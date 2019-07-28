As Gildan Activewear (GIL) Market Valuation Rose, Guardian Capital LP Lowered Its Position by $870,205; Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management Increases Position in Expeditors Intl Wash (EXPD)

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Expeditors Intl Wash (EXPD) by 7.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management Llc bought 74,210 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.60% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 1.03 million shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $78.53M, up from 960,403 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Expeditors Intl Wash for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.10B market cap company. The stock increased 1.05% or $0.79 during the last trading session, reaching $76.19. About 402,718 shares traded. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) has risen 1.54% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.89% the S&P500. Some Historical EXPD News: 08/05/2018 – Expeditors International 1Q EPS 76c; 22/05/2018 – EXPEDITORS INTERNATIONAL OF WASHINGTON – MOMENTUM OF GLOBAL TRADE GROWTH IN 2017 APPEARS TO BE CONTINUING IN EARLY 2018 IN A SIMILAR MANNER; 08/05/2018 – Expeditors International 1Q Net $135.7M; 08/05/2018 – Expeditors Reports First Quarter 2018 EPS of $0.76; 08/05/2018 – EXPEDITORS INTERNATIONAL OF WASHINGTON – QTRLY NET REVENUES $635.8 MLN VS $527.6 MLN; 03/04/2018 Expeditors Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 09/05/2018 – EXPEDITORS BOOSTS SEMI-ANNUAL DIV/SHR TO 45C FROM 42C, EST. 45C; 09/05/2018 – Expeditors Announces Semi-Annual Cash Dividend of $0.45; 22/05/2018 – EXPEDITORS INTERNATIONAL OF WASHINGTON INC – HAVE NOT EXPERIENCED ANY MEANINGFUL LOSS DUE TO THE BAN ON RECYCLED MATERIALS IN CHINA; 08/05/2018 – Expeditors International 1Q Rev $1.85B

Guardian Capital Lp decreased its stake in Gildan Activewear Inc (GIL) by 0.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Guardian Capital Lp sold 24,863 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.70% with the market. The institutional investor held 3.37M shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $121.40M, down from 3.40M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Guardian Capital Lp who had been investing in Gildan Activewear Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.14 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.38% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $39.38. About 277,549 shares traded. Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL) has risen 29.62% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.19% the S&P500. Some Historical GIL News: 02/05/2018 – GILDAN ACTIVEWEAR CONTINUES TO ASSUME ~4% 2018 INCOME TAX RATE; 03/05/2018 – GILDAN TO OPEN AMERICAN APPAREL STORE IN LOS ANGELES; 29/03/2018 – Gildan Activewear Nominates Four New Directors to Board; 23/03/2018 Gildan Activewear Establishes Automatic Share Purchase Plan; 02/05/2018 – Gildan Activewear 1Q Net $67.9M; 02/05/2018 – GILDAN EXPECTS SOCKS BUSINESS TO DROP BY $70 MILLION THIS YEAR; 02/05/2018 – GILDAN CEO GLENN CHAMANDY COMMENTS ON EARNINGS CALL; 02/05/2018 – Socks Woes Hit Gildan as Retailers Shift to Private-Label Brands; 02/05/2018 – GILDAN CONCLUDES EARNINGS CALL; 02/05/2018 – GILDAN TO MANUFACTURE SELECTIVELY FOR RETAILERS’ PRIVATE LABELS

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.24, from 1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 25 investors sold EXPD shares while 155 reduced holdings. 67 funds opened positions while 156 raised stakes. 152.91 million shares or 2.95% less from 157.56 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Of Wisconsin Invest Board stated it has 77,471 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Tortoise Inv Management Limited Liability Com, a New York-based fund reported 800 shares. Hsbc Public Ltd Company invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD). Geode Capital Mgmt Lc holds 0.05% or 2.54M shares. Virginia Retirement Et Al holds 0% or 3,700 shares in its portfolio. Kbc Nv owns 22,836 shares. First Mercantile invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD). Welch & Forbes Ltd Liability Com accumulated 290,456 shares. Moreover, M&T Bancorporation Corporation has 0.01% invested in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD). Jlb invested in 89,480 shares or 1.43% of the stock. Bnp Paribas Asset Management holds 0.04% or 58,600 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa reported 59,694 shares. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Incorporated reported 241,302 shares. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh reported 7,078 shares stake. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue owns 41,240 shares or 0.06% of their US portfolio.

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management Llc, which manages about $9.04B and $15.91 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr Ser Tr by 54,079 shares to 26,018 shares, valued at $1.26M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Interactive Brokers (NASDAQ:IBKR) by 182,761 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5.47M shares, and cut its stake in Aflac Inc (NYSE:AFL).

Guardian Capital Lp, which manages about $5.43 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Baxter Intl Inc (NYSE:BAX) by 3,715 shares to 16,526 shares, valued at $1.34M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Medtronic Plc (NYSE:MDT) by 31,053 shares in the quarter, for a total of 107,068 shares, and has risen its stake in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA).

Analysts await Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $0.55 earnings per share, up 5.77% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.52 per share. GIL’s profit will be $113.62M for 17.90 P/E if the $0.55 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.16 actual earnings per share reported by Gildan Activewear Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 243.75% EPS growth.