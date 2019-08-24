As Gildan Activewear (GIL) Market Valuation Rose, Shareholder Park West Asset Management Trimmed Its Position; Valley National Advisers Continues to Hold Position in Honeywell Intl (HON)

Valley National Advisers Inc increased its stake in Honeywell Intl Inc (HON) by 55.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Valley National Advisers Inc bought 8,350 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.89% . The institutional investor held 23,515 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.74 million, up from 15,165 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc who had been investing in Honeywell Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $112.60 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.93% or $6.41 during the last trading session, reaching $156.49. About 4.03M shares traded or 75.13% up from the average. Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) has risen 14.79% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.79% the S&P500. Some Historical HON News: 12/03/2018 – Honeywell, other US companies look to benefit from China’s gigantic ‘Belt and Road’ initiative; 10/04/2018 – W.R. Grace & Co. (GRA) Declines to Comment on Honeywell (HON) Speculation, Doesn’t Comment on Rumors in the Marketplace – Bloomberg; 17/04/2018 – HONEYWELL SAYS HAS SIGNED A THREE-YEAR CONTRACT WITH DEER JET; 26/04/2018 – CB Process Instrumentation and Controls to Offer Honeywell Product Line; 07/03/2018 – TIANJIN TIANHAI INVESTMENT 600751.SS SAYS IT SIGNS STRATEGIC MOU WITH HONEYWELL CHINA’S AUTOMATION CONTROL UNIT; 20/04/2018 – Honeywell Intl 1Q EPS $1.89; 29/05/2018 – Honeywell’s New Connected, Wearable Detector Enhances Safety For Workers In Dangerous Confined Spaces; 14/05/2018 – HONEYWELL AUTOMATION INDIA LTD HONE.NS – RECOMMENDED DIVIDEND OF 32 RUPEES PER SHARE; 20/04/2018 – HONEYWELL CEO SAYS AGGRESSIVELY LOOKING AT POTENTIAL M&A AND EXPECTS SOMETHING TO HAPPEN IN THE NEXT QUARTER OR TWO; SAYS HONEYWELL’S PREFERENCE IS BOLT-ON ACQUISITION ROUGHLY IN THE $3 BLN PRICE; 01/05/2018 – HONEYWELL SAYS SZLOSEK TO RETIRE FOR PERSONAL REASONS

Park West Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Gildan Activewear Inc (GIL) by 50% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Park West Asset Management Llc sold 250,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.46% . The hedge fund held 250,000 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.99 million, down from 500,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Park West Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Gildan Activewear Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.28B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.31% or $0.84 during the last trading session, reaching $35.59. About 539,509 shares traded or 26.03% up from the average. Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL) has risen 55.06% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 55.06% the S&P500. Some Historical GIL News: 02/05/2018 – Gildan Activewear Backs FY18 Rev $1.80-$1.90; 03/05/2018 – GILDAN TO OPEN AMERICAN APPAREL STORE IN LOS ANGELES; 02/05/2018 – Gildan Activewear Reaffirms 2018 Fincl Guidance; 02/05/2018 – Gildan Activewear 1Q EPS 31c; 02/05/2018 – GILDAN ACTIVEWEAR REAFFIRMS 2018 FINL GUIDANCE; 29/03/2018 – Gildan Activewear Nominates Four New Directors to Board; 02/05/2018 – GILDAN CONCLUDES EARNINGS CALL; 23/03/2018 Gildan Activewear Establishes Automatic Share Purchase Plan; 02/05/2018 – GILDAN ACTIVEWEAR CONTINUES TO ASSUME ~4% 2018 INCOME TAX RATE; 02/05/2018 – Gildan Activewear 1Q Net $67.9M

Park West Asset Management Llc, which manages about $1.77B and $2.28 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Activision Blizzard Inc (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 100,000 shares to 600,000 shares, valued at $27.32 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Brinks Co (NYSE:BCO) by 147,890 shares in the quarter, for a total of 576,290 shares, and has risen its stake in Kindred Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:KIN).

More notable recent Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Gildan Activewear Announces Dates for Second Quarter 2019 Earnings Release – GlobeNewswire” on July 17, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For August 2, 2019 – Benzinga” published on August 02, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Earnings Scheduled For August 1, 2019 – Benzinga” on August 01, 2019. More interesting news about Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Gildan Activewear Inc (GIL) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 13, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Gildan Activewear Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 31, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.02, from 0.98 in 2018Q4.