As Gildan Activewear (GIL) Market Valuation Rose, Nokota Management LP Has Cut Its Position; Alliant (LNT) Holder Hills Bank & Trust Company Has Cut Position by $545,153 as Stock Price Rose

Nokota Management Lp decreased its stake in Gildan Activewear Inc (GIL) by 23.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nokota Management Lp sold 669,706 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.46% . The hedge fund held 2.16 million shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $77.51M, down from 2.83M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nokota Management Lp who had been investing in Gildan Activewear Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.56 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.18% or $0.79 during the last trading session, reaching $36.99. About 244,233 shares traded. Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL) has risen 55.06% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 55.06% the S&P500. Some Historical GIL News: 02/05/2018 – GILDAN ACTIVEWEAR REAFFIRMS 2018 FINL GUIDANCE; 02/05/2018 – Gildan Activewear 1Q Adj EPS 34c

Hills Bank & Trust Company decreased its stake in Alliant Corp (LNT) by 62.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hills Bank & Trust Company sold 11,599 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.90% . The institutional investor held 6,827 shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $322,000, down from 18,426 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Company who had been investing in Alliant Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $12.42B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.14% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $52.31. About 682,207 shares traded. Alliant Energy Corporation (NYSE:LNT) has risen 17.09% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.09% the S&P500. Some Historical LNT News: 02/05/2018 – ALLIANT ENERGY 1Q EPS CONT OPS 52C; 12/04/2018 – Crystal & Company Joins Alliant; 23/04/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Alliant Holdings B3 Corporate Family Rating; Outlook Stable; 30/05/2018 – ALLIANT ENERGY CORP – ALLIANT ENERGY’S WISCONSIN ENERGY COMPANY FILED PLANS WITH PUBLIC SERVICE COMMISSION OF WISCONSIN TO BUILD WIND PROJECT; 23/04/2018 – ALLIANT’S OUTLOOK STABLE BY MOODY’S; 08/03/2018 – Industry-Leading Determine, Inc. Hosts West Region User Group Featuring Key Customers Including Alliant Credit Union; 16/03/2018 – DEEP ECO: Alliant Energy May Benefit, Industry Best in 22.5 Yrs; 23/04/2018 – GAO: Bid Protest – Federal Acquisition Services Alliant JV, LLC B-415406.2,B-415406.3: Apr 11, 2018; 15/03/2018 – Alliant Insurance Services Names Rose Calpin-Dewey First Vice President; 20/04/2018 – DJ Alliant Energy Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LNT)

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.04 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.27, from 1.31 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 26 investors sold LNT shares while 136 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 119 raised stakes. 176.97 million shares or 0.96% more from 175.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Us Retail Bank De reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Alliant Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:LNT). Bp Public Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.05% in Alliant Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:LNT). Gamble Jones Counsel has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Alliant Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:LNT). Hillsdale Inv Management accumulated 90 shares. Dubuque Commercial Bank & Tru owns 4,809 shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio. Texas Permanent School Fund stated it has 45,927 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Moreover, Blair William And Company Il has 0% invested in Alliant Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:LNT) for 15,259 shares. Palladium Ltd Liability Corp owns 30,240 shares for 0.1% of their portfolio. Pictet Asset Management Limited reported 2.04 million shares stake. Swiss Natl Bank has invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Alliant Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:LNT). Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund owns 24,742 shares. Associated Banc reported 9,950 shares. Trexquant Lp holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Alliant Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:LNT) for 15,935 shares. Old Republic International Corporation owns 474,000 shares for 0.6% of their portfolio. First Manhattan owns 332 shares for 0% of their portfolio.

Hills Bank & Trust Company, which manages about $371.58M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Amazon.Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 352 shares to 874 shares, valued at $1.56M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Visa Inc Cl A (NYSE:V) by 2,619 shares in the quarter, for a total of 5,415 shares, and has risen its stake in Alphabet Inc Cl C.

Nokota Management Lp, which manages about $1.60 billion and $3.29B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (Call) (SPY) by 1.25M shares to 3.50 million shares, valued at $988.68M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Netflix Inc (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 51,598 shares in the quarter, for a total of 71,328 shares, and has risen its stake in Masco Corp (NYSE:MAS).