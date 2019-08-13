As Gildan Activewear (GIL) Market Value Rose, Holder Southpoint Capital Advisors LP Cut Stake; Burgundy Asset Management LTD Cut Its Gentex Corp. (GNTX) Position by $13.87 Million as Share Value Rose

Southpoint Capital Advisors Lp decreased its stake in Gildan Activewear Inc (GIL) by 37.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Southpoint Capital Advisors Lp sold 1.80M shares as the company’s stock rose 8.46% . The hedge fund held 3.00 million shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $107.91 million, down from 4.80M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Southpoint Capital Advisors Lp who had been investing in Gildan Activewear Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.53B market cap company. The stock increased 1.74% or $0.64 during the last trading session, reaching $37.47. About 404,121 shares traded. Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL) has risen 55.06% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 55.06% the S&P500.

Burgundy Asset Management Ltd decreased its stake in Gentex Corp. (GNTX) by 6.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd sold 693,643 shares as the company’s stock rose 19.84% . The institutional investor held 9.94 million shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $205.63 million, down from 10.64M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd who had been investing in Gentex Corp. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.89 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.37% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $27.31. About 1.03M shares traded. Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX) has risen 19.48% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.48% the S&P500. Some Historical GNTX News: 09/03/2018 – GENTEX TARGETS SHARE BUYBACK OF ABOUT $425M FOR CALENDAR YEAR; 20/04/2018 – GENTEX CORP – CONTINUES TO MAINTAIN PREVIOUSLY ANNOUNCED ANNUAL REVENUE GUIDANCE FOR CALENDAR YEAR 2019; 20/04/2018 – GENTEX: SUPPLIER PRODUCTION ISSUE REMEDIATED SINCE END OF 1Q; 09/03/2018 – Gentex: Targeted Total Cash Position Being Ltargeted total cash position being lowered from $700 million to $525 millionowered fro $700 million to $525 millio; 09/03/2018 – Gentex : Dividend Increase of 10% from $.40 Per Share to $.44 Per Share Annually; 20/04/2018 – GENTEX CORP – LIGHT VEHICLE PRODUCTION FOR THE REMAINDER OF 2018 IS CURRENTLY FORECASTED TO IMPROVE, ESPECIALLY IN SECOND HALF OF THE YEAR; 21/03/2018 – Gentex at Company Marketing Hosted By B. Riley FBR, Inc. Today; 20/04/2018 – GENTEX CORP – SEES CALENDAR YEAR 2018 TOTAL LIGHT VEHICLE PRODUCTION OF 53.09 MLN; 20/04/2018 – Gentex 1Q Net $111.3M; 24/05/2018 – Gentex Announces Second Quarter 2018 Quarterly Cash Dividend

Since March 29, 2019, it had 5 buys, and 0 sales for $37,807 activity. On Friday, June 28 the insider Chiodo Matthew bought $2,510. $12,499 worth of Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX) was bought by Downing Steven R. The insider Nash Kevin C bought $9,985. $314 worth of Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX) shares were bought by Boehm Neil.

Burgundy Asset Management Ltd, which manages about $19.85 billion and $9.72B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Co. (NASDAQ:HMHC) by 87,917 shares to 5.98M shares, valued at $43.44M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Harris Corp. (NYSE:HRS) by 6,733 shares in the quarter, for a total of 903,374 shares, and has risen its stake in Alphabet Inc..

Investors sentiment increased to 0.82 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.02, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 37 investors sold GNTX shares while 144 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 99 raised stakes. 196.53 million shares or 4.03% less from 204.78 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Parkside Savings Bank And Tru accumulated 2,896 shares. Shell Asset Mngmt invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX). Lsv Asset Mgmt invested in 0% or 28,900 shares. Dumont Blake Advisors Ltd Co reported 39,025 shares or 0.34% of all its holdings. Sprott holds 1.88% or 420,000 shares. Foothills Asset Limited holds 1.42% in Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX) or 88,935 shares. Moreover, Whittier Of Nevada has 0.02% invested in Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX). Synovus stated it has 0% in Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX). Fairfield Bush And holds 0.34% in Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX) or 49,972 shares. 74,305 are owned by Gateway Investment Advisers Limited Liability Co. First Quadrant Ltd Partnership Ca, a California-based fund reported 215,308 shares. Parametric Associates Limited Co owns 0.01% invested in Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX) for 499,752 shares. Zebra Capital Mngmt Limited Liability Co reported 0.55% in Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX). Blackrock holds 0.02% or 24.25M shares in its portfolio. Riverbridge Ptnrs Llc holds 3.73M shares.

Analysts await Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX) to report earnings on October, 18. They expect $0.42 EPS, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.42 per share. GNTX’s profit will be $106.02M for 16.26 P/E if the $0.42 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.42 actual EPS reported by Gentex Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

More notable recent Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “UBS goes negative on Chinese auto – Seeking Alpha” on August 08, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Gentex (GNTX) Q1 Earnings Beat Estimates, Revenues Rise Y/Y – Nasdaq” published on July 22, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “41 Stocks Moving In Friday’s Mid-Day Session – Benzinga” on July 19, 2019. More interesting news about Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Pre-Market Earnings Report for July 19, 2019 : AXP, BLK, SLB, SYF, STT, CFG, RF, KSU, ALV, GNTX, MAN, IBKC – Nasdaq” published on July 18, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Meritor (MTOR) Q3 Earnings Surpass Estimates, Improve Y/Y – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 01, 2019.