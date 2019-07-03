As Gildan Activewear (GIL) Market Valuation Rose, Holder Contrarian Capital Management Cut Stake by $568,015; Eidelman Virant Capital Has Lowered Apple (AAPL) Stake by $822,150; Shares Rose

Eidelman Virant Capital decreased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 17.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eidelman Virant Capital sold 4,350 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.19% with the market. The institutional investor held 19,940 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.79 million, down from 24,290 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $940.51B market cap company. The stock increased 0.83% or $1.68 during the last trading session, reaching $204.41. About 11.12 million shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 1.47% since July 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.96% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 01/05/2018 – Apple CEO Tim Cook takes a victory lap as China revenue rockets on strength of iPhone X; 11/04/2018 – Journal Sentinel: EXCLUSIVE: Apple Vacations and other travel companies didn’t warn tourists after others reported; 16/05/2018 – AppleInsider: Apple’s next iPhone may ship with more powerful USB-C charger; 25/04/2018 – MacRumors: Intel to Supply Apple With 70% of LTE Chips Needed for 2018 iPhones; 11/04/2018 – Apple’s Stumbling HomePod Isn’t the Hot Seller Company Wanted; 06/04/2018 – CAFC: COMARCO WIRELESS TECHNOLOGIES v. APPLE INC. [RULE 36 JUDGMENT] – Appeal #17-1929 – 2018-04-06; 04/05/2018 – AppleInsider: Apple says mic problem affecting some iPhone 7 models with iOS 11.3 or later; 01/05/2018 – LVMH CEO tells CNBC that he regrets selling Apple shares before the company rocketed to its current day valuation; 01/05/2018 – Apple’s gargantuan net income has piled up over the years; 03/04/2018 – FOR APPLE INC, THE MEAN PAY GAP IN THE UK IS 5 PERCENT LOWER FOR WOMEN AND THE MEDIAN PAY GAP IS 2 PERCENT IN FAVOUR OF WOMEN IN 2017

Contrarian Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Gildan Activewear Inc (GIL) by 52.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Contrarian Capital Management Llc sold 16,229 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.70% with the market. The hedge fund held 14,873 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $535,000, down from 31,102 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Contrarian Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Gildan Activewear Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.05B market cap company. The stock increased 0.56% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $39.16. About 220,108 shares traded. Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL) has risen 29.62% since July 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.19% the S&P500. Some Historical GIL News: 02/05/2018 – Gildan Activewear 1Q Adj EPS 34c; 04/05/2018 – Gildan Activewear Reports on Shareholders’ Voting Results for the Election of Directors; 12/04/2018 – WSOCTV: #BREAKING: Several fire departments on scene of a working structure fire reported at the Gildan Yarn plant in Salis…; 02/05/2018 – Gildan Activewear Backs FY18 Rev $1.80-$1.90; 02/05/2018 – Gildan Activewear Reaffirms 2018 Fincl Guidance; 02/05/2018 – GILDAN ACTIVEWEAR 1Q ADJ EPS 34C, EST. 35C; 29/03/2018 – Gildan Activewear Nominates Four New Directors to Board; 29/03/2018 – GILDAN ACTIVEWEAR INC – NOMINATED MARYSE BERTRAND, MARC CAIRA, CHARLES M. HERINGTON AND CRAIG LEAVITT AS DIRECTOR NOMINEES; 03/05/2018 – GILDAN TO OPEN AMERICAN APPAREL STORE IN LOS ANGELES; 04/05/2018 – Gildan Activewear Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average

Analysts await Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $0.55 EPS, up 5.77% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.52 per share. GIL’s profit will be $113.02M for 17.80 P/E if the $0.55 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.16 actual EPS reported by Gildan Activewear Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 243.75% EPS growth.

Contrarian Capital Management Llc, which manages about $4.20B and $1.12B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Key Energy Svcs Inc Del by 100,000 shares to 1.90M shares, valued at $7.73 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Petroleo Brasileiro Sa Petro by 600,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 6.75M shares, and has risen its stake in Basic Energy Svcs Inc New.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bollard Grp Inc Lc holds 27,608 shares. Geode Capital reported 61.06 million shares. Paradigm Finance Advsrs Ltd Liability Co has invested 6.91% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Fuller And Thaler Asset reported 22,883 shares stake. Middleton And Inc Ma owns 3.88% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 127,413 shares. Barrett Asset Mgmt Ltd Company holds 2.74% or 214,493 shares. Stellar Ltd Company holds 0.5% or 4,063 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, West Chester Advisors has 3.4% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 8,585 shares. Moreover, Chemung Canal Tru has 1.27% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 28,006 shares. Mechanics Comml Bank Tru Department reported 47,600 shares. Gm Advisory Gp Inc has 30,712 shares. Alaska Permanent Management, a Alaska-based fund reported 1,157 shares. Iowa Fincl Bank reported 3.25% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Caprock Grp, Idaho-based fund reported 53,346 shares. Johnson Inv Counsel holds 2.9% or 714,235 shares in its portfolio.

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $255,087 activity.

Analysts await Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $2.12 EPS, down 9.40% or $0.22 from last year’s $2.34 per share. AAPL’s profit will be $9.75 billion for 24.10 P/E if the $2.12 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.46 actual EPS reported by Apple Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -13.82% negative EPS growth.

Eidelman Virant Capital, which manages about $285.00 million and $142.17M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Seachange Intl Inc (NASDAQ:SEAC) by 303,000 shares to 633,000 shares, valued at $841,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Churchill Downs Inc (NASDAQ:CHDN) by 63,360 shares in the quarter, for a total of 89,660 shares, and has risen its stake in Noodles & Company Class A (NASDAQ:NDLS).