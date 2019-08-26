As Gildan Activewear (GIL) Market Valuation Rose, Turtle Creek Asset Management Trimmed Position by $23.69 Million; Olin (OLN) Holding Has Raised by Macquarie Group Ltd

Macquarie Group Ltd increased its stake in Olin Corp (OLN) by 3.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Macquarie Group Ltd bought 155,525 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.97% . The institutional investor held 4.19M shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $97.03 million, up from 4.04M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd who had been investing in Olin Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.56 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.23% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $15.6. About 730,342 shares traded. Olin Corporation (NYSE:OLN) has declined 30.43% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.43% the S&P500. Some Historical OLN News: 16/03/2018 JKLU Working With World’s Most Innovative College, Olin College of Engineering, to Transform its Programmes; 01/05/2018 – Olin Corp Backs 2018 Adjusted EBITDA $1.25B; 22/05/2018 – REG-Aktia Bank plc: Managers’ transactions — Sam Olin- as part of the share-based incentive scheme; 07/05/2018 – Olin Presenting at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 01/05/2018 – OLIN 1Q ADJ EBITDA $240.3M, EST. $244.4M; 08/05/2018 – Olin Presenting at Deutsche Bank Conference Jun 7; 01/05/2018 – OLIN 1Q ADJ OPER EPS 12C, EST. 20C; 15/05/2018 – Olin Presenting at Citi SMID Conference Jun 6; 26/04/2018 – Olin Declares 366th Consecutive Quarterly Dividend; 23/04/2018 – S&P REVISES OLIN CORP. TO RATING ‘BB+’ FROM ‘BB’; OUTLOOK ‘STABLE’

Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Gildan Activewear Inc (GIL) by 20.12% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc sold 676,850 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.46% . The institutional investor held 2.69M shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $96.64M, down from 3.36M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Gildan Activewear Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.30 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.51% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $35.77. About 168,571 shares traded. Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL) has risen 55.06% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 55.06% the S&P500. Some Historical GIL News: 04/05/2018 – Gildan Activewear Reports on Shareholders’ Voting Results for the Election of Directors; 02/05/2018 – Gildan Activewear Reaffirms 2018 Fincl Guidance

Investors sentiment increased to 1.37 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.16, from 1.21 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 25 investors sold OLN shares while 73 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 84 raised stakes. 147.98 million shares or 5.45% more from 140.33 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Strategy Asset Managers Ltd Liability Co has 0% invested in Olin Corporation (NYSE:OLN). Legal & General Grp Inc Public Ltd Com owns 239,717 shares. Mason Street Limited Liability stated it has 87,683 shares. Petrus Trust Lta owns 16,616 shares. Pennsylvania holds 319,605 shares or 0.57% of its portfolio. Profund Advsr Limited stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Olin Corporation (NYSE:OLN). Rhumbline Advisers holds 0.02% or 388,657 shares in its portfolio. Kennedy reported 325,455 shares. Captrust Finance Advisors holds 3,164 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Moneta Gp Advsrs Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0% in Olin Corporation (NYSE:OLN). Winch Advisory Limited Liability has invested 0.18% in Olin Corporation (NYSE:OLN). Beaconlight Llc owns 776,090 shares. Cipher Capital Limited Partnership reported 159,917 shares. Creative Planning has 8,679 shares. New York-based Jpmorgan Chase And has invested 0% in Olin Corporation (NYSE:OLN).

Since May 8, 2019, it had 7 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $481,970 activity. Another trade for 230 shares valued at $4,077 was bought by VERMILLION TERESA M. On Wednesday, August 7 the insider BUNCH C ROBERT bought $178,490. $4,479 worth of Olin Corporation (NYSE:OLN) was bought by Shipp Earl L. 5,000 Olin Corporation (NYSE:OLN) shares with value of $85,000 were bought by Smith Vince J. $33,374 worth of Olin Corporation (NYSE:OLN) shares were bought by Alderman Heidi S.

More notable recent Olin Corporation (NYSE:OLN) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “These Fundamentals Make Olin Corporation (NYSE:OLN) Truly Worth Looking At – Yahoo Finance” on June 30, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Read This Before Buying Olin Corporation (NYSE:OLN) For Its Dividend – Yahoo Finance” published on July 30, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Should You Worry About Olin Corporation’s (NYSE:OLN) CEO Salary Level? – Yahoo Finance” on May 30, 2019. More interesting news about Olin Corporation (NYSE:OLN) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “The Olin (NYSE:OLN) Share Price Is Down 26% So Some Shareholders Are Getting Worried – Yahoo Finance” published on June 14, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “10 Mid-Cap Dividend Stocks to Buy Now – Investorplace.com” with publication date: August 21, 2019.

Macquarie Group Ltd, which manages about $58.63 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Dunkin Brands Group Inc (NASDAQ:DNKN) by 9,534 shares to 289,176 shares, valued at $21.72 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ecolab Inc (NYSE:ECL) by 10,627 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 87,356 shares, and cut its stake in Weingarten Rlty Invs (NYSE:WRI).

More notable recent Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Gildan Announces Multi-year Partnership With Live Nation – GlobeNewswire” on May 23, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Gildan Activewear Q1 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on April 30, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Gildan Activewear Announces Dates for Second Quarter 2019 Earnings Release – GlobeNewswire” on July 17, 2019. More interesting news about Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Earnings Scheduled For August 1, 2019 – Benzinga” published on August 01, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Gildan Activewear declares $0.134 dividend – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: February 21, 2019.

Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc, which manages about $1.30 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Pra Group Inc (NASDAQ:PRAA) by 120,250 shares to 4.11 million shares, valued at $110.29M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.