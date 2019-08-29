As Gildan Activewear (GIL) Market Valuation Rose, Holder Southpoint Capital Advisors LP Has Trimmed Its Position by $63.00 Million; Mckesson (MCK) Share Value Rose While Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan Lowered Position

Southpoint Capital Advisors Lp decreased its stake in Gildan Activewear Inc (GIL) by 37.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Southpoint Capital Advisors Lp sold 1.80 million shares as the company’s stock rose 8.46% . The hedge fund held 3.00M shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $107.91M, down from 4.80 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Southpoint Capital Advisors Lp who had been investing in Gildan Activewear Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.54 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.91% or $0.69 during the last trading session, reaching $36.89. About 191,262 shares traded. Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL) has risen 55.06% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 55.06% the S&P500. Some Historical GIL News: 02/05/2018 – GILDAN EXPECTS SOCKS BUSINESS TO DROP BY $70 MILLION THIS YEAR; 02/05/2018 – Gildan Activewear Backs FY18 Rev $1.80-$1.90; 04/05/2018 – Gildan Activewear Reports on Shareholders’ Voting Results for the Election of Directors; 12/04/2018 – WSOCTV: #BREAKING: Several fire departments on scene of a working structure fire reported at the Gildan Yarn plant in Salis…; 04/05/2018 – Gildan Activewear Reports on Shareholders’ Voting Results for the Election of Directors; 02/05/2018 – GILDAN CEO GLENN CHAMANDY COMMENTS ON EARNINGS CALL; 04/05/2018 – Gildan Activewear Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average; 29/03/2018 – Gildan Activewear Nominates Four New Directors to Board; 02/05/2018 – Gildan Activewear 1Q Net $67.9M; 02/05/2018 – GILDAN ACTIVEWEAR 1Q ADJ EPS 34C, EST. 35C

Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan decreased its stake in Mckesson Corp (MCK) by 37.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan sold 3,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 16.75% . The institutional investor held 5,000 shares of the other pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $585,000, down from 8,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan who had been investing in Mckesson Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $25.63B market cap company. The stock increased 0.38% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $138.62. About 858,793 shares traded. McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK) has risen 10.37% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.37% the S&P500. Some Historical MCK News: 24/05/2018 – MCKESSON STILL SEES FY ADJ EPS $13.00 TO $13.80; 05/04/2018 – McKesson Specialty Health Partners with CoverMyMeds to Deliver Keynote Address at eyeforpharma Philadelphia 2018; 25/04/2018 – McKesson: Growth Priorities Include Expanded Supply Chain, Commercialization Services for Pharmaceutical, Medical Supply Manufacturers; 25/04/2018 – McKesson Launches Multi-Year Strategic Growth Initiative; Reaffirms Fiscal 2018 Outlook, Provides Preliminary Fiscal 2019 Outlook; 07/05/2018 – ROBBINS:ROBBINS SAID ADDED TO MCKESSON POSITION IN RECENT WEEKS; 24/05/2018 – McKesson 4Q Loss $1.15B; 23/04/2018 – ROBBINS LIKE EXPRESS SCRIPTS, CVS, MCKESSON AT SOHN CONF; 24/05/2018 – MCKESSON CORP MCK.N FY SHR VIEW $13.35 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 25/04/2018 – New Mountain Cap Agrees to Sell Medical Specialties Distributors to McKesson; 13/03/2018 – Mackenzie Cundill Value Cuts McKesson

Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan, which manages about $549.71M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cloudera Inc by 50,000 shares to 70,000 shares, valued at $766,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Weight Watchers Intl Inc New (NYSE:WTW) by 17,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 28,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Cvs Health Corp (NYSE:CVS).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.29, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 50 investors sold MCK shares while 236 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 221 raised stakes. 161.85 million shares or 4.23% less from 169.00 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fort Limited Partnership invested 0.15% of its portfolio in McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK). Massachusetts Finance Services Ma has invested 0.29% in McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK). Mariner Limited Company stated it has 0.01% in McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK). Coastline Trust stated it has 9,410 shares. Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan reported 0.11% stake. Manchester Cap Limited Liability Company invested in 347 shares. Riverhead Limited Liability Com reported 6,585 shares. Guggenheim Cap Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 0.1% of its portfolio in McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK). Neumann Management Limited Liability Co holds 4,215 shares or 0.32% of its portfolio. Evercore Wealth Mgmt Limited Liability Company accumulated 49,522 shares. Brown Brothers Harriman And, a New York-based fund reported 1,570 shares. Federated Invsts Pa owns 136,384 shares. Louisiana-based Louisiana State Employees Retirement Sys has invested 0.06% in McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK). Private Advisor Group Ltd Liability Co holds 0.01% in McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK) or 5,439 shares. Goldman Sachs Group Incorporated has 1.09M shares for 0.04% of their portfolio.

