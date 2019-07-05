As Gildan Activewear (GIL) Market Valuation Rose, Grandeur Peak Global Advisors Boosted by $851,375 Its Holding; Windacre Partnership Has Lifted Position in Visa (V)

Windacre Partnership Llc increased its stake in Visa Inc (V) by 13.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Windacre Partnership Llc bought 154,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.45% with the market. The institutional investor held 1.34 million shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $209.61M, up from 1.19 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Windacre Partnership Llc who had been investing in Visa Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $394.12B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.20% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $176.52. About 3.82 million shares traded. Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has risen 24.07% since July 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.64% the S&P500. Some Historical V News: 15/04/2018 – UK MARCH VISA CONSUMER SPENDING -2.1 PCT YY VS FEB -1.0 PCT YY, BIGGEST FALL SINCE OCT 2017; 10/05/2018 – H-2B Visa Demand Vastly Outstrips the Number Allowed By Law; 25/04/2018 – VISA INC QTRLY SHR $1.11; 17/05/2018 – Visa Class A Favored by 29 Hedge Funds, 13Fs Show; 11/05/2018 – Citigroup Adds Aptiv, Cuts Lowe’s, Buys More Visa: 13F; 16/04/2018 – Visa Puts Future of Payments in the Spotlight at eMerge Americas 2018; 06/03/2018 – BRIDG APPOINTS ERIK BRUE AS CHIEF DATA OFFICER; 25/04/2018 – VISA INC QTRLY TOTAL PROCESSED TRANSACTIONS, REPRESENTING TRANSACTIONS PROCESSED BY VISA, WERE 29.3 BILLION, A 12% INCREASE OVER THE PRIOR YEAR; 09/04/2018 – CHILE TO DEMAND TOURIST VISA FROM HAITIANS ENTERING COUNTRY; 25/04/2018 – VISA INC – QTRLY NET OPERATING REVENUES OF $5.1 BLN, AN INCREASE OF 13%

Grandeur Peak Global Advisors Llc increased its stake in Gildan Activewear Inc (GIL) by 2.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors Llc bought 24,325 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.70% with the market. The institutional investor held 1.04M shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $37.26M, up from 1.01 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors Llc who had been investing in Gildan Activewear Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.97B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.07% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $38.74. About 133,977 shares traded. Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL) has risen 29.62% since July 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.19% the S&P500. Some Historical GIL News: 04/05/2018 – Gildan Activewear Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average; 02/05/2018 – Gildan Activewear Backs FY18 Rev $1.80-$1.90; 02/05/2018 – Gildan Activewear 1Q Adj EPS 34c; 02/05/2018 – GILDAN ACTIVEWEAR CONTINUES TO ASSUME ~4% 2018 INCOME TAX RATE; 29/03/2018 – Gildan Activewear Nominates Four New Directors to Board; 23/03/2018 Gildan Activewear Establishes Automatic Share Purchase Plan; 02/05/2018 – Socks Woes Hit Gildan as Retailers Shift to Private-Label Brands; 02/05/2018 – GILDAN ACTIVEWEAR 1Q ADJ EPS 34C, EST. 35C; 02/05/2018 – GILDAN TO MANUFACTURE SELECTIVELY FOR RETAILERS’ PRIVATE LABELS; 29/03/2018 – GILDAN ACTIVEWEAR INC – NOMINATED MARYSE BERTRAND, MARC CAIRA, CHARLES M. HERINGTON AND CRAIG LEAVITT AS DIRECTOR NOMINEES

Grandeur Peak Global Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.61 billion and $882.00 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Silicon Laboratories Inc (NASDAQ:SLAB) by 39,925 shares to 79,090 shares, valued at $6.40M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Inphi Corp (NYSE:IPHI) by 9,925 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 212,075 shares, and cut its stake in Fastenal Co (NASDAQ:FAST).

Windacre Partnership Llc, which manages about $214.22 million and $1.80B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Moodys Corp (NYSE:MCO) by 126,100 shares to 1.49 million shares, valued at $270.04M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.05, from 1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 49 investors sold V shares while 631 reduced holdings. 164 funds opened positions while 551 raised stakes. 1.54 billion shares or 4.83% less from 1.62 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Morgan Stanley has 1.37% invested in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) for 30.98 million shares. New York State Common Retirement Fund has 0.99% invested in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Estabrook Cap Mngmt owns 5,190 shares. Ardevora Asset Mngmt Llp reported 247,700 shares or 1.01% of all its holdings. Community Tru & Invest Com holds 4.23% or 219,668 shares. Meiji Yasuda Asset Mgmt Limited holds 1.81% of its portfolio in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) for 137,315 shares. Kdi Capital Prtn Llc reported 4.44% of its portfolio in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). New England Rech And Management holds 0.3% or 2,862 shares. Citadel Limited Liability owns 1.40 million shares. Argi Inv Service Limited Company owns 3,711 shares. Moreover, Primecap Management Ca has 0.42% invested in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Howland Cap Management Limited Company invested in 260,270 shares or 3.31% of the stock. Nuwave Inv Mngmt Ltd stated it has 668 shares. Moreover, North Star Asset Mngmt has 1.76% invested in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) for 139,432 shares. 5,462 were accumulated by Baker Ellis Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Corp.

