Some Historical DE News: 04/04/2018 – U.S. floats talks after China strikes back in trade fight; 18/05/2018 – Deere’s ‘Messy Quarter’ Is Out of the Way Says Blair Analyst (Video); 18/05/2018 – DEERE & CO SEES FY 2018 TOTAL U.S. FARM CASH RECEIPTS OF $374.9 BLN; 15/05/2018 – Cubist Adds GoDaddy, Exits Deere, Buys More Agilent: 13F; 18/05/2018 – Deere & Co. Sees FY18 Financial Services Net Income About $800M; 23/04/2018 – DJ Deere & Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DE); 16/05/2018 – Deere & Co expected to post earnings of $3.31 a share – Earnings Preview; 10/04/2018 – DEERE & CO SAYS MARCH 2018 RETAIL SALES FOR U.S. AND CANADA SELECTED TURF & UTILITY EQUIPMENT WERE UP SINGLE DIGIT; 18/04/2018 – EPA: EPA Region 7 Administrator Jim Gulliford to Present Environmental Awards to City of Dubuque, Iowa, and John Deere Dubuque; 11/04/2018 – Deere & Co sinks on weak March sales figures

Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Gildan Activewear Inc (GIL) by 20.12% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc sold 676,850 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.70% with the market. The institutional investor held 2.69M shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $96.64 million, down from 3.36 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Gildan Activewear Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.14 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.38% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $39.38. About 277,549 shares traded. Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL) has risen 29.62% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.19% the S&P500. Some Historical GIL News: 02/05/2018 – GILDAN TO MANUFACTURE SELECTIVELY FOR RETAILERS’ PRIVATE LABELS; 02/05/2018 – Socks Woes Hit Gildan as Retailers Shift to Private-Label Brands; 04/05/2018 – Gildan Activewear Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average; 23/04/2018 – Gildan Activewear Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average; 23/03/2018 Gildan Activewear Establishes Automatic Share Purchase Plan; 29/03/2018 – Gildan Activewear Nominates Four New Directors to Board; 02/05/2018 – Gildan Activewear 1Q Adj EPS 34c; 02/05/2018 – Gildan Activewear Backs FY18 Rev $1.80-$1.90; 04/05/2018 – Gildan Activewear Reports on Shareholders’ Voting Results for the Election of Directors; 29/03/2018 – GILDAN ACTIVEWEAR INC – NOMINATED MARYSE BERTRAND, MARC CAIRA, CHARLES M. HERINGTON AND CRAIG LEAVITT AS DIRECTOR NOMINEES

More notable recent Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Oil States Announces Second Quarter 2019 Earnings Conference Call – GlobeNewswire” on July 18, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Gildan Activewear to Host Institutional Investor and Analyst Conference in Honduras – GlobeNewswire” published on May 22, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Gildan Activewear Q4 2018 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on February 20, 2019. More interesting news about Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL) were released by: Cnbc.com and their article: “Alibaba shareholders approve stock split that could boost shares ahead of reported Hong Kong IPO – CNBC” published on July 16, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Gildan Activewear Announces Dates for Second Quarter 2019 Earnings Release – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: July 17, 2019.

Analysts await Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $0.55 earnings per share, up 5.77% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.52 per share. GIL’s profit will be $113.62 million for 17.90 P/E if the $0.55 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.16 actual earnings per share reported by Gildan Activewear Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 243.75% EPS growth.

Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc, which manages about $1.30B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Service Corp International (NYSE:SCI) by 96,150 shares to 1.65M shares, valued at $66.15M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

More notable recent Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “4 Blue-Chip Stocks Under Pressure on Earnings – Investorplace.com” on July 25, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Why Tariffs Aren’t the Only Reason for Investors to Worry About China – The Motley Fool” published on June 29, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “DuPont declares quarterly dividend of $0.30/share – Seeking Alpha” on June 27, 2019. More interesting news about Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Advanced Drainage Systems Elects Manuel Perez De La Mesa to Board of Directors – Business Wire” published on July 23, 2019 as well as 247Wallst.com‘s news article titled: “Caterpillar’s Q2 Results a Harbinger of Doom for Deere? (NYSE: CAT) (NYSE: DE) – 24/7 Wall St.” with publication date: July 25, 2019.